Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

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Spunty's avatar
Spunty
6d

Not to mention, the owners of the AI technology can cut you off from it at any time... cue Anthropic.

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1 reply by Roslyn Ross
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6d

Sadly, many like ( are obsessed with) convenience --- and those who plan our lives know that. They help to make things quicker, ie, a same-day Amazon deliverry, easier to do, ie online banking, etc ....

It irks me because little by little they make this world more and more cold and sterile, while many think it's so coooool. 🤢

Thank you!

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