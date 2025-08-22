The terrorist nature of the Israeli State has been well documented from the invention of Zionism in 1897, the Jewish terrorist gangs from the 1920’s, the genocidal invasion of Palestine in 1947 and the creation of the supremacist, racist, fascist, apartheid State of Israel in 1948.

It has been claimed that the reason why the UN recommended 53% of Palestine be given over to Jews, albeit illegally, was because they hoped it would stop Ziojewraeli terrorism. It did not. Give them an inch and they take a terrorist mile.

For 77 years Israeli terrorism against the Palestinians has been documented by Israeli and international historians and human rights groups.

And it has long been ignored. One positive thing to come out of the terrorism by Israel since October 7 is that the facts are now being disseminated widely and the truth is being spread that it is Israel in concept, form, foundation and function which has always been the terrorist entity.

Every time someone talks about Hamas as terrorists this is the information with which they must be countered. Facts will always conquer lies.



The first following article has been put together by Scott Rickard. There is also information in Thomas Suarez’s “State of Terror” which details how the modern State of Israel was built on a foundation of TERRORISM.



Foundations of Terror: A Critical History of Zionist Political Violence, 1920s–1948

The establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 was not solely the product of diplomatic maneuvering or international endorsement through the United Nations Partition Plan. Rather, it was also rooted in a long and well-documented history of terrorism carried out by Zionist paramilitary organizations—including the Haganah, Irgun (Etzel), and Lehi (Stern Gang)—against Palestinians, British officials, and even fellow Jews who opposed their ideology. Far from being isolated incidents, these acts of political violence were systematic, deliberate, and often celebrated in later decades as foundational moments in the Zionist movement.

Early Political Assassinations

On June 30, 1924, Dutch-Jewish journalist and poet Jacob Israël de Haan—a prominent anti-Zionist who sought Arab-Jewish cooperation in Mandatory Palestine—was assassinated in Jerusalem by Avraham Tehomi on the orders of Haganah leader Yitzhak Ben-Zvi (who would later become Israel’s second president). De Haan’s murder is widely regarded as the first political assassination in Zionist history, carried out explicitly to silence dissent within the Jewish community itself.[^1]

The Arab Revolt and Targeted Terror (1936–1939)

During the 1936–1939 Arab Revolt, aimed at resisting British colonial rule and Zionist settlement expansion, the Irgun escalated a campaign of indiscriminate violence against Palestinian civilians. At least 250 Arabs were killed, and even Jews accused of “treason” were executed by the organization.[^2] Notable attacks included the Jerusalem market bombing on July 15, 1938, which injured 28 people, and the Haifa melon market bombing on July 25, 1938, which left 49 dead.[^3]

Assassinations of British Officials

Zionist violence was not confined to Palestine. On November 6, 1944, members of Lehi assassinated Lord Moyne, the British Minister of State for the Middle East, in Cairo. Though the Yishuv leadership officially condemned the killing at the time, the assassins—Eliyahu Bet-Zuri and Eliyahu Hakim—were later honored with a state funeral on Mount Herzl in 1975, demonstrating Israel’s retrospective glorification of acts widely recognized as terrorism.[^4]

Between 1944 and 1946, Lehi also dispatched letter bombs to British officials, including Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin.[^5]

The King David Hotel Bombing

Perhaps the most infamous act of Zionist terrorism was the Irgun bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on July 26, 1946, targeting the British administrative headquarters. The attack killed 91 people—including 28 British, 41 Arabs, 17 Jews, and 5 others—making it one of the deadliest terrorist attacks of the 20th century.[^6]

International Terror Campaigns (1946–1947)

Irgun and Lehi extended their operations abroad. On October 31, 1946, the Irgun bombed the British Embassy in Rome, destroying half the building and injuring several people.[^7] In April 1947, an attempted bombing of the Colonial Office in London was foiled when the device failed to detonate; the assailant, known as “Esther,” was arrested by Scotland Yard’s anti-terrorism unit.[^8]

Zionist militants even targeted journalists: on June 14, 1947, the Reuters office in Tel Aviv was raided by Jewish terrorists in an attempt to suppress unfavorable reporting.[^9]

The Sergeants Affair (1947)

When the British sentenced two Irgun members to death in July 1947, the Irgun retaliated by kidnapping two British sergeants, Clifford Martin and Mervyn Paice. After the executions were carried out, the hostages were hanged from eucalyptus trees, and an explosive booby trap was placed under their bodies, wounding a British officer who attempted to recover them. The grotesque spectacle shocked Britain and further solidified Irgun’s reputation for brutal psychological warfare.[^10]

Terror Against Palestinians (1947–1948)

As civil war erupted in Palestine following the UN Partition Plan vote (November 1947), Zionist militias intensified their campaign of ethnic cleansing. Among the most notorious atrocities was the Deir Yassin massacre on April 9, 1948, in which Irgun and Lehi fighters killed between 107 and 120 Palestinian villagers—including women, children, and elderly. Survivors reported acts of mutilation and sexual violence. The massacre became a pivotal moment in the Nakba (Catastrophe), triggering mass Palestinian flight from surrounding villages.[^11]

Other Zionist terror operations included the Semiramis Hotel bombing (January 1948), which killed 24–26 civilians, and widespread attacks on Arab neighborhoods during the months leading up to Israel’s declaration of independence.[^12]

The Assassination of Folke Bernadotte

On September 17, 1948, Lehi assassinated UN mediator Count Folke Bernadotte, a Swedish diplomat who had brokered the release of thousands of prisoners from Nazi concentration camps. Lehi leaders, including Yitzhak Shamir (later Prime Minister of Israel), ordered the killing due to Bernadotte’s perceived “pro-Arab stance” in ceasefire negotiations. The murder was condemned internationally, but Israel refused to prosecute those responsible, reinforcing the state’s continuity with its terrorist origins.[^13]

Conclusion

This history demonstrates that terrorism was not a peripheral aberration of the Zionist movement, but a central strategy in its establishment of political dominance in Palestine. The assassinations, market bombings, and massacres perpetrated by Haganah, Irgun, and Lehi not only targeted Arabs and British authorities but also silenced dissenting Jews and international mediators. The retrospective glorification of these acts—through state funerals, monuments, and the political careers of former militants—underscores how terrorism was woven into the very foundational fabric of the Israeli state.

