And the question is, what is real in an age of constant misinformation, disinformation, propaganda and plain old fashioned lies?

Humans were reminded in the Covid fiasco that what is said to be real often is not. We are reminded again in the propaganda media sausage machine regarding US/Israeli terrorism in the Middle East and beyond.

Who can you believe? Probably no-one. How do you know what is real? By empirical processing and the application of reason. Does it make sense is probably the critical question? When you are told that Iran is a threat because it might create a nuclear weapon when the evidence is it has no nuclear weapons and has not attacked anyone for 250 years, does it make sense to believe it is the threat as claimed?

Does it make sense to believe that Islam is a threat to the world when even if every Muslim on earth united they would not have the economic or military power of the West which has a long, long history of warmongering and destruction? And since any war waged by Islam would have the Indians and Chinese on their side, it becomes even more ridiculous. Conversion? Is that how it would be done? Unlikely given the conservative attitudes toward women and the fact the West has become increasingly secular, for good and ill.

Why would all Muslims be terrorists because some Muslims committed terrorist acts long ago when all Jews are not terrorists because the State which claims to represent them has a recorded history of terrorism in conception, foundation and function?

Be alert for double standards and apply the same principles to everyone: rule of law, rules of war, human rights, justice and common human decency.

When did we lose trust in our own capacity to use empiricism, seasoned with a good dose of common sense to make sense of what happens around us?

Probably a couple of centuries ago as the so-called rationalist age too over and the scientific system of enquiry, by intent, became the new religion with its materialist reductionist mechanistic God trampling all with its metallic feet.

Science and its acolytes, allopathic medicine being a major one, discarded philosophy, common sense and true empiricism in the name of profit, power and dominance. The earliest motivations were to challenge if not destroy religion, albeit the focus being on the worst of religion with total denial that a best existed. And then as the Glory of the Science God illuminated the bank balance of more and more, the integrity which once inhabited the halls of science disappeared. Absolutely there are some scientists still with integrity and even some doctors, but, systems drive behaviour, and they are small in number and devoid of any real power.

So, here we are in an age of huge levels of information, much of which is disinformation or misinformation or just plain old fashioned bullshit. People once trusted those in authority but now we live in an age where nothing can be trusted and we are once more called to rely on our own brilliant human capacity for empirically sourced reasoning and more common sense than some can muster.

With science as the new religion, the following article offers some insights into why all is not as many believe or others claim. Modern science is devoid of ethics, morality, integrity and conscience as a system of enquiry because of its materialist reductionist approach and its robotic nature, whether from human robots or computerised robots.

This world is a magical, marvellous, cruel, beautiful and truly wonderful place and our task, I believe anyway, as humans, is to do our best in it while we are here. But to do so with integrity, ethics, morality, compassion, common sense and scepticism. We should not become cynics but we should not simply believe what we are told without questioning it for ourselves and subjecting it to our own empirical skills and curiosity. Sure, some people do not have the time or nature for that, but many do and those who do are required to use those skills to help make a better world.

When the old God or Gods were toppled, they did not create a better world, just a new God, the God of Science, who was as barbaric as the worst of the old Gods of religion but without any of their desire or demand for morality. God remains a constant, just dressed, like religions, in different garments which we humans choose.

We do not understand very much at all in this world or this universe and our task while we are here is to try to find out more. It is as simple and as difficult as that.

When Models Replace Reality in Modern Cosmology

By Mark Keenan

March 19, 2026

The dominant scientific narratives about the universe may be revealing more about the assumptions built into their models than about the universe itself.

The Expanding Gap Between Observation and Theory

Modern cosmology is often presented as one of the great triumphs of contemporary science. Yet the deeper one looks, the more its explanations appear to depend on assumptions built into its models rather than on direct observation.

These issues are explored in greater detail in my recent book

Keenan, Mark GerardCheck Amazon for Pricing.There exists a growing tension between what is directly observed and what is increasingly inferred. The gap between empirical data and theoretical scaffolding has widened to the point where explanation risks being replaced by paradigm preservation.

At the center of contemporary cosmology lies the Big Bang framework. In its original form, the framework emerged from observations of galaxy redshifts and their apparent relation to distance—observations that were widely interpreted as evidence for an expanding universe.

Over time, however, the framework has been repeatedly modified to address problems it cannot resolve on its own.

The Dark Universe and Invisible Assumptions

Here’s the key issue: modern cosmology now depends on entities that have never been directly observed and are known primarily because they are mathematically required for the dominant model to function.

Today’s dominant cosmological framework, commonly referred to as ΛCDM (Lambda–Cold Dark Matter), rests on a set of assumptions required to make the model work. These include ordinary matter, which constitutes only a small fraction of the universe; cold dark matter, an unseen form of matter inferred to account for galaxy rotation and large-scale structure; and Λ, the cosmological constant—now interpreted as dark energy—invoked to account for certain astronomical observations that have been interpreted within the standard cosmological model as evidence for accelerating cosmic expansion.

Taken together, dark matter and dark energy account for roughly 95 percent of the universe as described by this model.

In other words, according to the prevailing model, almost everything in the universe is something we have never directly observed. Most of what the model says exists has never been directly detected as matter or energy in laboratory experiments.

One might note that a model in which 95 percent of the universe is invisible has achieved remarkable success in describing what cannot be seen.

These components are not empirical discoveries in the ordinary experimental sense. They are inferred from discrepancies between theory and observation. Without them, the equations fail and the framework collapses. In modern cosmology they are not optional hypotheses but structural necessities. Mathematical coherence within a model, however, is not the same as ontological reality.

Many readers assume that such additions represent steady scientific progress, but that assumption deserves scrutiny. When a theory survives only by multiplying unseen components, an important question arises: is the model explaining reality, or merely protecting itself?

Inflation, Singularities, and the Patchwork Model

A similar pattern appears in the treatment of singularities and infinities. The standard Big Bang model begins with a spacetime singularity—an infinity of density, temperature, and curvature. In physics, such infinities typically signal a failure of theory rather than a physical reality, and here they mark an acknowledged breakdown of known physics, where the equations cease to describe reality. While speculative theories of quantum gravity are often proposed as future solutions, no such theory has yet been empirically confirmed.

Inflationary theory is often presented as a refinement or improvement of the Big Bang, but it does not replace it. Inflation proposes a brief period of extremely rapid expansion in the early universe to solve specific problems such as horizon uniformity and spatial flatness. To do so, inflationary models typically invoke inflaton fields—hypothetical scalar fields whose properties are adjusted to generate the required expansion. These fields are currently unobservable (and unobservable in principle), and highly model-dependent.

But here’s the problem: inflation does not resolve the foundational questions; it relocates them. It presupposes an expanding universe, does not explain the ultimate origin of spacetime, and introduces additional speculative mechanisms to stabilize the framework.Watson, Tony VCheck Amazon for Pricing.

Adding unseen entities to rescue a theory resembles bolting extra parts onto a machine that won’t start—eventually one must ask whether the machine was ever the right design—a vivid metaphor for how theoretical complexity can mask foundational uncertainty.

When Theories Survive by Adding Layers

At each stage, when observation and theory diverge, the response has been consistent: add new layers. When anomalies arise, new entities are proposed; when tensions persist, parameters are adjusted. The framework survives, but understanding does not deepen.

Philosophers of science such as Thomas Kuhn and Imre Lakatos noted that scientific frameworks often survive by adding auxiliary hypotheses rather than resolving foundational problems; the growing layers of dark sectors and inflationary fields follow this familiar pattern. Lakatos described such frameworks as “research programs” that defend a hard core by adding a protective belt of auxiliary hypotheses.

Institutional Science and Model-Driven Incentives

Modern cosmology is also shaped by institutional and financial incentives that rarely receive scrutiny. Large-scale cosmological research depends heavily on government space agencies and centralized scientific institutions whose priorities favor ambitious, data-intensive projects organized around overarching theoretical frameworks, as reflected in ESA and NASA mission proposals.

Career advancement, grant allocation, and institutional prestige are closely tied to alignment with dominant paradigms, creating structural disincentives to challenge foundational assumptions, even when anomalies persist. This pattern is not unique to cosmology: similar dynamics can be observed in climate modeling and artificial intelligence research, where complex models, opaque assumptions, and institutional momentum can outpace empirical verification and public understanding. In such environments, models risk becoming self-reinforcing systems of belief rather than provisional tools for inquiry. I explore related issues surrounding scientific modeling and institutional incentives in the books The AI Illusion and Climate CO2 Hoax.

In other words: explanation gives way to accommodation.

A scientific theory is meant to illuminate reality, not merely absorb contradictions. When unobservable entities become indispensable to preserving a preferred worldview, the boundary between empirical inquiry and metaphysical commitment begins to blur. This is not an accusation of bad faith; it is an observation about how complex theoretical systems behave under strain. The institutional organization of science and research funding tends to reward results that fit the dominant theory and discourage results that challenge it, even in the absence of any deliberate deception.

Cosmology, Meaning, and the Question of Intelligibility

Contemporary cosmology implicitly adopts a form of reductionism in which matter and energy are treated as the ultimate explanatory ground. That conclusion isn’t something you can measure with a telescope—it’s a worldview assumption about what counts as a valid explanation.

Long before modern physics, classical philosophical traditions treated cosmology not merely as a technical problem, but as a metaphysical one. For example, the ancient Sanskrit text Bhāgavata Purāṇa describes the universe as an ordered hierarchy governed by intelligible principles, where physical structure, law, consciousness, and purpose are integrated rather than isolated.

The significance of such perspectives is their philosophical orientation: order and intelligibility are taken as fundamental, not accidental. Physical laws are expressions of deeper structure, not brute facts that emerge from chaos. Modern cosmology, by contrast, often assumes that blind matter and chance generate law, coherence, and consciousness—a claim that is philosophical rather than empirical.

Converging Intuitions of Cosmic Order

This intuition is shared by classical Western theology, which likewise held that cosmic order points beyond matter to rational grounding. The Gospel of John famously begins by identifying the Logos—often translated as Word or Reason—as the foundation of all things: “In the beginning was the Word… and all things were made through Him.” Similarly, the Apostle Paul writes that “in Him all things hold together” (Colossians 1:17). And in the Wisdom of Solomon 11:20 (Order by Measure and Number) (Deuterocanonical, and read by ancient Christian philosophers): “You have ordered all things by measure and number and weight.”Tillery, ReeseCheck Amazon for Pricing.

In both Eastern and Western traditions, intelligibility is not an accident of matter, but a reflection of deeper rational structure. In both Christian and Vedāntic traditions, cosmic order is grounded in an underlying rational or conscious principle, a view that aligns closely with classical metaphysical accounts of intelligibility and being. The shared assumption across these traditions is that reason precedes matter, rather than emerging from it—a philosophical position that contrasts with modern reductionist materialism.

The philosophical question is whether modern cosmology, by contrast, can explain why such intelligibility exists at all.

The Limits of Explanation and the Need for Humility

Here’s why this matters. The universe is not merely large or old; it is governed by stable laws, finely balanced constants, and mathematical relationships that permit complexity, life, and consciousness. These features are not incidental. They are the very conditions that make cosmology—and science itself—possible.

Yet within a strictly materialist framework, such order and intelligibility are treated as accidental outcomes of blind processes. We are asked to believe that chance produces not only matter and energy, but laws, coherence, beauty, and minds capable of discovering those laws. This is not an empirical conclusion derived from observation; it is a philosophical assumption embedded in the framework.

None of this negates the value of cosmological research. Measurement, modeling, and observation have yielded genuine insights. The problem arises when models are mistaken for reality and when provisional constructs harden into unquestioned truth.

A more disciplined cosmology would distinguish clearly between what is observed and what is inferred, between mathematical convenience and ontological commitment. Such restraint would not weaken science. It would strengthen it.

Science advances not by claiming to explain everything, but by knowing precisely what it can and cannot explain—and by resisting the temptation to mistake elegant models for ultimate reality. When cosmology recovers that humility, it may once again illuminate the universe rather than obscure it behind layers of abstraction. When models substitute for observation, science risks drifting from the study of reality toward the defense of its own abstractions.

These themes are explored more extensively in my recent book . This broader distortion of science into ideology and abstraction is explored in greater detail in my book Godless Fake Science.

Copyright © Mark Keenan

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Mark Keenan is a former United Nations technical expert and an independent writer on science, technology, political economy, and human freedom. He is the author of Climate CO2 Hoax, Godless Fake Science, The AI Illusion and The Debt Machine, He publishes essays at markgerardkeenan.substack.com and comments on X (@TheMarkGerard). His work is archived at Reality Books.