Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
4d

This is an interesting interview, offering many many glimpses of the obvious truths, yet also underscores the deep programming that jews have undergone. Here's a couple of instances which caught my eye right after what I appreciate #1

1. Malniowitz goes to town demolishing as 'marketing jingles" phrases such as 'a land without people for a people without a land,' and 'making deserts bloom' - that until she encountered evidence and realised these were simply absurd.

2. "I read Lenni Brenner’s 1983 book, Zionism in the Age of Dictators, which talked about Zionist complicity with Nazis. That provided another jolt" The word used is complicity. That rankles. Hmm. I realise her focus was and is Zionism (and this is classic example of Gel-Mann Amnesia) and had she done years of similar research on WWII, its origins,Eichman's support of Zionism and Zionists' vice versa to National Socialism, she'd realize it was co-operation not complicity.

3. But she also states in the context of the Nakba denial "Doubt can be a powerful weapon. There is a template that was developed by the tobacco industry that Zionists, climate and Holocaust deniers, Armenian genocide deniers, and others have used. The idea is there are competing narratives and both should be equally considered – rather than examining their credibility. This was why it took so long to convince the public that smoking caused cancer " -- ergo - she denigrates holocaust deniers in that very statement while upholding the holding of doubt. Selectively principled comes to mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Roslyn Ross and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Roslyn Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture