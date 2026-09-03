Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

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Annabel's avatar
Annabel
1dEdited

Not long before he was killed, Charlie Kirk openly questioned Israel's take on what happened

He said that he'd been there a lot of times and seeing how closely guarded he knew Gaza to be, it seemed very fishy to him

NF on the other hand tows Iarael's line.

Maybe he never went there

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1d

I started reading and will finish but had to pause to say, YOU are amazing!

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