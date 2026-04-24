In the past couple of years so much has been turned on its head that making sense of any of it is difficult.

We have watched genocide in Palestine and watched our Governments not only fail to condemn it but play a part in making it possible. We do this even as we continue to glorify the efforts of the West in World War Two when so many fought and died to free people from German and Japanese occupations.

And, here we are, being told, not asked, but told to support a genocide as bad, if not worse given that Israel knows, as do all involved, that half the prisoners in Gaza are children, committed by the United States and Israel. And yes, the US must go first because Israel could commit none of the atrocities it has for 78 years without American money, weapons and permission.

Yes we saw terrible destruction in previous wars but nothing like what Israel has inflicted on Palestine and Lebanon, or what the US has done in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and is now doing in Iran. Once there were honourable rules of war, now there is nothing but slaughter civilians and destroy absolutely everything to make them suffer even more and die more easily. Where does such inhumanity and such hatred of others come from? It is not enough to blame Israelis as a psychopathic cult state, society and culture, because the US and many of its allies have supported Israel and continued to make it possible for it to continue murdering, torturing, raping, destroying, stealing.

It is not by chance that the rates of suicide and mental illness in Israeli military personnel, it is hard to call them soldiers, is so high. I have no illusions about war and the crimes committed and have no doubt that soldiers in every war have committed atrocities and laughed amongst themselves about it. But NEVER before have we seen them gloating, boasting, cheering and posting videos of themselves doing so, as we have seen come out of Israel. That is a level of depravity which is horrifyingly new.

How did we get here? Were we lying to ourselves for more than half a century about what was achieved in the blood-drenched slaughter of World War Two? Or had we so changed that we could no longer summon up ethical responses to crimes against humanity? In an age with so much easier access to information, which despite the propaganda is still more readily available than it has ever been before, we have seen support, either by commission or omission for the terrorist State of Israel and its genocidal ethnic cleansing of Palestine along with constant attacks against its neighbours. If any Muslim State did half of what the so-called Jewish State of Israel has done there would be outrage and actions.

We have watched as our Governments, with Ziojewraeli interference and money, cut away our rights to speak, protest, march, defend principles of justice and act with a sense of morality, ethics and common human decency. For nearly a thousand days the world has allowed Israel to murder, maim, rape, torture, Palestinians, including children, and terrorise, steal, destroy throughout the region. In fact, while some of the worst of it has happened in the last nearly a thousand days, the ghastly reality is that Israel has been doing the same things for 29,000 days, inflicting the longest holocaust in history on Muslims and Christians, not just in Palestine but in Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya and more.

How can it happen? How can our politicians not condemn it and invoke sanctions against both the US and Israel? Why are we not all on the streets demanding such actions and condemnation of genocide?

One could argue there are astrological influences at work which manipulate the least aware. But that is an excuse not a reason. One could also argue that truth is the first casualty of war and no war is without sin and no war is ever noble in itself even if some commit truly noble acts during war. And there would be truth in that. But surely the core question is WHAT SORT OF A WORLD DO WE WANT FOR OUR CHILDREN AND ALL THOSE WHO COME AFTER US?

This current world is dog eat dog, might is right, law of the jungle and take what you want, as the sad, bad, mad, illegal Jewish settlers said in the West Bank: If I don’t steal it someone else will.

What a betrayal of future generations. What a betrayal of our fathers and grandfathers who went to war to fight against occupation and atrocities. What has happened to our soul? What has happened to ethics, integrity, morality and common human decency?

A war waged to maintain occupation of a country is just wrong.

A war waged to exterminate the native people of a country you colonise is wrong.

A war waged because you do not like someone else’s Government is wrong.

A war waged as a problem solving mechanism is wrong.

One thing is absolutely certain, a world without ethics and principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency is a travesty of a world and a total betrayal of human history in its slow, often horrifically cruel climb out of barbarism to civilization.

The mindset of so many in this age is no different to stone-age power struggles, it is just that today we have a capacity to destroy far more than another tribe and temporarily lay waste their hunting grounds.

The message is clear, we are being called to return to a pursuit of soul and the core principles of all that entails. The world is upside down because we needed to see more clearly the belly of the beast in which we live. And it is ironic that USRAEL now wages war against Iran, an ancient country where one of the earliest religions, Zoroastrianism, taught about the great battle between light and dark, good and evil.

There is no doubt the Iranians are the victims and represent a level of enlightenment which has long been lost by the United States and indeed much of the West. This battle between light and dark is about far, far more than military achievements. This is a battle for our souls and whether you believe in such a thing or not, there is no doubt that this world and humans are far more than the merely material and that is the lesson we are now learning so painfully. We have inhabited a materialistic and mechanistic world which has left us starving for spiritual nourishment. We have become who we are because our Souls have dried up and lost substance. That does not mean we need to become more religious, as in following a religion, although for many that is a great support, but it does mean we need to find again our spiritual selves and nurture, support and love that wonderful, unseen aspect of our human nature. That is a task each and every one of us can choose to practice and pursue.

In the words of the 13th century Persian mystic, Rumi can be found the guidance we need now, more than ever. Jalāl al-Dīn Muḥammad Rūmī (1207–1273) was a 13th-century Persian Sufi mystic, Islamic scholar, theologian, and poet whose works on divine love and spirituality continue to inspire many today.

Key Aspects of Rumi’s Ethics

Love as the Supreme Virtue: For Rumi, unconditional love (‘ishq) is the guiding principle of life. It heals, guides, and represents the only true way to understand God and humanity.

Inner Purification ( Tazkiyat al-nafs ): Ethics is not just adhering to rules, but a quiet, internal process of purifying the heart from selfish, worldly desires and ego-centered actions.

Transcending Judgment: Rumi famously pointed to a “field” beyond the rigid concepts of “rightdoing and wrongdoing,” suggesting a spiritual space where love transcends dualistic judgment.

The Problem of Ego: Rumi cautioned against the “folly of the ego” and the intellect, arguing they limit understanding. He believed true ethical life involves mastering the “animal soul”.

Justice and Humanity: Rumi considered justice as an innate divine faculty. He emphasized empathy, gentle speech, and care for others’ hearts as the “most valuable provisions” for the journey toward death.

Key Ethical Virtues in the Masnavi

Humility and Self-sacrifice: Rather than chasing fame, true moral greatness is quiet and selfless.

Patience and Contentment: Maintaining inner peace amidst calamities.

Kindness and Empathy: Actively avoiding causing pain to others.

His teachings emphasize that true spirituality and moral behavior are inseparable, aiming for a “spiritual maturity” that connects with the divine.