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Mark Gerard Keenan's avatar
Mark Gerard Keenan
Mar 20

Thanks for featuring my article, Roslyn — I’m glad you found it worth sharing, and I appreciate you including the links back to my Substack.

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
Mar 20

"The gap between empirical data and theoretical scaffolding has widened to the point where explanation risks being replaced by paradigm preservation."

'Twas always thus. See Thomas Kuhn's Structure of Scientific Revolutions, and the history of science generally as mis-taught in universities, as experienced personally (in my own physics classes).

For example, dark matter / dark energy are rather good modern analogs of the 18th/19th-century ether. If you look up the actual research reports of the Michelson-Morley series of ether drift experiments, they *couldn't* conclude the ether did not exist, simply because such a conclusion was unthinkable as contradicting the then paradigm of Newtonian mechanics. Rather, their measurement of ether drift as zero to the nth decimal place, regardless of increasing sensitivity of their apparatus redesigns (and corresponding researcher desperation), was interpreted after they gave up as multiple unexplained lab failures, and forgotten for decades - until *after* Einstein (who once said he'd never heard of them) started publishing. :)

I'm sympathetic to the 19th century and earlier researchers, as it's easy to be wise after the fact. But now, especially since WW2, science has become institutionalized - and institutions demand servile loyalty to the paradigms du jour, in Big Science just as in business, politics, etc.

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