Israel’s Auschwitz for Palestinians: How It’s Being Carried Out Now
Jul 13, 2025
12 July 2025, by Eric Zuesse.
Israel’s Auschwitz is called Gaza, and at the start of the current Gaza operation, on 27 October 2023, it had had 2.2 million residents, which is probably more people than were killed in any genocide after the Holocaust. At present, the likelihood that any significant numberl of them will survive this operation appears to be very low. They will probably all be exterminated.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On 10 July 2025, 972mag.com and mekomit-co-il headlined “‘Like a video game’: Israel enforcing Gaza evacuations with grenade-firing drones: The Israeli army is weaponizing [modifying] Chinese-made drones to police expulsion orders across Gaza, with soldiers saying they deliberately target civilians so others will ‘learn’ not to return, an investigation reveals.” [Those ‘evacuations’ and ‘expulsions’ are not from Gaza but to different parts of Gaza.] Yuval Abraham reported. Here are highlights:
The Israeli military has weaponized [by modifying] a fleet of Chinese-manufactured commercial drones to attack Palestinians in parts of Gaza that it seeks to depopulate, an investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call can reveal. According to interviews with seven soldiers and officers who served in the Strip, these drones are operated manually by troops on the ground, and are frequently used to bomb Palestinian civilians — including children — in an effort to force them to leave their homes or prevent them from returning to evacuated areas. …
In the reports, all Palestinians killed were listed as “terrorists.” However, S. testified that aside from one person found with a knife and a single encounter with armed fighters, the scores of others killed — an average of one per day in his battalion’s combat zone — were unarmed. According to him, the drone strikes were carried out with the intent to kill, despite the majority of victims being located at such a distance from the soldiers that they could not have posed any threat.
“It was clear that they were trying to return to their homes — there’s no question,” he explained. “None of them were armed, and nothing was ever found near their bodies. We never fired warning shots. Not at any point.”
Because the Palestinians were killed far from where the soldiers were positioned, S. said that their corpses weren’t collected; instead, the army left them to be eaten by stray dogs. “You could see it on the drone footage,” he explained. “I couldn’t bring myself to watch a dog eating a body, but others around me watched it. The dogs have learned to run toward areas where there’s shooting or explosions — they understand it probably means there’s a body there.”
An Autel EVO drone at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, February 2, 2024. (ZLEA/CC BY-SA 4.0)
Soldiers testified that these drone strikes are often carried out against anyone entering an area the army has determined is off-limits to Palestinians — a designation that is never demarcated on the ground. Two sources used variations of the phrase “learning through blood” to describe the army’s expectation that Palestinians will come to understand these arbitrary boundaries after civilians are killed upon entering the area.
“There were many incidents of dropping grenades from drones,” said H., a soldier who served in the Nuseirat area in central Gaza. “Were they aimed at armed militants? Definitely not. …
In several cases, S. said, Israeli troops deliberately targeted children. “There was a boy who entered the [off-limits] zone. He didn’t do anything. [Other soldiers] claimed to have seen him standing and talking to people. That’s it — they dropped a grenade from a drone.” In another incident, he said, soldiers tried to kill a child riding a bicycle a great distance away from them.
“In most cases, there was nothing you could tell yourself,” S. continued. “There was no way to complete the sentence, ‘We killed them because…’”
A., an officer who was involved in operations around Khan Younis this year, said that a primary goal of these attacks was to ensure that neighborhoods were emptied, or remained empty, of Palestinians. In June, his unit flew a drone into a residential area that the army had ordered to be evacuated the previous month. Soldiers stood at the city’s outskirts, watching a small screen showing live footage from the drone to see who was still in the neighborhood.
“Whoever they spot, they kill,” A. testified. …
Younis Tirawi | يونس
@ytirawi
Follow
Exclusive |
Aerial footage obtained depicts Israeli soldiers dropping grenades from a drone, targeting a group of civilians fleeing Netzarim last September. One person is visibly struck and collapses
Netzarim became a kill zone, and as the military gradually expanded it, so did the killing of Palestinians. [Here’s the video:]
https://x.com/ytirawi/status/1940585244719304761
Ben-Yishai quoted a military officer who explained that these devices are doing the work of enforcing the army’s expulsion orders, and that the army automatically labels as a terrorist anyone who remains. …
“That’s the ace: the moment I say ‘messing with the ground,’ I can do anything,” S. explained. “One time, I saw people picking up clothes. They were walking incredibly slowly, skimming the edge of the [off-limits] zone, and stepped 20 meters in to collect clothes from the rubble of a house. You could see that’s what they were doing — and they were shot.”
“This technology has made killing much more sterile,” H. said. “It’s like a video game. There’s a crosshair in the middle of the screen, and you see a video image. You’re hundreds of meters away, [sometimes] even a kilometer or more. Then you play with the joystick, see the target, and drop [a grenade]. And it’s even kind of cool. Except this video game kills people.”
——
In addition, there is the Israeli blockade preventing all but a few resupplies of food etc. to the increasingly starving-to-death Gazans, and there are also other means of exterminating them, such as Max Bumenthal and Wyatt Reed of The Gray Zone headlined about on July 7th, “New footage exposes ragtag US mercenaries firing toward Gaza aid seekers”:
Following an AP investigation accusing a US mercenary firm of firing on desperate Gaza aid seekers, the company has released extensive new footage in an attempt at damage control. But the video only further implicates the scandal-plagued operation.
On July 2, the Associated Press released an exposé containing short videos which appeared to show American mercenaries associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) opening fire on aid-seekers in Gaza during an incident in southern Gaza this May. The footage was supplied by a former employee of UG Solutions, a firm charged with securing GHF distribution sites.
“I think you hit one,” one soldier of fortune says to another following a loud burst of gunfire.
“Hell yeah, boy!” another exclaims.
In an apparent attempt to control the damage from the AP investigation, UG Solutions has distributed a pair of videos comprising over seven minutes of footage to the press.
The newly released footage offers an unprecedented glimpse of the disturbing interactions between the starving population of Gaza and well-armed, clearly unprepared Americans hired to provide security for GHF’s chaotic aid operations.
Filmed by one of its own employee, the recordings were seemingly distributed in an effort to show UG Solutions’ agents have not fired live bullets on unarmed crowds of Palestinians. According to a UG Solutions statement, the videos “not only clarify what happened, but provide critical context, which contradicts that [sic] AP’s reporting and shows that the accusations are unfounded.”
However, a closer examination by The Grayzone demonstrates that the video was anything but exculpatory.
[Here the Gray Zone video presents the mercenaries blaming the desperate Gazans as being thieves who are stealing no-longer-functioning telephone poles and a tree — perhaps to use as fuel.]
In one video, a ragtag group of mercenaries can be seen firing what they called “warning shots” toward a crowd of Palestinian civilians, whom they acknowledged to be non-threatening, before radioing the notoriously trigger-happy Israeli military for backup.
Following a series of nearby gunshots, a UG Solutions mercenary can be heard radioing the IDF to inform them, “We are firing warning shots. Warning shots – that’s from us,” he says. Like all others heard in the video, he speaks in an American accent.
Seconds before the gunshots ring out, a UG Solutions agent can be seen in the lower left hand corner of the screen aiming his rifle in the direction of a crowd of aid seekers.
These crucial pieces of evidence undermine claims by a UG Solutions spokesman, who told the AP he was “unaware of video showing gunfire from someone believed to be a UG Solutions contractor.” …
In the footage, the mercenary filming acknowledges that he and his fellow guns for hire are unable to exchange even basic Arabic phrases with the starving crowds. …
Also, in Britain there are several reports by the former British Ambassador Craig Murray about the British Government’s measures to crush public dissent against the Government’s support for the genocide; and, of course, America supplies 69% of Israel’s weaponry, and Germany supplies 30%; so, both of those countries are up to their necks in Palestinian blood.
And still there is nothing yet from either the International Court of Justice or the International Criminal Court to punish anyone for this ongoing genocide — which might become (if it isn’t yet already) the largest one ever since the Holocaust. All of the public gesticulations about “international law” and the U.N. and human rights, etc., seem to have been more PR from them than any real policies from them about those matters. Imperialist powers after WW2, just as much as during WW2, can still do anything they want. The decision that U.S. President Truman had made on 25 July 1945 to reverse his predecessor FDR’s plan for the post-WW2 world continues to remain in force. Part of Truman’s plan was his creation of the state of Israel on 14 May 1948, which started the Nakba or extermination of the Palestinians, which began the next day. The present Israeli Auschwitz operation is a climactic part of that.
The U.S. Government took up Hitler’s fallen banner. He died but because of Truman, his racist-fascist-imperialist (or ideologically nazi) ideology, won.
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Thanks for reading Roslyn’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Why does the West ignore that Hamas proposed freeing all hostages a long time ago?
Summary
This article examines the multiple proposals made by Hamas since November 2023 to release all hostages captured in Israel—proposals that have been systematically ignored or rejected by the Israeli government and downplayed in Western media discourse.
Drawing on reputable sources, it documents Hamas’s negotiation efforts, which included conditions such as a permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners, many of whom are held without trial. The text highlights the systematic omission of this information by major media outlets, contributing to a one-sided narrative that justifies the continuation of the conflict.
Is Israel seeking something beyond the hostages?
Since the days immediately following the October 7, 2023 attack, a significant part of the political and media discourse in the West has insisted on Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages captured in Israel. However, this narrative omits a central fact: Hamas has indeed proposed freeing all the hostages, even in a single stage, in exchange for conditions aimed at ending the conflict. These proposals have not only been public but repeated at various stages of the negotiation process. The problem, then, has not been Hamas’s refusal to release them, but Israel’s refusal to accept the conditions that such a release would imply.
The first relevant offer dates back to November 2023, when Hamas raised the idea of a massive exchange: all Israeli hostages would be freed in return for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This formula, known as “everyone for everyone,” already revealed that Hamas conceived the release not as a unilateral action, but as part of a broad de-escalation agreement. Although the proposal was discussed in Israeli and international media, it was never taken seriously as a starting point by Netanyahu’s government, which insisted on prioritizing military pressure as the way to achieve results.
On February 19, 2025, Hamas reinforced this position even more explicitly. Through its spokesperson Hazem Qassem, the organization announced its willingness to release all remaining hostages at once, provided that a permanent ceasefire was guaranteed and the Israeli army fully withdrew from Gaza. This was the first time that the demand for an end to the war was raised as a direct condition for a massive and immediate release. At the same time, Qassem emphasized that his organization would not accept any proposal implying its dismantling or political defeat, indicating that any negotiation had to recognize its political role in the Strip (Al Jazeera, 2025; France24, 2025).
Shortly thereafter, between April 17 and 18 of the same year, Hamas leader in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, detailed from Cairo the terms of a more structured proposal. In it, Hamas committed to handing over all hostages, but not only in exchange for the ceasefire and withdrawal, but also as part of a package including the release of Palestinian prisoners and an international reconstruction program for Gaza. This proposal was communicated through Egyptian and Qatari mediation channels and reproduced by several international media outlets. Al-Hayya stated that Hamas was ready to accept a phased process, but only if it guaranteed a real end to the war (Firstpost, 2025; Reuters, 2025a).
To understand the scope of this demand, it is necessary to consider the reality of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, a dimension almost absent from the public debate in the West. For decades, Israel has applied a legal figure called administrative detention, which allows imprisoning Palestinians without formal charges or trial for periods of up to six months, renewable indefinitely. That is, a Palestinian can be arrested on “suspicion” of posing a security threat without evidence presented before a court, and remain months or years in prison without trial (B’Tselem, 2024; Addameer, 2023).
This policy has been repeatedly denounced by human rights organizations and has been applied not only to adults but also to minors. According to recent data, over 1,000 Palestinians were under administrative detention by mid-2024 (Human Rights Watch, 2024). In this context, the release of Palestinian prisoners is not only posed as a political gesture but as a demand against a systematic practice of arbitrary imprisonment.
The international community responded to this dynamic with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735, adopted on June 10, 2024. It proposed a tripartite framework: first, an immediate ceasefire accompanied by the release of women, children, and the elderly; second, a consolidation phase including the release of all remaining hostages and the full withdrawal of the Israeli army; and finally, a third phase focused on Gaza’s reconstruction and the return of human remains. Israel publicly accepted the general framework but never committed to phase two, considering unacceptable that Hamas could remain as a military or political actor (Reuters, 2025b).
In early July 2025, diplomatic efforts were revived with a new proposal negotiated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. This included a 60-day ceasefire and a gradual release of hostages, starting with about ten hostages plus 18 bodies. Hamas responded “in a positive spirit,” showing willingness to advance toward a sustainable truce that could lead to the end of the war. However, the Israeli government insisted that any agreement must guarantee Hamas’s total dismantling, effectively blocking any possibility of full release as proposed by Hamas (Reuters, 2025c).
Despite the clarity of these proposals and their reiteration over time, the dominant Western discourse — including major media such as CNN, The New York Times, or El País — maintains the idea that Hamas simply refuses to free the hostages. This selective omission not only distorts reality but erases the political conditions under which Hamas has been willing to negotiate, reinforcing the notion that war is the only viable path.
In summary, Hamas’s offers to release the hostages have existed, have been clear, and have been proposed for a long time. What has not existed is political will on Israel’s part — nor media recognition in the West — to take them seriously. By ignoring these initiatives and the context of thousands of Palestinians detained without trial, a conflict that could have been resolved politically is perpetuated, and the suffering of the hostages and their families is instrumentalized to justify a prolonged war.
References
Addameer. (2023). Administrative detention. Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.
Al Jazeera. (2025, February 19). Hamas offers to release all captives for end to Israel’s war on Gaza. Al Jazeera Media Network.
B’Tselem. (2024). Administrative detention. The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories.
Firstpost. (2025, April 18). Hamas offers to release all remaining hostages for permanent Gaza ceasefire. Firstpost.
France24. (2025, February 19). Hamas says it is ready to free all remaining hostages at once in phase two of Gaza truce. France24.
Human Rights Watch. (2024). Israel: Record number of Palestinians in administrative detention. Human Rights Watch.
Reuters. (2025a, April 17). Hamas wants comprehensive deal: swap all hostages for end to Gaza war. Reuters.
Reuters. (2025b, July 10). Gaza truce possible in one or two weeks but not in a day, Israeli official says. Reuters.
Reuters. (2025c, July 4). Hamas says it responds to Gaza ceasefire proposal in 'a positive spirit'. Reuters.
Israeli society, culture and State are narcissistic criminally insane psychopaths.
https://www.facebook.com/reel/718234331374975/?s=single_unit&__cft__[0]=AZWQ46OLSB9LCUVDDky6_pUydpOKkvAPXPRMEbg66xxFAdZ9WHDalcC9xJw0ZkUEvjeka6T5e4sWkQ30i1PRY64fVWxXPFIQ0rSxQ4hZvwq_fcwR8t5ClcIL6F0vcDjoCFBAf0bliDFa3MWmepGm3eOEYhx8kpV6i8M2ksOnUfMpS_bmmdyIBvwAgH8KriZcZfkz4olbV2qEY18tFZSe8sUO&__tn__=H-R