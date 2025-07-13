Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn Ross
2d

Why does the West ignore that Hamas proposed freeing all hostages a long time ago?

Summary

This article examines the multiple proposals made by Hamas since November 2023 to release all hostages captured in Israel—proposals that have been systematically ignored or rejected by the Israeli government and downplayed in Western media discourse.

Drawing on reputable sources, it documents Hamas’s negotiation efforts, which included conditions such as a permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners, many of whom are held without trial. The text highlights the systematic omission of this information by major media outlets, contributing to a one-sided narrative that justifies the continuation of the conflict.

Is Israel seeking something beyond the hostages?

Since the days immediately following the October 7, 2023 attack, a significant part of the political and media discourse in the West has insisted on Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages captured in Israel. However, this narrative omits a central fact: Hamas has indeed proposed freeing all the hostages, even in a single stage, in exchange for conditions aimed at ending the conflict. These proposals have not only been public but repeated at various stages of the negotiation process. The problem, then, has not been Hamas’s refusal to release them, but Israel’s refusal to accept the conditions that such a release would imply.

The first relevant offer dates back to November 2023, when Hamas raised the idea of a massive exchange: all Israeli hostages would be freed in return for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This formula, known as “everyone for everyone,” already revealed that Hamas conceived the release not as a unilateral action, but as part of a broad de-escalation agreement. Although the proposal was discussed in Israeli and international media, it was never taken seriously as a starting point by Netanyahu’s government, which insisted on prioritizing military pressure as the way to achieve results.

On February 19, 2025, Hamas reinforced this position even more explicitly. Through its spokesperson Hazem Qassem, the organization announced its willingness to release all remaining hostages at once, provided that a permanent ceasefire was guaranteed and the Israeli army fully withdrew from Gaza. This was the first time that the demand for an end to the war was raised as a direct condition for a massive and immediate release. At the same time, Qassem emphasized that his organization would not accept any proposal implying its dismantling or political defeat, indicating that any negotiation had to recognize its political role in the Strip (Al Jazeera, 2025; France24, 2025).

Shortly thereafter, between April 17 and 18 of the same year, Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, detailed from Cairo the terms of a more structured proposal. In it, Hamas committed to handing over all hostages, but not only in exchange for the ceasefire and withdrawal, but also as part of a package including the release of Palestinian prisoners and an international reconstruction program for Gaza. This proposal was communicated through Egyptian and Qatari mediation channels and reproduced by several international media outlets. Al-Hayya stated that Hamas was ready to accept a phased process, but only if it guaranteed a real end to the war (Firstpost, 2025; Reuters, 2025a).

To understand the scope of this demand, it is necessary to consider the reality of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, a dimension almost absent from the public debate in the West. For decades, Israel has applied a legal figure called administrative detention, which allows imprisoning Palestinians without formal charges or trial for periods of up to six months, renewable indefinitely. That is, a Palestinian can be arrested on “suspicion” of posing a security threat without evidence presented before a court, and remain months or years in prison without trial (B’Tselem, 2024; Addameer, 2023).

This policy has been repeatedly denounced by human rights organizations and has been applied not only to adults but also to minors. According to recent data, over 1,000 Palestinians were under administrative detention by mid-2024 (Human Rights Watch, 2024). In this context, the release of Palestinian prisoners is not only posed as a political gesture but as a demand against a systematic practice of arbitrary imprisonment.

The international community responded to this dynamic with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735, adopted on June 10, 2024. It proposed a tripartite framework: first, an immediate ceasefire accompanied by the release of women, children, and the elderly; second, a consolidation phase including the release of all remaining hostages and the full withdrawal of the Israeli army; and finally, a third phase focused on Gaza’s reconstruction and the return of human remains. Israel publicly accepted the general framework but never committed to phase two, considering unacceptable that Hamas could remain as a military or political actor (Reuters, 2025b).

In early July 2025, diplomatic efforts were revived with a new proposal negotiated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. This included a 60-day ceasefire and a gradual release of hostages, starting with about ten hostages plus 18 bodies. Hamas responded “in a positive spirit,” showing willingness to advance toward a sustainable truce that could lead to the end of the war. However, the Israeli government insisted that any agreement must guarantee Hamas’s total dismantling, effectively blocking any possibility of full release as proposed by Hamas (Reuters, 2025c).

Despite the clarity of these proposals and their reiteration over time, the dominant Western discourse — including major media such as CNN, The New York Times, or El País — maintains the idea that Hamas simply refuses to free the hostages. This selective omission not only distorts reality but erases the political conditions under which Hamas has been willing to negotiate, reinforcing the notion that war is the only viable path.

In summary, Hamas’s offers to release the hostages have existed, have been clear, and have been proposed for a long time. What has not existed is political will on Israel’s part — nor media recognition in the West — to take them seriously. By ignoring these initiatives and the context of thousands of Palestinians detained without trial, a conflict that could have been resolved politically is perpetuated, and the suffering of the hostages and their families is instrumentalized to justify a prolonged war.

References

Addameer. (2023). Administrative detention. Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.

Al Jazeera. (2025, February 19). Hamas offers to release all captives for end to Israel’s war on Gaza. Al Jazeera Media Network.

B’Tselem. (2024). Administrative detention. The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories.

Firstpost. (2025, April 18). Hamas offers to release all remaining hostages for permanent Gaza ceasefire. Firstpost.

France24. (2025, February 19). Hamas says it is ready to free all remaining hostages at once in phase two of Gaza truce. France24.

Human Rights Watch. (2024). Israel: Record number of Palestinians in administrative detention. Human Rights Watch.

Reuters. (2025a, April 17). Hamas wants comprehensive deal: swap all hostages for end to Gaza war. Reuters.

Reuters. (2025b, July 10). Gaza truce possible in one or two weeks but not in a day, Israeli official says. Reuters.

Reuters. (2025c, July 4). Hamas says it responds to Gaza ceasefire proposal in 'a positive spirit'. Reuters.

Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
3d

Israeli society, culture and State are narcissistic criminally insane psychopaths.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/718234331374975/?s=single_unit&__cft__[0]=AZWQ46OLSB9LCUVDDky6_pUydpOKkvAPXPRMEbg66xxFAdZ9WHDalcC9xJw0ZkUEvjeka6T5e4sWkQ30i1PRY64fVWxXPFIQ0rSxQ4hZvwq_fcwR8t5ClcIL6F0vcDjoCFBAf0bliDFa3MWmepGm3eOEYhx8kpV6i8M2ksOnUfMpS_bmmdyIBvwAgH8KriZcZfkz4olbV2qEY18tFZSe8sUO&__tn__=H-R

