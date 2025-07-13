Israel’s Auschwitz for Palestinians: How It’s Being Carried Out Now

Eric Zuesse

Jul 13, 2025

12 July 2025, by Eric Zuesse.

Israel’s Auschwitz is called Gaza, and at the start of the current Gaza operation, on 27 October 2023, it had had 2.2 million residents, which is probably more people than were killed in any genocide after the Holocaust. At present, the likelihood that any significant numberl of them will survive this operation appears to be very low. They will probably all be exterminated.

On 10 July 2025, 972mag.com and mekomit-co-il headlined “‘Like a video game’: Israel enforcing Gaza evacuations with grenade-firing drones: The Israeli army is weaponizing [modifying] Chinese-made drones to police expulsion orders across Gaza, with soldiers saying they deliberately target civilians so others will ‘learn’ not to return, an investigation reveals.” [Those ‘evacuations’ and ‘expulsions’ are not from Gaza but to different parts of Gaza.] Yuval Abraham reported. Here are highlights:

The Israeli military has weaponized [by modifying] a fleet of Chinese-manufactured commercial drones to attack Palestinians in parts of Gaza that it seeks to depopulate, an investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call can reveal. According to interviews with seven soldiers and officers who served in the Strip, these drones are operated manually by troops on the ground, and are frequently used to bomb Palestinian civilians — including children — in an effort to force them to leave their homes or prevent them from returning to evacuated areas. …

In the reports, all Palestinians killed were listed as “terrorists.” However, S. testified that aside from one person found with a knife and a single encounter with armed fighters, the scores of others killed — an average of one per day in his battalion’s combat zone — were unarmed. According to him, the drone strikes were carried out with the intent to kill, despite the majority of victims being located at such a distance from the soldiers that they could not have posed any threat.

“It was clear that they were trying to return to their homes — there’s no question,” he explained. “None of them were armed, and nothing was ever found near their bodies. We never fired warning shots. Not at any point.”

Because the Palestinians were killed far from where the soldiers were positioned, S. said that their corpses weren’t collected; instead, the army left them to be eaten by stray dogs. “You could see it on the drone footage,” he explained. “I couldn’t bring myself to watch a dog eating a body, but others around me watched it. The dogs have learned to run toward areas where there’s shooting or explosions — they understand it probably means there’s a body there.”

An Autel EVO drone at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, February 2, 2024. (ZLEA/CC BY-SA 4.0)

Soldiers testified that these drone strikes are often carried out against anyone entering an area the army has determined is off-limits to Palestinians — a designation that is never demarcated on the ground. Two sources used variations of the phrase “learning through blood” to describe the army’s expectation that Palestinians will come to understand these arbitrary boundaries after civilians are killed upon entering the area.

“There were many incidents of dropping grenades from drones,” said H., a soldier who served in the Nuseirat area in central Gaza. “Were they aimed at armed militants? Definitely not. …

In several cases, S. said, Israeli troops deliberately targeted children. “There was a boy who entered the [off-limits] zone. He didn’t do anything. [Other soldiers] claimed to have seen him standing and talking to people. That’s it — they dropped a grenade from a drone.” In another incident, he said, soldiers tried to kill a child riding a bicycle a great distance away from them.

“In most cases, there was nothing you could tell yourself,” S. continued. “There was no way to complete the sentence, ‘We killed them because…’”

A., an officer who was involved in operations around Khan Younis this year, said that a primary goal of these attacks was to ensure that neighborhoods were emptied, or remained empty, of Palestinians. In June, his unit flew a drone into a residential area that the army had ordered to be evacuated the previous month. Soldiers stood at the city’s outskirts, watching a small screen showing live footage from the drone to see who was still in the neighborhood.

“Whoever they spot, they kill,” A. testified. …

Aerial footage obtained depicts Israeli soldiers dropping grenades from a drone, targeting a group of civilians fleeing Netzarim last September. One person is visibly struck and collapses

Netzarim became a kill zone, and as the military gradually expanded it, so did the killing of Palestinians. [Here’s the video:]

https://x.com/ytirawi/status/1940585244719304761

Ben-Yishai quoted a military officer who explained that these devices are doing the work of enforcing the army’s expulsion orders, and that the army automatically labels as a terrorist anyone who remains. …

“That’s the ace: the moment I say ‘messing with the ground,’ I can do anything,” S. explained. “One time, I saw people picking up clothes. They were walking incredibly slowly, skimming the edge of the [off-limits] zone, and stepped 20 meters in to collect clothes from the rubble of a house. You could see that’s what they were doing — and they were shot.”

“This technology has made killing much more sterile,” H. said. “It’s like a video game. There’s a crosshair in the middle of the screen, and you see a video image. You’re hundreds of meters away, [sometimes] even a kilometer or more. Then you play with the joystick, see the target, and drop [a grenade]. And it’s even kind of cool. Except this video game kills people.”

In addition, there is the Israeli blockade preventing all but a few resupplies of food etc. to the increasingly starving-to-death Gazans, and there are also other means of exterminating them, such as Max Bumenthal and Wyatt Reed of The Gray Zone headlined about on July 7th, “New footage exposes ragtag US mercenaries firing toward Gaza aid seekers”:

Following an AP investigation accusing a US mercenary firm of firing on desperate Gaza aid seekers, the company has released extensive new footage in an attempt at damage control. But the video only further implicates the scandal-plagued operation.

On July 2, the Associated Press released an exposé containing short videos which appeared to show American mercenaries associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) opening fire on aid-seekers in Gaza during an incident in southern Gaza this May. The footage was supplied by a former employee of UG Solutions, a firm charged with securing GHF distribution sites.

“I think you hit one,” one soldier of fortune says to another following a loud burst of gunfire.

“Hell yeah, boy!” another exclaims.

In an apparent attempt to control the damage from the AP investigation, UG Solutions has distributed a pair of videos comprising over seven minutes of footage to the press.

The newly released footage offers an unprecedented glimpse of the disturbing interactions between the starving population of Gaza and well-armed, clearly unprepared Americans hired to provide security for GHF’s chaotic aid operations.

Filmed by one of its own employee, the recordings were seemingly distributed in an effort to show UG Solutions’ agents have not fired live bullets on unarmed crowds of Palestinians. According to a UG Solutions statement, the videos “not only clarify what happened, but provide critical context, which contradicts that [sic] AP’s reporting and shows that the accusations are unfounded.”

However, a closer examination by The Grayzone demonstrates that the video was anything but exculpatory.

[Here the Gray Zone video presents the mercenaries blaming the desperate Gazans as being thieves who are stealing no-longer-functioning telephone poles and a tree — perhaps to use as fuel.]

In one video, a ragtag group of mercenaries can be seen firing what they called “warning shots” toward a crowd of Palestinian civilians, whom they acknowledged to be non-threatening, before radioing the notoriously trigger-happy Israeli military for backup.

Following a series of nearby gunshots, a UG Solutions mercenary can be heard radioing the IDF to inform them, “We are firing warning shots. Warning shots – that’s from us,” he says. Like all others heard in the video, he speaks in an American accent.

Seconds before the gunshots ring out, a UG Solutions agent can be seen in the lower left hand corner of the screen aiming his rifle in the direction of a crowd of aid seekers.

These crucial pieces of evidence undermine claims by a UG Solutions spokesman, who told the AP he was “unaware of video showing gunfire from someone believed to be a UG Solutions contractor.” …

In the footage, the mercenary filming acknowledges that he and his fellow guns for hire are unable to exchange even basic Arabic phrases with the starving crowds. …

Also, in Britain there are several reports by the former British Ambassador Craig Murray about the British Government’s measures to crush public dissent against the Government’s support for the genocide; and, of course, America supplies 69% of Israel’s weaponry, and Germany supplies 30%; so, both of those countries are up to their necks in Palestinian blood.

And still there is nothing yet from either the International Court of Justice or the International Criminal Court to punish anyone for this ongoing genocide — which might become (if it isn’t yet already) the largest one ever since the Holocaust. All of the public gesticulations about “international law” and the U.N. and human rights, etc., seem to have been more PR from them than any real policies from them about those matters. Imperialist powers after WW2, just as much as during WW2, can still do anything they want. The decision that U.S. President Truman had made on 25 July 1945 to reverse his predecessor FDR’s plan for the post-WW2 world continues to remain in force. Part of Truman’s plan was his creation of the state of Israel on 14 May 1948, which started the Nakba or extermination of the Palestinians, which began the next day. The present Israeli Auschwitz operation is a climactic part of that.

The U.S. Government took up Hitler’s fallen banner. He died but because of Truman, his racist-fascist-imperialist (or ideologically nazi) ideology, won.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.