When articles disappear which means censored, it is important to share them.

The following article now registers as PAGE NOT FOUND, on Norman Finklestein’s site which does not reflect well on him, or whoever manages his site, so I will publish it here. Freedom of speech and freedom to challenge is critical for our survival and our development as humans.

In terms of the Gaza revolt, it is important to make it clear that Gaza is a concentration camp in Occupied Palestine and the issue is Palestine and its occupation rather than just the suffering of Gaza, because all of Palestine has been suffering for nearly 80 years, the longest holocaust in history.

An occupied people have the right to take up arms and to use violence to throw off an occupier and in law the occupier has no right to self defence. The Palestinians are the victims as the French and others were under German occupation and the occupier, Israel, is the aggressor and totally in the wrong.

The point also needs to be made that there is what Israel said happened on October 7 and what actually happened and most of Israel’s claims and charges were quickly debunked. Can a brutal occupier be trusted to tell the truth? We know an Israeli charge is an Israeli confession as documented by international human rights groups.

So, breaking out of a concentration camp to take legitimate prisoners of war, soldiers and police, is not a crime. Until an independent investigation finds clear evidence the Palestinian Resistance committed crimes, they remain innocent and all blame rests with the occupier. No-one would argue differently for the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto or the French and Polish Resistance.

If the Germans had occupied Britain, even without the bestial savagery and sadistic cruelty of the Israelis as occupiers, no-one would call resistance terrorism and few would object to the use of violence.

The problem with the following position challenging Finklestein is that it seems to assume Israeli atrocity charges made against the Palestinian Resistance, a code-name Israel likes to use for simpletons, Hamas, were true. Since most were quickly debunked why would any of the horrific atrocity claims be true? They may well be, but Israel can never be a reliable source of information about the people it crushes under brutal occupation and has treated with bestial savagery and sadistic cruelty for nearly 80 years. Who would accept and trust a Nazi appraisal of its occupation of France or Poland, or how prisoners in concentration camps, and Gaza is a concentration camp in Occupied Palestine, for example, are treated. For the same reasons, nothing the Israelis say can be trusted.

The reality is, for those who do not believe violent resistance can ever be tolerated, and we do not yet know how violent the Palestinian Resistance really was, October 7 has brought the Palestinian situation to world attention and gained it unheard of levels of support. After decades of sadistic abuse from the Tel Aviv regime one doubts the Palestinians had any illusions about the savagery and sadistic cruelty they would unleash. All of which has just spread the Palestinian story and made the world, including Americans, hate the Israelis in ways never seen before. On that count, at terrible cost, the Palestinians won and October 7 was worth doing, and its outcome, positive in terms of justice for a people who have suffered for nearly a century, the longest holocaust in history. There may be a million dead and the final death toll may be far greater, but there are still 7 million Palestinians under occupation and 8 million or more in the Diaspora.

And we also have theories that the Israelis knew about the plan to break out and allowed it to happen so they could then wreak total destruction on Gaza and hopefully eradicate 2.3 million Palestinians. Such theories are not actually important to the general issue of genocide, and will or will not be proven in time.

And it is clearly documented that Israel murdered, raped, tortured Palestinians for resisting with violence, for resisting peacefully - The Great March of Return - and for not resisting at all. If you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t then why not do and fight the evil bastards for your freedom?

The article however remains important as a method to make us think for ourselves. Because, if the Palestinians are to be judged for using violence then we were fighting on the wrong side in WWII in supporting the French and Polish Resistance movements, who certainly used violence, and no-none is going to argue that.

Vognsen raises the question can the end justify the means.

No, depending upon what means are used. However, given the sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery of Israel across nearly 80 years, particularly targeting children to terrorise parents into leaving, there is no doubt whatever MEANS used by thew Palestinians have mitigating factors which any court of law would recognise in ways which do not exist for Israelis.



And, if some of the prisoners who broke out of Gaza did commit atrocities, how can that be judged without taking into account the intentional starvation of the prisoners, knowing half of them were children and knowing that malnutrition in utero and childhood leads to mental disability as well as physical?

Quote: In early 2006, Dov Weisglass, then a senior advisor to Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, explained that Israeli policy was designed “to put the Palestinians on a diet, but not to make them die of hunger.” In 2012 it was revealed that in early 2008 Israeli authorities drew up a document calculating the minimum caloric intake necessary for Palestinians to avoid malnutrition so Israel could limit the amount of foodstuffs allowed into Gaza without causing outright starvation.

According to a 2012 joint report by Save the Children and UK-based Medical Aid for Palestinians:

10% of children under five experienced stunted growth due to prolonged malnutrition due to the blockade and siege.

58.6% of Gaza’s schoolchildren were anemic, as were more than 68% of children aged nine to 12 months and nearly 37% of pregnant women.

According to UNICEF, more than 90% of the water from Gaza’s only aquifer is unsafe for human consumption due to pollution, while repairs to Gaza’s sewage and water infrastructure cannot be carried out because of Israeli restrictions on the entry of building materials and equipment.

Gaza suffered from severe shortages of electricity due to Israeli restrictions on imports of equipment needed to replace and repair the electrical infrastructure, even before Israel bombed Gaza’s only power plant during its latest assault.

https://imeu.org/article/putting-palestinians-on-a-diet-israels-siege-blockade-of-gaza

If some of those who broke out and came across dancing Israelis were less than mentally stable, then that is because of what their colonial rulers, the Tel Aviv regime chose to do to them. If Tel Aviv took the time to count calories so the prisoners, half of them children, did not drop dead in the street and make for poor press reports, then, logic says they knew that such malnutrition would create mental defectives. As with the battered spouse who loses it and kills the abuser, no court of law would blame mentally damaged Palestinians for losing it with those who abused, tortured and tormented them and their helpless, innocent children.





NB: If you click on the headline below it takes you to a Page Not Found message on Norman Finklestein’s page. The writer is J.Vognsen and I know no more than that, although there is a musician by that name. It looks like the article was removed from Finklestein’s page but I believe everyone should be challenged and all views presented because that makes us think harder.

Norman Finkelstein

Sep 3

The text below was originally sent to Norman G. Finkelstein on November 9th, 2023, and slightly updated on December 4th. In it, I react to his public comments about the attack on Israel on October 7th. I was aware that he had received pushback, but couldn’t find anyone going through his arguments in any detail. The text constituted my attempt to do so. I found it worthwhile not only because of the immediate relevance of Finkelstein’s comments, but also because I found them an excellent entry point into broader questions: What is the role of nonviolent struggle? How should we evaluate acts of violence after they’ve taken place?

The text is shared as a snapshot of the thinking at the time, so close to the event. Finkelstein has since expanded on his views in the prologue to Gaza’s Gravediggers ­– An Inquiry into Corruption in High Places (OR Books, 2026), which I can recommend to anyone interested in going deeper on these questions.

In its response to October 7th, Israel dived headfirst into immorality. I say very little about that below. Whether what follows is the discussion we need to be having right now, I leave that up to the reader to decide. Here are my thoughts for anybody to read, whenever they deem it proper.

J. Vognsen

July 9th, 2026

What should we think about October 7th?

Considerations for Norman G. Finkelstein

I’ve been following your commentary about the October 7th attack on Israel and would like to share my thoughts. As with my reactions to your last book and to your views on whether Russia had the right to attack Ukraine, I offer them as attempted constructive criticism, hoping they might help you make your arguments sharper, or at least give you some clear idea of how people have misunderstood you, if that is indeed the case. My usual disclaimer applies: I’m not a scholar or an expert on any topic relevant to this discussion, just trying to think my way through your arguments.

I want to say plainly from the outset that I’m with you 80% or perhaps 90% of the way. I find your work on the historical background of the conflict to be superb and your moral framing of the crimes committed against Gaza over the last two decades - with the continuing occupation, the ongoing blockade and the repeated military assaults - is appropriately severe. In both respects, you’ve made extraordinarily important contributions.

That leaves two questions you raise:

What were the people of Gaza supposed to do? 1

How far were the Palestinians allowed to go?2

A brief overview of what follows:

INTRODUCTION

I. A few clarifications: a) The need for empathy b) Israel and the US as the main saboteurs of a political settlement c) The limits of empathy

WHAT WERE THE PEOPLE OF GAZA SUPPOSED TO DO?

II. Was non-violence no longer the best option?

HOW FAR WERE THE PALESTINIANS ALLOWED TO GO?

III. Why not condemn the massacre on October 7th? d) Out of empathy with the perpetrators? e) Because moral judgment is out of place? f) Because the verdict of history is still unclear? IV. A reluctant defence of kidnapping

FINAL THOUGHTS

V. Should we also condemn Nat Turner’s rebellion? VI. A few comments on hypocrisy, balance and context VII. Making moral judgments

INTRODUCTION

I. A few clarifications

Before we get to the main issues, I’d like to give three important pieces of context.

a) The need for empathy

On April 16th, 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote:

“Perhaps it is easy for those who have never felt the stinging darts of segregation to say, ‘Wait.’ But when you have seen vicious mobs lynch your mothers and fathers at will and drown your sisters and brothers at whim; when you have seen hate filled policemen curse, kick and even kill your black brothers and sisters; when you see the vast majority of your twenty million Negro brothers smothering in an airtight cage of poverty in the midst of an affluent society; when you suddenly find your tongue twisted and your speech stammering as you seek to explain to your six year old daughter why she can’t go to the public amusement park that has just been advertised on television, and see tears welling up in her eyes when she is told that Funtown is closed to colored children, and see ominous clouds of inferiority beginning to form in her little mental sky, and see her beginning to distort her personality by developing an unconscious bitterness toward white people; when you have to concoct an answer for a five year old son who is asking: ‘Daddy, why do white people treat colored people so mean?’; when you take a cross county drive and find it necessary to sleep night after night in the uncomfortable corners of your automobile because no motel will accept you; when you are humiliated day in and day out by nagging signs reading ‘white’ and ‘colored’; when your first name becomes ‘nigger,’ your middle name becomes ‘boy’ (however old you are) and your last name becomes ‘John,’ and your wife and mother are never given the respected title ‘Mrs.’; when you are harried by day and haunted by night by the fact that you are a Negro, living constantly at tiptoe stance, never quite knowing what to expect next, and are plagued with inner fears and outer resentments; when you are forever fighting a degenerating sense of ‘nobodiness’ - then you will understand why we find it difficult to wait. There comes a time when the cup of endurance runs over, and men are no longer willing to be plunged into the abyss of despair.”3

If one is willing to grant the obvious truth of King’s conclusion here, one should be willing to acknowledge that the same applies to the people of Gaza. In fact, it is hard for me to comprehend how anyone reading your book Gaza - An Inquest Into Its Martyrdom could fail to do so. As grim as the examples King gives are, they pale in comparison to what a person aged 20-30, who just happened to be born in Gaza, has lived through.

b) Israel and the US as the main saboteurs of a political settlement

The following is a recurring theme in your writing on Israel/Palestine:

“Mr. Obama has to level with the American people. He has to be honest about what is the main obstacle to resolving the conflict. It’s not Palestinian rejectionism. It’s the refusal of Israel, backed by the United States government, to abide by international law, to abide by the opinion of the international community.”4

As for the political / diplomatic level, I’m in full agreement with you here. Obviously, this places a huge moral burden on Israel and the US. Obviously, this is hugely important context when evaluating anything that happens in the ongoing conflict. Without a proper understanding of this history, nothing will make any sense.

Furthermore, the situation has by no means been a happy equilibrium. Saying that Israel refused to follow international law is to say that it trapped the Gazans in a hellhole.5 As you wrote already nearly a decade ago:

“Israel can live with the status quo, whereas Gaza, suffering under the double yoke of a foreign occupation and an illegal blockade, cannot.”6

It’s as simple as that: Israel could, Gaza could not. It was, then, not surprising at all when on October 8th, you said:

“The first step has to be end that illegal, inhumane, criminal blockade of Gaza. So, when anybody asks you, ‘what is Israel to do?!’ What is Israel to do? To begin with, to end that illegal, inhumane, immoral blockade of Gaza, which has confined over a million children in a concentration camp. What the next step will be I don’t know. I certainly do know what the first step has to be.”7

No disagreement here.8

c) The limits of empathy

You have written:

“In the course of resisting European encroachment, Native Americans committed many horrendous crimes. But to understand why doesn’t require probing the defects of their character or civilization. Criticizing the practice, in government documents, of reciting Native American ‘atrocities,’ Helen Hunt Jackson, a principled defender of Native Americans writing in the late nineteenth century, observed: ‘[T]he Indians who committed these ‘atrocities’ were simply ejecting by force, and, in the contests arising from this forcible ejectment, killing men who had usurped and stolen their lands. . . . What would a community of white men, situated precisely as these Cherokees were, have done?’ To apprehend the motive behind Palestinian ‘atrocities,’ this ordinary human capacity for empathy would also seem to suffice.”9

I’d say necessary, not sufficient.

Empathy is enough to understand why people in Gaza hate Israelis. How could they not? However, their basic human experience is also filtered through numerous particulars: Historical, cultural, religious. For example, I think it’s much too simple to suggest that Islamist ideology plays no role in how Hamas and their fighters think, feel and, by natural extension, act. I think there are clearly things at play here that are not easily grasped through empathy alone. It will not suffice.

This point will be important later when we turn to a discussion of “ends justifying the means”-type of arguments for violence. In those cases, what the ends actually are will become crucial and I think we will need more than empathy to grasp what’s going on. I’m also much more worried about the role played by Islamist ideology in this conflict, particularly in the long term, than I gather from your writing that you are. I’m thinking about phrases like the following:

“If Israel ceased using force to suppress the Palestinian struggle for self-determination, the occupation would end, and the projectile attacks would cease. (If they did not stop, the legal situation would, of course, be different.) If it ended the occupation, Israel would not need to use force.”10

I hope you are right, of course, but worry the situation could be more complicated, and by extension more tragic. I do worry whether a political solution would truly end the conflict, even if Israel managed to get its side in order. For example, would knotty religious issues still remain, making everyone hostage to fanatics - deeply sincere lunatics - setting off new rounds of violence, always at risk of spinning out of control?

However, none of this negates a) and b).

WHAT WERE THE PEOPLE OF GAZA SUPPOSED TO DO?

II. Was non-violence no longer the best option?

That non-violent resistance is the most realistic path for the Palestinians to end the Israeli occupation has been an important point in much of your work. I have always found this line of argument to be highly convincing, and still do. I’d like to summarize your original case before turning to some of your more recent scepticism about it. You’ll excuse me for quoting at great length, but I want to be sure to get the context right, as you’ve presented a nuanced case that has changed over time.

In 2002, you laid out the basic idea:

“Neither a conventional nor guerrilla war seems a viable Palestinian option. Terrorism - apart from being morally reprehensible (if unsurprising) - will probably not budge Israel and if at all, will move it rightwards. (...) A non-violent Palestinian civil revolt creatively building on the lessons of the first intifada and synchronized with international - in particular American - pressure probably holds out the most promise in the current crisis.”11

In other words, attacking civilians is immoral and likely counterproductive, as it will only further radicalize Israel. In contrast, if international support can be mobilized, there are options. In 2012, in your book Knowing Too Much - Why the American Jewish Romance with Israel is Coming to an End, you greatly elaborated on the role of outside support, particularly on how US public opinion can be utilized to help solve the conflict, highlighting the role of American Jews. You ended on an optimistic note:

“[B]ecause American Jews are susceptible to appeals based on truth and justice, it is not only possible to reach them on a principled instead of a self-interested basis, but that is probably the only basis on which they can be persuaded. (...) To try to reach Jews on the basis of their liberal conscience, however, it would have to be shown that Israeli policy cannot be reconciled with elementary principles of justice. Here, the answer is no longer open to serious dispute. We are therefore in the historically rare position of being able to build a mass movement that appeals not to narrow sectarian or patriotic interests, but to the great universal principles that have brought glory to and elevated humankind. The end of the American Jewish love affair with Israel will be a boon not only for Palestinians but for Israelis as well. Since the June 1967 war Israel has been a stage on which American Jews have played out their fantasies and a pawn in their pursuit of power and privilege. If Israel has become a crazy state, it is in no small part because of American Jews. By abetting its most retrograde tendencies and freeing it of needful restraints, they have exerted a baleful influence on Israeli society. But American Jews now have an opportunity to right a double wrong: the horror inflicted on Palestine, and the damage caused to Israel. If the liberal conscience of American Jews is pricked and, finally, they do the right thing, the long, dark night might yet soon end.”12

In 2014, in Method and Madness - The hidden story of Israel’s assaults on Gaza, you similarly expanded the case for non-violence, first noting the failure of its opposite:

“Armed resistance has been attempted many times and, notwithstanding its heroism and nobility, has failed to budge Israel a jot.”13

Discussing other alternatives - diplomacy and judicial recourse - you argued that the future looked equally bleak on these fronts and reached the logical conclusion:

“If diplomacy and judicial redress won’t go anywhere, then the only option left is popular resistance. But what kind of popular resistance? The question is not whether Palestinians have the right to use armed force to end the occupation. Of course, they do. Rather, the point at issue is a practical one: Which tactics and strategy are most likely to yield political gains? However heroic the resistance of the people of Gaza, however inspiring their indomitable will, the fact remains that, after going three bloody rounds with Israel in the past five years, after suffering death and destruction on a heartrending scale, armed resistance has yet to produce substantive improvements in people’s daily lives. What if the quantum of time, energy, creativity and ingenuity channeled into building the tunnels (a wondrous feat of civil engineering) were instead invested in Gaza’s most precious resource: the people? What if they organized a mass nonviolent demonstration demanding an end to the blockade of Gaza? What if 1.8 million Gazans marched on the Israeli border crossings under the banner, STOP STRANGLING US! END THE ILLEGAL BLOCKADE OF GAZA!”14

Earlier in 2012, in your book What Gandhi Says - About Nonviolence, Resistance and Courage you added another vital element. In your discussion of the popular revolts that were happening throughout the Arab world at the time, you turned to the question of what comes after. Even if violence succeeds, what would that success look like?

“However costly the price in lives of nonviolent resistance, it is probably still less than the price of violent rebellion, while a nonviolent struggle augurs better for the future than an armed struggle. (…) The day after, bloody revolutions seem always to disappoint, and in the scramble to the top, those with the most blood on their hands seem always to get there first.”15

As the years progressed, you still held the same basic view, while also noting that the situation was growing direr for the Palestinians as their options narrowed.16 In 2018, you wrote:

“The challenge is much more daunting now than in the past. The Palestinian cause no longer reverberates in the Arab world as other regional crises (Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Bahrain) have overshadowed it, and ‘moderate’ Arab states have, de facto, entered into a strategic alliance with Israel. (...) It’s true that, until a resolution of the conflict is achieved, the Saudis will probably refrain from an overt alliance with Israel. But otherwise, Palestine no longer commands veto power in the Arab world. Moreover, whereas Israel had a ‘material interest’ in withdrawing from the Sinai, as it disabled the Arab war machine, it has no comparable interest in withdrawing from the West Bank and Gaza. The occupation is effectively cost-free: Palestinian security forces police the occupation, Europeans pick up the financial tab, and Washington shields Israel from political retribution. Still, the justice of the Palestinian cause resonates globally at a popular level. If Palestinians can organize mass nonviolent resistance, and mobilize their reserves of support abroad, around a platform firmly anchored in international law and indefeasible principles of justice, it can capture the imagination of public opinion and galvanize it into action, make life unbearable for the illegal Jewish settlers, and compel the US—shamed in its isolation, outed in its hypocrisy—to either lay down the law with Israel or abstain from sabotaging international action to budge it.”17

In an interview in May of 2018, you added two important conditions for successful non-violent struggle in Gaza:

“One is they have to adopt in a very strict way nonviolent civil resistance. I also said Hamas has to move to the side.”18

My comments:

Firstly, Palestine was never an easy case for non-violence. As we saw in b), an important argument in your work is that Israel - unlike most of the world - does not want a solution of the conflict along the lines of international law. For Israel, that would constitute an undesirable compromise. Logically, any Palestinian moderation in that direction is then also a threat of sorts to it. Not only will Palestinian violence be met with Israeli violence, but Palestinian moderation also risks provoking the same reaction as it, too, will need to be deterred.19 This is a very grim political environment to navigate in.

Secondly, you emphasize that the case for non-violence you’ve defended has eroded over the years, particularly since 2018. In the same interview of May that year, you pointed out that the Palestinians did in fact take substantial steps towards non-violence with the Great March of Return protests that had begun on March 30th. Israel responded with violence, unsurprisingly. Commenting on the issue in May, you repeated the point about how the broader political context was turning against the Palestinians and drew attention to a further crucial fact: Public opinion in the US and elsewhere simply didn’t do their part (read: we didn’t do our part).20 Without this support, the strategy was always predicted to fail.21 Furthermore, on October 12th of this year, you responded to Bernie Sanders’ comment that “For years, people of good will throughout the world, including some brave Israelis, have struggled against the blockade of Gaza, the daily humiliations of occupation in the West Bank, and the horrendous living conditions faced by so many Palestinians”, in the following way:

“Here is a reality check. ‘For years,’ no one was doing anything to end the blockade of Gaza. Not Bernie. Not me. Not anyone. The people of Gaza—70 percent of whom are refugees (from the 1948 war) and half of whom are children—had been left to languish and die in what Hebrew University sociologist Baruch Kimmerling called ‘the largest concentration camp ever to exist.’ The ‘people of good will throughout the world’ were not ‘struggling against the blockade.’ The world had moved on. On the eve of October 7, the Biden administration was cobbling together an agreement with Saudi Arabia that would have rendered null and void any prospect of ‘justice for the Palestinian people.’”22

It would seem that non-violence had been tried and had not gone anywhere. It, too, did not produce substantive improvements in people’s daily lives. A key element of the tactic, public opinion, especially in the US, was out to lunch, and the world as a whole was busy with other things. Again: Dire.

All that said and granted, I still do not see how the fundamentals of the case you’ve laid out for a non-violent resistance platform firmly anchored in international law and indefeasible principles of justice as the only realistic path had been damaged. While I share with you the view that success seemed much less likely on October 6th than 10 years prior, I do not see that any better alternative had emerged. As you said as late as 2018, “as a practical matter [armed resistance] can’t work.”23 I cannot see any argument that this had changed since.

Following the logic of your case, it seems to me that what happened on October 7th was the worst possible option, even leaving aside - for now - the question of whether the attack was morally reprehensible or in accordance with indefeasible principles of justice. We did not get a nonviolent mass-movement with Hamas moving aside, we got Hamas taking centre stage with a brutally violent action organized in deep secrecy. The attacks had no chance of gathering public support in America for the Palestinian cause, but would conversely further radicalize Israelis against it. It was, of course, immediately obvious that Israel would respond with massive and horrific violence. Whatever ends up emerging out of that, your warning that in the scramble to the top following violence, “those with the most blood on their hands seem always to get there first” remains pertinent. For all those reasons, it seems to me that what happened on October 7th was a deeply ominous development.

So, what were the people of Gaza supposed to do? As bleak as the situation was on October 6th, I still think your earlier diagnosis was the best. Was it not still more likely that international popular support for the Palestinians could have been re-awakened, than that violence had suddenly become viable? Was there not still room to further improve the implementation of nonviolence along the lines of what you had originally suggested? Moreover, while the non-violent protests that began in 2018 did not lead to any progress, they also did not lead to anywhere near the same calamity that followed October 7th. A comparison of Israel’s response to the Great March of Return and to October 7th seems to confirm the current relevance of your view of the Arab revolts in the early 2010s: However costly “the price in lives of nonviolent resistance, it is probably still less than the price of violent rebellion”. If for no other reason, that fact alone still seems to me to make non-violence a much more promising strategy than violence.24

In 2014, you wrote: “The best that can be said for armed resistance is that it has been tried many times to break the siege but failed.”25 If the best that can be said about armed resistance is that it has failed then - in my words - it must be judged a disaster, given its obvious costs. Following your earlier reasoning, I think armed resistance must still be considered a non-starter, apart from moments of urgent self-defence where it may very well be essential. But as a way to end the occupation or lift the blockade, let alone settle the basic conflict, I can’t see its role. Slightly rephrased, I think your question from 2014 still stands:

What if the quantum of time, energy, creativity and ingenuity channeled into planning the attacks on October 7th were instead invested in Gaza’s most precious resource: the people?

Has your own answer changed? If so, what tipped it?

HOW FAR WERE THE PALESTINIANS ALLOWED TO GO?

Your book Gaza - An Inquest into Its Martyrdom opens with the following quote:

“The massacre of innocent people is a serious matter. It is not a thing to be easily forgotten. It is our duty to cherish their memory. MAHATMA GANDHI”

On October 7th, armed Palestinians entered Israel from Gaza and attacked civilians and military bases. While many aspects remain murky, it is beyond doubt that a massacre of civilians took place. Men, women and children were slaughtered with extreme brutality. But you have not condemned it.

Your first public reaction was on the day of the attack:

“Dolores Ibarruri, La Passionaria, famously exhorted during the Spanish Civil War, ‘Better to die on your feet than live forever on your knees.’ For the past 20 years the people of Gaza, half of whom are children, have been immured in a concentration camp. Today they breached the camp’s walls. If we honor John Brown’s armed resistance to slavery; if we honor the Jews who revolted in the Warsaw Ghetto—then moral consistency commands that we honor the heroic resistance in Gaza. I, for one, will never begrudge—on the contrary, it warms every fiber of my soul—the scenes of Gaza’s smiling children as their arrogant Jewish supremacist oppressors have, finally, been humbled. The stars above in heaven are looking kindly down. Glory, glory, hallelujah. The souls of Gaza go marching on!”26

This was based on the information available to you at the time. As more information appeared about atrocities that had been committed, things changed for you. As you later explained on the Bad Faith podcast, “by the third day it became clear that the picture, on a moral level, was much more complicated.”27 You still did not condemn it, however. Talking to The Real News on October 18th, you said, “I’m going to be perfectly honest about it – I refused to condemn Hamas. It was too easy. It was too easy to condemn them”, and added:

“Do you want me to apply moral categories, or condemn? (...) I’ll describe my reaction. I will acknowledge by a dictionary definition, it constituted a very large atrocity. That’s a dictionary definition, and it’s accurate. However, when you want me to apply a moral category to what happened, you lose me. I mean, at that point, we take separate paths. I won’t do it.”28

You also made it very clear that while you would not condemn it, you also did not defend it: “It would be depraved to try to defend it. It would be depraved. And I’m not about to go down that route.”29

I hope that’s a fair description of your position.

III. Why not condemn the massacre on October 7th?

Trying to square your reaction with the view expressed by Gandhi, I listened carefully. It seems there are three different types of arguments you’ve made for why you would not condemn after October 7th. I’ll go through them one by one.

d) Out of empathy with the perpetrators?

On October 8th, you said:

“When I see the AOCs, the Ilhan Omars, the Bernie Sanders, when they ‘condemn’ the revolt of the inmates in the concentration camp. ‘Israel has the right to defend itself when the inmates breach the walls of the camp.’ I spit on them. They nauseate me. The statement today by Cornel West, it was good. Wasn’t perfect, but he’s running for president. It was good. He redeemed himself. Gideon Levy. He wrote an excellent column today in Haaretz. He redeemed himself. But unfortunately, you can count on the fingers of one hand - and even less than the fingers in one hand - the number of people who showed any heart, any soul, any compassion for the God-forsaken people of Gaza.”30

On October 11th, you said:

“Does it really surprise you, is it really a shock, that a couple of days ago, the people of Gaza, most of whom - let’s bear it in mind - most of whom were born in that concentration camp (…). Does it really shock you, that they would do something desperate to break free of that concentration camp? And who dare criticize whatever tactics they employed? I am not approving it, but I am not disapproving it, because I don’t know what I would do if I had been born into a concentration camp and spent 20 years of my life there.”31

As I started out saying in a), heart, soul and compassion for the people of Gaza are very much in order. Might this sense of empathy extend so far as to not condemning anything that happened on October 7th?

Of course, there is something to be said for that.

Perhaps a way of calibrating our intuitions about this is to think about the situations where we would be able to forgive somebody. Clearly, there is a difference between a person who selfishly decides from a position of safety and cosiness to harm a random stranger out of sheer sadistic joy, and then someone who decides to lash out at somebody, anybody from a state of extreme emotional distress or nihilism brought on by an extended experience of excruciating injustice. Would we not find it easier to forgive the latter?

However, the problem is also clear: On its own, there is no limit to where this argument will take us. Let’s take the strongest example. Imagine a Jew who manages to escape from a Nazi death camp, leaving behind the lifeless bodies of his wife and children. On the outside, he encounters one of two different scenarios:

1) Filled with fear of being caught, he rushes away at the height of his diminished powers and accidentally knocks over an old lady out and about buying some groceries. Her left knee sustains minor injury, but he storms away seeking safety without helping her. 2) Somehow he finds himself near the Big Red Button. His thoughts turn to a party of Germans he saw dancing and frolicking around near the camp as he escaped. Out of pure disgust over their indifference to the horrors playing out nearby, his revulsion turns to the whole of humanity and he pushes the button, ending it for us all.

No minimally sane or decent person could object to 1). But I could make emotional sense of both scenarios, and I could empathize. Should that mean I could not condemn his choice in 2)?

If so, at least my intuitions tell me that we’ve entered into moral absurdity. It seems unavoidable that limits will have to be drawn, somewhere. Certainly, I cannot map them out with any precision, but if they do not exclude the massacre of October 7th, with its killing of children, we are simply not in a moral universe I can make any sense of.

Of course, my intuitions here might not be very convincing to you. But I wonder, is there literally nothing Hamas could have done on October 7th that would have made you condemn it? What if they had killed 50.000 Israeli children? What if they had made it to downtown Bangkok and executed civilians there in the name of Gaza, would that also not warrant condemnation? What if they had simply massacred other Palestinians? If you would condemn any of that, why would you not condemn what actually happened?

I don’t know what I would have done on October 7th if I had been trapped in Gaza since birth. Would I have been cheering the attacks on civilians as I heard about them? I absolutely can’t rule it out. I’d like to believe that no amount of personal suffering would make it possible for me to kill a random child, but of course I can’t be sure of that either. I hope that if I’d grown up in Nazi Germany I’d have the courage to somehow resist or at least not go with the fascist flow, but of that I’m even less sure. But I don’t think that means we have no place to stand to make moral judgments in any of those cases.

On October 21st, AA reported the following comments from you:

“For most people, it is very easy to condemn Hamas as ‘despicable murderers’, etc. I think this is a more complex moral question. How do you morally evaluate the actions of most of the militants who rushed through the gates of the Gaza border (to Israel), born in a concentration camp, who have spent their entire lives in this concentration camp from day one? A place where the world’s most densely populated area, with a length of about 40 kilometers (25 miles) and a diameter of 5 kilometers (3 miles), is locked in, where no one can enter or leave, with very few exceptions, with no job opportunities, no future. You are caught in a black hole. You have no past, no future, and no present.”32

I agree that it’s a complex question. I agree that we should have empathy with the young men that rushed through the gates and that this will affect our judgment of what they did. But I think common sense and basic humanity dictates that there are limits. The alternative seems to me a form of moral black hole: There are literally no boundaries on how far its logic will go, so in its infinite density, it pulls us down into the abyss.

e) Because moral judgment is out of place?

Let’s return to the comment quoted earlier, where you said that you would not apply moral categories to what happened on October 7th:

“I will acknowledge by a dictionary definition, it constituted a very large atrocity. That’s a dictionary definition, and it’s accurate. However, when you want me to apply a moral category to what happened, you lose me. I mean, at that point, we take separate paths. I won’t do it.”33

Perhaps you consider this an extension of the question of empathy? If so, my former comments will be all I have to say. But perhaps it is a separate idea. Perhaps you’re arguing along the lines that there are situations where it is not just that empathy makes it easier for us to forgive or look away from immorality, but that morality simply does not apply to begin with. Or perhaps more precisely, that there are situations where - given the circumstances - specific people are free from moral scrutiny.

It’s not clear to me exactly what your reasoning is, but you’ve made similar remarks in the past. Here’s an excerpt of a conversation you had with Aaron Maté in 2018 about Hamas’ choice to use violence:

“AARON MATÉ: The point of contention here is that Hamas’ two choices are not lie down and die, or... NORMAN FINKELSTEIN: It’s politically inexpedient what they’re doing. I have no doubt about that. AARON MATÉ: Yeah, and they’re solely responsible for the consequences of, of their decisions. NORMAN FINKELSTEIN: No, they’re not responsible. AARON MATÉ: Yes they are. NORMAN FINKELSTEIN: They are politically responsible. They are not legally responsible and they’re not morally responsible. They have the right.”34

The best way I can make sense of your comments is if I read them in a way where they mean that Israel has created a situation where everything that happens is Israel’s moral responsibility. Because of the basic injustice of the situation, so overwhelmingly the creation of Israel and the US, responsibility for whatever the Palestinians do will, in the final analysis, be placed at the doorstep of Israel.

There is one basic reason I cannot agree with this view: It seems there is no way to not apply morality to an atrocity without severely dehumanizing either the victims or the perpetrators. Either the victims will be judged to have no moral value, or - as in this particular case - the perpetrators will be judged to have no moral agency. It is untenable to me.

I am sceptical of the idea that any human - an adult with basic mental faculties intact - could be completely without moral agency. I acknowledge that the people of Gaza had little practical influence over what has happened to them over the last few decades, certainly on the individual level.35 But did they not still have the ability to decide how to react to their circumstances?

I also in no way deny the challenge of responding morally to the political situation of Gaza and, again, empathy applies. But dialling it down to literally zero does not seem right. If you do this, you not only lose the ability to condemn the people of Gaza when they do wrong, but you also lose the ability to praise their moral virtues when they do right. What could justify that?

I think back to the quote from Gandhi. Massacres are serious business. We must apply moral categories to them, whether they happen in Israel or Gaza, or anywhere else. As always, with all due heart, soul and compassion, but applying no moral categories to October 7th does not make basic sense to me and the price of doing so, the inescapable dehumanization, is unacceptably high.

f) Because the verdict of history is still unclear?

You wrote the following:

“‘The owl of Minerva spreads it wings,’ Hegel famously said, ‘only with the falling of the dusk.’ That is, one only acquires wisdom into an epoch with the ripeness of time. It’s still high noon and thus too soon to resolve what verdict History will cast on the slave revolt in Gaza on October 7, 2023.”

You also brought up the Nat Turner slave rebellion (more on which below), stating that though Turner had initially been “demonized by Whites after his death”, things later changed:

“In 1988, a book on Turner’s life (introduced by Coretta Scott King) was selected for inclusion in the ‘Black Americans of Achievement’ biography series for children. By now, Nat Turner occupies an honored place in American history.”36

Perhaps we should refrain from condemning the massacre on October 7th, because when all the facts are in, when all the consequences are clear, when the larger picture is finally revealed, we might end up looking rather foolish and conceited if we had done so?

My first comment will be to the effect that history’s verdict is often wrong. This might seem like a detour, but I believe it will lead us to somewhere important.

Consider the following hypothetical:

You are standing on the side of a busy highway with a small child. You spot a 100-dollar bill on the other side of the road. Eager to get your hands on the cash, you ask the child to run across the road to get it. The child picks up the note and returns, smiling. Now you can both buy ice cream. You end up having a perfectly wonderful day.

Excellent results, but did you act justly? No, you did not. It matters not one bit whether the results were good. All that matters is the initial probabilities, i.e. the amount of risk you were willing to take. In this case, it was pure luck that the child was not harmed. You took an unacceptable risk and were wholly unjustified in doing so.37

When people judge history, they often get this wrong. They focus on consequences, forgetting what the actual options and choices were, how likely different outcomes were. Some people now think that the nuclear bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki were justified because they believe they ended the war. But suppose they hadn’t. Suppose the bombs had prolonged the war, leading to a lengthy and blood-soaked US invasion of the Japanese main islands. That could have happened. Would people then still find the bombings justified? Were they worth a try?

The only conceivable way I can see where history would not end up condemning the massacre on October 7th would be through some form of a “the ends justify the means”-type claim. In this case, the question of motives, of ends, becomes of the highest importance. What exactly the motives of Hamas were when they ordered the attack, and what the motives of the individuals who slaughtered civilians were must be accounted for. This is where we have to go beyond empathy. It is not enough to simply ask ourselves what we would have done in their place. We must try to understand and analyse their actions objectively. What little I know of Hamas, I have my doubts that they have the proper care for what I earlier quoted you as calling “indefeasible principles of justice”.38 Without that, of course, the argument fails immediately. But let’s grant it for the sake of argument. Could a case then theoretically be made?

It’s not impossible that the massacre on October 7th could lead to a dramatic escalation of violence, that this would motivate world governments to somehow end the conflict once and for all and that they actually proceed to finally do so. However, such a result could not confidently have been predicted in advance. The world is simply too complex for such arguments to ever work. It is far, far beyond credible cost-benefit analysis to act on such beliefs, and to sacrifice civilians along the way would be criminal recklessness. Even if such a plan had been the motive behind the massacre and even if the long-term results were indeed favourable, it would still not have been justified. It would have been pure luck.

Of course, many things about October 7th remain unclear and our understanding could change in significant ways. But I do not think it’s too early to say that if the verdict of history looks kindly at the massacre of civilians that took place that day, it will have made some form of the mistake we saw illustrated with the 100-dollar bill example. The only way history’s verdict could support the October 7th massacre would be on the basis of an explicit argument that it’s okay to target civilians for slaughter on the rare off-chance that it might somehow, however improbable, do some good. If this is where history’s verdict ends up, I’d like to pre-register my dissent.

IV. A reluctant defence of kidnapping

If a massacre like the one that was carried out on October 7th is far beyond the pale, for both moral and tactical reasons, how far were the Palestinians allowed to go?

It is not easy to answer this question categorically, as I believe that a so-called moral right to use force is always subservient to strategic considerations when innocent third parties are involved, as they typically are. For this reason, I’m uncomfortable with flatly stating “X has a right to violent resistance” or “Y has the right to defend itself”. Of course they do, but the Devil is in the details.39 That said, one can certainly imagine situations where force must be used in immediate self-defence. In theory, the Palestinians also have the right to use violence to end the occupation and lift the blockade. If one believes the blockade and occupation to be both illegal and immoral, I guess this conclusion is uncontroversial. I just can’t see how we practically get there.

Can we go further?

Probably not. But I don’t want you to think that I’m flippantly trying to dodge your question, or that I downplay the gravity of the situation that gave rise to it, and honesty does compel me to consider one further idea. Stretching my moral concepts uncomfortably to their limits, I arrive at an openness to kidnapping not only combatants but also civilians. Given two strict conditions, namely 1) that hostages are treated humanely, 2) that hostages are used to bargain towards truly just ends, I can at least imagine that such an argument could be mounted on simple consequentialist grounds. You’ve written about Hamas’ capture of Gilad Shalit, an IDF soldier, which “eventually led to the release of more than one thousand Palestinian detainees in a prisoner exchange.”40 If such a ratio could be put to work towards a truly moral goal, it might be a strategy worth pursuing. For a long list of practical, political and publicity reasons, such a tactic might still be hugely counterproductive, and I am doubtful whether Hamas would have the basic logistic capacity to, let alone interest in, following the two conditions, but at least this idea exists somewhere in a moral universe that I can understand.

Targeting civilians for slaughter does not.

FINAL THOUGHTS

V. Should we also condemn Nat Turner’s rebellion?

While your first reaction to October 7th mentioned John Brown’s armed resistance to slavery, your later commentary tended to focus more on Nat Turner’s rebellion, probably because Turner - unlike Brown - was himself a slave. Here’s how you described Turner’s violent uprising:

“In 1831, a slave named Nat Turner organized an insurrection in Virginia. It proved to be the largest slave revolt in American history. Turner hoped to stir into action the whole of the slave population but was only able to enlist 70 others. It’s unknown whether Turner expected to achieve a military victory or, short of that, force a national reckoning with slavery. He exhorted his fellow insurrectionists to ‘kill all the White people.’ (It appears that he intended to spare women, children and surrendering men once the insurrection gained a firm foothold.) The unfolding scene was ghastly: babes decapitated, other Whites disemboweled and hacked to pieces. With only the rarest exception, for 48 hours no White in their tracks was spared the slaves’ accumulated wrath and fury. Some 60 Whites perished: ‘whole families, fathers, mothers, daughters, sucking babes, and school children butchered, thrown into heaps, and left to be devoured by hogs and dogs or to putrify on the spot.’ (Turner himself, it seems, displayed forbearance. He killed only one person.)”41

Talking to TRT World, your reaction to Turner and other similar slave revolts was fully consistent with your reaction to October 7th: “I’m not happy with what happened, terrible things occurred in those revolts, but I won’t condemn it.”42 Furthermore, you were very impressed with the reaction to Turner by white abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison and quoted him at length. For example:

“In all that we have written, is there aught to justify the excesses of the slaves? No. Nevertheless, they deserve no more censure than the Greeks in destroying the Turks, or the Poles in exterminating the Russians, or our fathers in slaughtering the British. Dreadful, indeed, is the standard erected by worldly patriotism! For ourselves, we are horror-struck at the late tidings.”43

In response, you wrote:

“It is to be noted that, whereas he stated that the ‘excesses of the slaves’ could not be justified and he was ‘horror-struck at the late tidings,’ William Lloyd Garrison did not condemn the slave revolt.”

You were equally impressed by the raw personal courage of Garrison.44 Me too. But did he present a cogent moral argument for not condemning the brutalities you so graphically summarized? This I still cannot see.

As you are consistent in not condemning either the massacres of the Nat Turner Rebellion or of October 7th, I also see my logic extending to both, but of course in the opposite direction. I will not repeat my earlier points, but I would like to highlight two comments on Turner that I found very helpful in thinking through the issue. First, in his lengthy discussion of Turner and how his rebellion has reverberated through American history, Randall Kennedy makes numerous excellent points. Let me quote at length from his conclusion:

“How should one view Nat Turner? (...) [H]e warrants our sympathy but not our praise. He ought not be celebrated as a hero. He and his comrades rightly sought freedom and the demise of the slave regime even if those aims required a resort to violence. In pursuing those aims, however, Turner was obligated to minimize injury. The historical record suggests that he took no such care. Empathy for the rebels, abhorrence of slavery, and dedication to struggles for justice do not require praising Nat Turner despite the moral deficits of his insurrection. (...) Demanding exacting standards is difficult in a political culture that routinely celebrates figures guilty of horrifying moral crimes. President Andrew Jackson is a much-honored slave owner and slave seller who ruthlessly dispossessed Native Americans, pursuing a policy of ‘Indian removal’ that would now be called ‘ethnic cleansing.’ Those championing Turner might well argue that if America can overlook the bad Jackson did in order to appreciate his good, then America should also overlook the bad Turner did to appreciate his good. They are justifiably angry at the biases that allow for the canonization of an Andrew Jackson alongside the minimization or demonization of a Nat Turner. The proper response, however, is not to become less attentive to Turner’s failings but to become more attentive to Jackson’s. Neither should be offered as objects of emulation. Seeking to reach an appropriate assessment of Turner, the great abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison refused to praise him. A pacifist, Garrison objected to deploying violence even against slavery. Yet he also found himself unable to denounce Turner. Instead, he denounced as hypocrites those who condemned Turner but praised other purveyors of violence. According to Garrison, Turner and the other rebels ‘deserve no more censure than the Greeks in destroying the Turks, or the Poles in exterminating the Russians, or our Fathers in slaughtering the British. Dreadful, indeed, is the standard erected by worldly patriotism.’ I agree with Garrison that Turner deserves no more critical moral scrutiny than a George Washington, a Thomas Jefferson, a James Madison, or an Andrew Jackson. But he also deserves no less. One’s ultimate assessment may vary given the different contexts these figures occupied: these statesmen had access to far greater resources, and thus more choice, than did rebellious slaves. For that reason, the statesmen might appropriately be judged more harshly. But slaves ought not be denied ethical examination. By demanding that Turner and his fellow insurrectionists meet minimal standards of decency, we morally elevate slaves who are all too often unwittingly demeaned by their champions.”45

This is in line with my own thoughts. Of course, expressing such a view now, from the safety of a comfortable armchair protected by almost 200 years of passed time, does not require the courage that Garrison showed. It is, however, much more convincing to me as an actual moral argument.

I also took note of the comments by Cornel West in his conversation with Briahna Joy Gray in the week following October 7th:

“Nat Turner killed 55 white brothers and sisters. Most of whom were just in the community, they weren’t slaveholders. They were [to be sure] beneficiaries of a barbaric, white supremacist system. And there’s been a rich debate in the black intellectual tradition: Was Nat Turner justified in killing those children? Was he justified in killing those old white sisters? And I’ve always said, No! But Nat Turner is still someone I identify with in terms of his spirit of resistance (…). The problem is, once you unleash that kind of violence, then it takes on a life and logic of its own. The next thing you know, Nat Turner is going to be killing other black folks that don’t agree with him. The next thing you know you’re going to have a revolutionary Vanguard killing their best friends. (…) It takes on a logic of its own, if all of morality is thrown out. So we can have a critique of Nat Turner. The same would be true with John Brown. John Brown, a white brother - in the name of black people - killing white children. John! I love your spirit of resistance, but you don’t need to kill little Johnny, just because he’s a white son of a vicious slaveholder. Johnny’s got his own human significance. Let’s preserve some morality and humanity in this thing. And so it is for Hamas and so it is for any revolutionary Vanguard, who is part and parcel of the collective resistance. When I was working with the Black Panther Party, if they had any debates about killing innocent white folk - which they never did, for the most part but if they did - I would be consistent: I said, No, no! We are fighting this system, and we’re going to defend our people, we’re going to defend our community, but we’re not going to stoop into the gutter of immorality.”46

VI. A few comments on hypocrisy, balance and context

During your talk on October 8th, Mouin Rabbani said:

“If there was indeed a deliberate attack on a civilian gathering with the explicit purpose of causing mass casualties, I would have two observations: A) That’s a despicable thing, and B) Palestinians would be entirely justified in treating any condemnations coming from people who have no record of condemning the crimes perpetrated against them (...) with utter contempt.”47

I’m now going to raise what I acknowledge to be a slightly pedantic point, but I do not think what Rabbani said here is literally true. Facts are facts, including moral facts, and will be true no matter who states them.48 Osama Bin Laden, Henry Kissinger, some moron in the comments section, anyone can get something right. To my mind, anyone condemning an act of civilian slaughter is just expressing a simple moral fact and should not be treated with contempt for it. They should only be denounced for the things they get wrong, in this case their silence on Palestinian suffering.

But, of course, leaving pedantic points behind, Rabbani’s broader point is well taken: As an act of political activism or as a question of personal integrity, selective outrage is damning. By this principle, however, I also think it follows that consistent critics of Israel are the best suited for condemning Hamas’ crimes against civilians. Their words on this will speak louder and clearer than those of anyone else. This might seem a bizarre point to make, especially at the moment, but I think attempting to avoid the charge of hypocrisy is good strategy. That’s a critique of Chomsky I always found convincing. Most recently I saw it expressed by Artem Patalakh:

“Although Chomsky explicitly states he sees his duty in condemning the unlawful actions of the US specifically, it seems if his stance on autocracies like Russia were more balanced, his criticism of the US would also look more convincing.”49

I think critique of Israel will be more convincing and therefore, importantly, more effective, if it is also willing to denounce atrocities against Israelis. Saying that one should not apply moral judgment to a massacre of civilians in Israel is not good strategy, I fear. How can you reach people with that, I wonder.

VII. Making moral judgments

Do concentration camp guards have the right to self-defence against their prisoners? No, they don’t. They have a duty to abandon post and run away. That’s about it. But what they do have, to my mind at least, is the right to not be shot in the back as they run.

How do I end up there? Not easy to say. Many intuitions and vague principles are involved. Reasonable people could disagree. In fact, I know many do. Perhaps they are right and I’m wrong. As you say in some of my favourite lines from your last book:

“If living a virtuous life only required the rigorous application of received principles, it might not be easy, but it would be pretty straightforward: just do it. It’s not, however, quite so obvious. In the real world, moral imperatives often clash. How, then, to proceed requires recourse to the faculty of judgment. If a public figure commands moral authority, it owes not to his dogmatic or mechanical application of categorical imperatives—although not lying, without qualification, on matters of public concern would appear to be a sine qua non—but, rather, to his track record in morally equivocal situations of sound judgment, itself born of some combination of deep learning, contemplation, and experience. One turns to such a figure for counsel precisely because the answer cannot be found on a tablet or in a catechism.”50

Exactly on point.

It’s not clear to me what the most basic moral imperatives were that made you arrive at stating that an atrocity took place on October 7th, while still refusing to condemn it. I think I understand some of the issues you were struggling with. You wanted to keep something like points a) and b) from my introduction clearly in mind, while also acknowledging ghastly facts of October 7th as far as they were clear. You reacted strongly to the hypocrisy and cowardice of the people who condemn the Palestinians while providing cover for Israel, and you had your own personal loyalties and history to consider.

Those are all sensible things. Yet, I still cannot share your judgment. It seems to me that there is a much simpler, more straightforward position, to be applied with all due humility and empathy: Celebrate the good, denounce the bad.

Is it not possible to condemn the massacres of the Nat Turner rebellion, while still cheering the slaves breaking free of their captivity and bondage? Is it not possible to condemn the massacres, without losing sympathy for the plight of the slaves? I believe it is, and I believe it is right. I cannot see that anything is lost by taking such a position in regard to October 7th as well.

END.

On October 11th, you asked: “Here is the question: What were the people of Gaza supposed to do?”. “The Palestinians Had NO OTHER OPTIONS – Norman Finkelstein”, The Jimmy Dore Show, October 11th, 2023;

(at 0:00:00)↩︎ On October 8th, you said: “You’re never going to convince me (...) that the Palestinians have an obligation to just lay down and die in a concentration camp. You’re barking up the wrong tree if you think you’ll ever convince me of that. Now, how far are they allowed to go in order to break out of that camp? How far are they allowed to go? I think that’s a legitimate question.” Norman Finkelstein and Mouin Rabbani: “Special Emergency Podcast on Gaza, October 8th 2023”;

https://normanfinkelstein.substack.com/p/video-recording-and-transcript-special

↩︎ Martin Luther King, Jr.: “Letter From Birmingham Jail” in Why We Can’t Wait, p. 92-93.↩︎ Norman Finkelstein: “The Facts About Hamas and the War on Gaza”, Counterpunch, January 13, 2009; https://www.counterpunch.org/2009/01/13/the-facts-about-hamas-and-the-war-on-gaza/. A longer version from a few years later: “There is no mystery in terms of who is to blame. All you have to do is look at the annual UN resolutions on the Palestine question. For the past 20 years, the UN has voted on the terms of a settlement to the conflict. The terms are perfectly clear: two states on the pre-1967 borders; a full Israeli withdrawal from the territories it occupied in the 1967 war, including the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem; and what’s called a ‘just’ resolution of the refugee question, based on the right of return and compensation. If you look at the voting record for around the past 15 years, every year it’s the same. It is the whole world on one side — 165 countries — and, on the other, it’s always the same six countries: the United States, Israel, the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Palau and either Australia or Canada. Depending on the year, Australia or Canada will either vote no or abstain. The obstacle, as you can tell, is not Palau, Micronesia or the Marshall Islands. By the process of elimination, the obstacle is Israel, which is backed by the US.” Manuel Langendorf & Abul-Hasanat Siddique: “Norman Finkelstein - Israel, Settlements and the ICC (Part 1/2)”, Fair Observer, August 21st, 2014; https://www.fairobserver.com/region/middle_east_north_africa/norman-finkelstein-israel-settlements-and-the-icc-02734/↩︎ “Open air prison”? “Concentration camp”? I don’t know. But if a majority of the people couldn’t leave, and if Israel repeatedly bombed, it sure sounds like a hellhole to me.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: Method and Madness - The hidden story of Israel’s assaults on Gaza, p. xii. Even earlier, in 2008, you said: “What is going on in Gaza, the blockade, is state terrorism, it’s not merely ‘collective punishment’, it’s pure state terrorism because its aim is political. (...) If terrorism means the targeting of civilians to achieve political goals, what are the Israeli’s trying to achieve in Gaza? They’re trying to get the Palestinians to get rid of Hamas. That’s exactly the targeting of civilians to achieve a political goal.” Pieter Stockmans: “Interview Norman Finkelstein”, Kafka in Israel and Palestine, September 16th, 2008; https://pieterstockmans.wordpress.com/2008/09/16/interview-norman-finkelstein-we-ask-the-ones-who-were-kicked-out-of-their-homes-to-recognise-the-legitimacy-of-the-ones-who-kicked-them-out/↩︎ Norman Finkelstein and Mouin Rabbani: “Special Emergency Podcast on Gaza, October 8th 2023”;

https://normanfinkelstein.substack.com/p/video-recording-and-transcript-special

. And Israel’s security? To me, the relevant context here is this: “Everywhere else in the world it’s being considered preposterous to occupy someone else’s territory because of security. (…) The security argument does not justify just about any action. International law says that a state cannot use force unilaterally. The US used terrorist tactics against Cuba since 1959. Does that mean Cuba gets the right to annex Florida, as Israel claims the right to occupy and annex the West Bank because it is under a security threat? The US invaded Nicaragua. Does that give the right to Nicaragua to occupy Louisiana? You have to see what security allows for. And it doesn’t allow for answering to security threats with occupation or annexation. Under security, a state has the right to build border protection, deploy troops, build checkpoints on its own side of the border. And I’ve got news for you: in July 2004 the International Court of Justice ruled that the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza are occupied Palestinian territory. It’s not Israeli territory. You’re not allowed to deploy troops on somebody else’s territory without their permission. These are very obvious principles.” Pieter Stockmans: “Interview Norman Finkelstein”, Kafka in Israel and Palestine, September 16th, 2008; https://pieterstockmans.wordpress.com/2008/09/16/interview-norman-finkelstein-we-ask-the-ones-who-were-kicked-out-of-their-homes-to-recognise-the-legitimacy-of-the-ones-who-kicked-them-out/↩︎ Late November you laid out three “immediate demands”: 1. Ceasefire now, 2. End the blockade of Gaza, 3. Stop the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank. You added that afterwards “there has to be a settlement on the basis of international law, because there is no other framework for resolving the conflict.” No disagreement here either. “Norm Finkelstein GOES OFF: Israel, Hillary, Human Shields & Ben Shapiro”, Breaking Points, November 26th, 2023;

(at 1:44:00)↩︎ Norman Finkelstein: Beyond Chutzpah - On the Misuse of Anti-Semitism and the Abuse of History, p. 14.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: “HRW Whitewashes Israel, The Law Supports Hamas - Some Reflections on Israel’s Latest Massacre”, Jadaliyya, July 20th, 2014; https://www.jadaliyya.com/Details/30980/HRW-Whitewashes-Israel,-The-Law-Supports-Hamas-Some-Reflections-on-Israel%E2%80%99s-Latest-Massacre. Very similar, but slightly less categorical, phrasing appears in Norman G. Finkelstein: Gaza - An Inquest into Its Martyrdom, p. 234.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: Image and Reality of the Israel-Palestine Conflict - Second Edition, p. xxxiv, xxxvii.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: Knowing Too Much - Why the American Jewish Romance with Israel is Coming to an End, p. 303-304.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: Method and Madness - The hidden story of Israel’s assaults on Gaza, p. xiii.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: Method and Madness - The hidden story of Israel’s assaults on Gaza, p. 163-164.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein. What Gandhi Says - About Nonviolence, Resistance and Courage, p. 80, 81.↩︎ You also distinguished the situation in Palestine from what happened in Lebanon: “I am a nonbeliever but I do believe the adage, God helps those who help themselves. If the Palestinians find the right leadership, if they organize mass nonviolent resistance, and if the Palestine solidarity movement abroad supports this resistance, Israel can be forced to withdraw from the territories it illegally occupies. But I do not believe that Palestinians can achieve much through diplomacy or armed resistance. (…) Palestinians (like every other people) have the right to use armed force in order to end an illegal occupation. However, that doesn’t mean armed resistance is the most effective tactic. In the case of Lebanon, I do not believe that mass nonviolent resistance could have forced an Israeli withdrawal from the territory it illegally occupied in the south. Hezbollah’s armed resistance was the most effective tactic. However, in the case of Palestine, armed resistance has not and, in my opinion, cannot work.” Deniz Baran: “Talking Palestinian resistance with Norman G. Finkelstein”, World Bulletin, November 17th, 2014; https://www.worldbulletin.net/interviews-in-depth/talking-palestinian-resistance-with-norman-g-finkelstein-h148598.html↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: “How To Get Israel To Withdraw - Lessons From President Jimmy Carter’s Middle East Diplomacy” in Jamie Stern-Weiner (ed.): Moment of Truth - Tackling Israel-Palestine’s Toughest Questions, p. 421-422.↩︎ Jeremy Scahill: “Blacklisted Academic Norman Finkelstein on Gaza, ‘the World’s Largest Concentration Camp’”, The Intercept, May 20th, 2018; https://theintercept.com/2018/05/20/norman-finkelstein-gaza-iran-israel-jerusalem-embassy/↩︎ For example, Norman G. Finkelstein: Gaza - An Inquest into Its Martyrdom, p. 31-32.↩︎ “I said the solidarity movement is now dormant, however if you engage in mass nonviolent resistance I think the solidarity movement will come back to life. You might recall the joint Operation Protective Edge. There were tens of thousands of people demonstrating in London. It was a huge international outcry of outrage and indignation. And I was really bewildered that [Gazans] did engage in the mass nonviolent civil resistance and the solidarity movement was missing in action.” Jeremy Scahill: “Blacklisted Academic Norman Finkelstein on Gaza, ‘the World’s Largest Concentration Camp’”, The Intercept, May 20th, 2018; https://theintercept.com/2018/05/20/norman-finkelstein-gaza-iran-israel-jerusalem-embassy/↩︎ “It is certainly doubtful, as Arundhati Roy has pointed out, that nonviolent resistance can achieve any results against a ferocious enemy acting outside the glare of public scrutiny.” Norman G. Finkelstein. What Gandhi Says - About Nonviolence, Resistance and Courage, p. 81.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: “The Slave Revolt In Gaza and Bernie Sanders”, October 12, 2023; http://www.normanfinkelstein.com/the-slave-revolt-in-gaza-and-bernie-sanders/↩︎ Jeremy Scahill: “Blacklisted Academic Norman Finkelstein on Gaza, ‘the World’s Largest Concentration Camp’”, The Intercept, May 20th, 2018; https://theintercept.com/2018/05/20/norman-finkelstein-gaza-iran-israel-jerusalem-embassy/↩︎ In my comments to you on Ukraine, I heavily emphasized the role of nuclear weapons and the risk that the conflict could lead to what is sometimes delicately called a “nuclear exchange”, possibly with apocalyptic consequences for humanity. I think this possibility places severe constraints on all parties concerning what they are permitted do, even to the point of accepting things that are in isolation unfair. I do not see the Israel-Palestine conflict in quite as stark terms. But the risk that it could catastrophically escalate into a region-wide war is real. This concern should still weigh heavily on those that advocate violence.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: Method and Madness - The hidden story of Israel’s assaults on Gaza, p. 165.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: “John Brown’s Body–in Gaza”, October 7th, 2023; http://www.normanfinkelstein.com/john-browns-body-in-gaza/↩︎ “When October 7th happened, (…) I was euphoric on the first day, because all we knew on the first day was that a large number of Palestinians had broken free from Gaza and there were reports that about 50 [Israelis] had been killed but there was no clarity on how. So you thought, maybe it was, you know, a firefight, whatever. We didn’t know. (…) But by the third day it became clear that the picture, on a moral level, was much more complicated.” (at 0:00:00) “On the first day, there was no moral quandary at all.” (at 0:18:10). “Why Norm Finkelstein Won’t CONDEMN Hamas”, Bad Faith, November 14th, 2023;

↩︎ Chris Hedges: “‘No sanctuary’ - Israel’s long war on Gaza”, The Real News, October 18th, 2023; https://therealnews.com/no-sanctuary-israels-long-war-on-gaza↩︎ “On Calls to Condemn Hamas | Norman Finkelstein Teach-in on Gaza, Israel, and Hamas”, Media Education Foundation, October 17th, 2023;

(at 0:00:00)↩︎ Norman Finkelstein and Mouin Rabbani: “Special Emergency Podcast on Gaza, October 8th 2023”;

https://normanfinkelstein.substack.com/p/video-recording-and-transcript-special

↩︎ “The Palestinians Had NO OTHER OPTIONS – Norman Finkelstein”, The Jimmy Dore Show, October 11th, 2023;

(at 0:02:40). You have made similar arguments in the past, for example in 2015: “I have an upstairs neighbour. For about three months, they were banging, banging, banging on my ceiling, driving me crazy. I was hoping and praying a truck would crash into their car and kill them, okay? There were moments when I wanted to take a meat cleaver and cut off their legs. Right? These are not very moral thoughts. I won’t even begin to tell you some of the other thoughts I’ve had about them. Not the nicest thoughts. So who am I to lecture Palestinians on how they should act and react, to a fifty-year long occupation that day in and day out, systematically wrecks and destroys their lives? I’m not going to condemn them. I can’t, because you have to be morally consistent. You lose me. Not because I don’t have a moral sense, but because my first precept in life is, ‘There but for the grace of god go I’ - what would I do in those situations? And judging by how I currently feel about my upstairs neighbours...” Haniya Khalid: “The Right to Torture a People”, Bella Caledonia, November 4th, 2015; https://bellacaledonia.org.uk/2015/11/04/the-right-to-torture-a-people/↩︎ Islam Doğru: “‘Horror of the highest magnitude’ - Famed Jewish professor on Israel’s attack on hospital in Gaza”, AA, October 21st, 2023; https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/-horror-of-the-highest-magnitude-famed-jewish-professor-on-israels-attack-on-hospital-in-gaza/3027934↩︎ Chris Hedges: “‘No sanctuary’ - Israel’s long war on Gaza”, The Real News, October 18th, 2023; https://therealnews.com/no-sanctuary-israels-long-war-on-gaza↩︎ “Finkelstein on Gaza’s Right to Resist Military Occupation (3/4)”, The Real News Network, January 10th, 2018; https://therealnews.com/finkelstein-on-gazas-right-to-resist-military-occupation-3-4↩︎ Here’s how you put it: “[N]either the inhuman and illegal blockade Israel imposed on Gaza nor the periodic murderous ‘operations’ Israel has unleashed against it trace back to Hamas rocket fire. These were Israeli political decisions springing from Israeli political calculations, in which Hamas military actions figured as a null factor. In fact, Israel more often than not reacted to Hamas inaction: the Islamic movement refused to provide the ‘terrorist’ pretext Israel sought in order to launch an operation, the predicate of which was political, not military (self-defense). Of course, if Gaza ‘would just sink into the sea’ (Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yitzhak Rabin), or if it unilaterally surrendered its destiny to Israeli caprice, Israel wouldn’t brutalize it. But short of these options, Gaza could only exercise as much, that is, as little, agency as is allocated to any people held in bondage.” Norman G. Finkelstein: Gaza - An Inquest into Its Martyrdom, p. xi-xii. I take it as a separate issue how we should view Hamas’ rule inside Gaza.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: “Nat Turner In Gaza”, October 26th 2023; https://www.normanfinkelstein.com/nat-turner-in-gaza/.↩︎ I think I first grasped this point when reading the following from Chomsky, writing in 2003: “Whatever one’s judgment about the actions of Khrushchev and Kennedy [during the Cuban missile crisis], there should be universal agreement that Khrushchev’s decision to dispatch the missiles to Cuba was an act of criminal lunacy, in the light of the possible consequences. It would pass beyond lunacy to condemn those who warned of the dangers and criticized Khrushchev bitterly for proceeding despite the risks. It is the merest truism that choices are assessed in terms of the range of likely consequences. We understand the truism very well when considering the actions of official enemies but find it hard to apply to ourselves. There are many illustrations, including recent US military exercises. Aid agencies, scholars, and others who properly warned of the risks in Afghanistan and Iraq were ridiculed when the worst, fortunately, did not come to pass. At the same level of moral imbecility, one could rush to the streets every October to sing the praises to the Kremlin, while ridiculing those who warned of the dangers of placing missiles in Cuba and persist in condemning the criminal lunacy of the act.” Noam Chomsky: Hegemony or Survival - America’s Quest for Global Dominance, p. 78.↩︎ I was struck by these comments from Amira Hass: “I don’t think that Hamas can be erased. It can flourish outside of Gaza. But I don’t understand its political plan right now. Do they want to liberate all of Palestine, so it doesn’t matter if it will take 50 years, 80 years, and at the cost of [so many] lives of Palestinians and Israelis, that I don’t know who will return to the country? Who will live in this destroyed country, if this is the plan? If the plan is political (...), is it worth to ask, [do you] demand the release of present Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, and the cost is so much? I think I know some prisoners in jail now. I don’t think they’ll be happy to be released, thanks to the death of thousands or tens of thousands of Palestinians. So, right now I see very... militarily, a very apt organization, that indeed gave Israel a very distinctive blow. But I don’t see that there is a political viable position that comes with it. That’s me now. I don’t know. I mean, we are waiting, because... just war... just war, just bloodshed... where will it lead us to? Where will it lead the Palestinians to? Now it’s very difficult for people to criticize Hamas. There is a lot of support. But is it a political... does it have a political, logical, human perspective? I don’t see it.” “Israeli Journalist Amira Hass, Daughter of Holocaust Survivors, Calls for Gaza Ceasefire Now”, Democracy Now!, October 20th, 2023; https://www.democracynow.org/2023/10/20/israeli_journalist_amira_hass_daughter_of↩︎ I refer back to my discussion of whether a moral right can be separated from practical considerations in my earlier comments to you about Russia’s attack on Ukraine. J. Vognsen: “Did Russia have the right to attack Ukraine?”, July 15th, 2023; https://www.normanfinkelstein.com/66164-2/. The hardest moral problem here is probably the following: To what extend is it permissible for A to act in self-defence against B if the predictable result is retaliation against C?↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: Gaza - An Inquest into Its Martyrdom, p. 334.↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: “Nat Turner In Gaza”, October 26th 2023; https://www.normanfinkelstein.com/nat-turner-in-gaza/↩︎ Paul Salvatori: “Israel turned Gaza into a concentration camp. And then the Palestinians revolted”, TRT WORLD; https://www.trtworld.com/middle-east/qanda-what-happened-in-israel-on-october-7-was-a-slave-revolt-15361808↩︎ Norman G. Finkelstein: “THE SLAVE REVOLT IN GAZA, and Bernie Sanders”, October 12th, 2023; https://www.normanfinkelstein.com/the-slave-revolt-in-gaza-and-bernie-sanders/. You also posted comments to similar ends from Karl Marx on Indian rebellion against British rule and from British abolitionists on the Haitian slave revolt. For example, Marx said, “There is something in human history like retribution; and it is a rule of historical retribution that its instrument be forged not by the offended, but by the offender himself”, and William Roscoe asked, “Are affection, lenity, and forbearance, the result of oppression and abuse? When the native ferocity of Africa is sharpened by the keen sense of long continued injury, who shall set bounds to its revenge?” “What would Marx say about Gaza?”.

; “British Abolitionists - Sublime Humanity and Majestic Prose”,

↩︎ “It took uncommon courage to take Garrison’s stand. A $5,000 price was put on his head in North Carolina while Georgia offered the same amount to anybody who would kidnap him and drag him for trial.” Norman G. Finkelstein: “Nat Turner In Gaza”, October 26th 2023; https://www.normanfinkelstein.com/nat-turner-in-gaza/↩︎ Randall Kennedy: Say It Loud! - On Race, Law, History, and Culture, p. 230, 231-232.↩︎ Bad Faith Podcast: “The Left’s Response to Israel/Palestine Violence (w/ Cornel West)”, October 13th, 2023;

(at 1:02:00)↩︎ Norman Finkelstein and Mouin Rabbani: “Special Emergency Podcast on Gaza, October 8th 2023”;

https://normanfinkelstein.substack.com/p/video-recording-and-transcript-special