Image: Gaza in the 19th century when Palestine exported wine and Jaffa oranges to the world.

Someone suggested in response to my last post that there was a need for something shorter and to the point.

I do believe that for anyone to be truly effective on this issue that understanding in its complexity and wordage is necessary. But, I also understand there are many who do not have the time or inclination to work to grasp and process the facts in their entirety.

So, what is the simplest collection of facts in regard to the situation in Palestine? The What of the Why.

Israel occupies all of Palestine and denies the native people justice, freedom and human and civil rights. Israel has inflicted 76 years of one of the most sadistically cruel and bestially savage military colonial occupations in history. It has worked to destroy ancient orchards, vineyards and olive groves and any hope of normal and productive life for Palestinians. Israelis consider non-Jews to be subhuman and refuse to allow them equality to maintain a Jewish majority domination. Israel was founded on and has maintained a stated policy of extermination or expulsion of the Palestinian Muslims and Christians. Israel turned Gaza into a concentration camp nearly 20 years ago and has bombed it every couple of years and maintained a brutal siege on the 2.3 million people, nearly half of them children, living there. That is why the strongest resistance comes from Gaza - they suffer the most. Israel refuses justice for the Palestinians and has never paid reparation or compensation for their nearly a century of suffering - the longest holocaust in history. Israel is the fourth largest military in the world, backed by the US, the biggest and the Palestinian Resistance which includes Hamas, has no army, navy, airforce or military capacity which comes close to what their occupiers can use. Palestine is the homeland of the Palestinian people, and has been for 5000 years, and does not belong to followers of any religion, including Jews. Israel has betrayed every principle of justice, rule of law, rules of war, democracy, human rights and common human decency in its treatment of the Palestinians. Israel has refused justice or hope of any kind for the Palestinians and kills, imprisons and tortures them, including children, whether they resist violently, peacefully or do not resist at all. While the focus is on Gaza Israel is killing, destroying homes and land, imprisoning men, women and children throughout all of Occupied Palestine, known as the West Bank where Hamas is not based.

All of this is why October 7 happened, why Hamas exists, why the Palestinian Resistance exists and why the Palestinians have taken up arms against their occupiers, which, is their right under international law.