Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

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Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
7d

It may be hate speech but even more so is that their speech drips with repulsive ethno-supremacy. Overarching characteristic is their “inversion of reality”.

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1 reply by Roslyn Ross
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
6d

And this compilation is only the tiny tip of the iceberg! Good work, Roslyn!

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3 replies by Roslyn Ross and others
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