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Spunty's avatar
Spunty
2d

In Australia, one of the two major supermarket companies has contracted Palantir to spy on both their staff and customers. Where does it stop?

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1 reply by Roslyn Ross
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2d

Roslyn excellent piece, really excellent. You captured it just right. Now let's take it further and deeper, why is it like this? Why do people who inflict this on others, never stop to think that it would not be inflicted on them?

You had it right that what we allow to be done to others, we allow to be done to ourselves. That may not sink in for some people, they may not be able to make the connection because so far it hasn't happened to them. They can't see past their noses to see up the road it most likely will happen to them and with interest. People killing each other all over the place and do you know why Roslyn? I do.

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