So, on October 7, 2023 - yes this colonial genocide is nearly six months old - 1,140 Zioraelis died because of the brutality of their occupation and continued colonisation of Palestine, which led to desperate prisoners breaking out of their concentration camp in Gaza.



And most of the Israelis died at the hands of their own military bombing and shooting everyone under the Hannibal Directive for the Israeli Occupation Forces where you kill your own to prevent hostages being taken and so you can kill those resisting your occupation even if it means you are killing your own citizens. Survivors have attested to that and we know the Palestinians do not have the Hellfire Missiles to incinerate people, cars and homes. Only the Israelis have them and can do that sort of damage.



We can grieve the loss of all lives but it is important to understand NONE of it would have happened if the Zioraelis had not inflicted the longest holocaust in modern history on the native people whose land they have stolen and the most venal, bestial, murderous and evil colonial occupation in centuries.



Since then the Zioraelis have murdered THIRTY FIVE TIMES as many people - 40,000 - nearly half of them children, and maimed more than 100,000, nearly half of them children. They have displaced 2.3 million people and inflicted starvation on them because 1,141 Israelis died.



If anyone is surprised do not be because the Zionist Israelis consider that the death of a Jew matters much more than the death of a non-Jew - 100 times more, 1000 times more and that is the goal, to wipe out 2.3 million people because 1,141 Israelis died because Palestinians resisted occupation. Well, the true goal is to exterminate or expel the other 6 million Palestinians which includes the 2 million who live in what is called Israel but who are not true citizens because they are not Jews, but Christians and Muslims. Such ethnic cleansing and genocide was always the true goal and October 7 was simply a convenient excuse to really make it happen.



Sadly too many were gullible enough to believe the largely fabricated atrocity claims from Israel, although one must ask, does one atrocity make another one, ten, one hundred atrocities in revenge acceptable? The Zioraelis ramped up the rhetoric screaming about another Jewish holocaust as they inflicted the worst colonial holocaust in modern history on the Palestinians. Ego has no room for reason and those who believe they are superior as humans and the only victims the world has ever known can do no wrong. At least in their own minds, which, after nearly a century of hatred and bestial treatment of others, can hardly be sound.



No water, food, medicine, power, fuel, will be allowed to enter Gaza the Israeli colonial rulers declared at the start, thereby demonstrating their total power over the prison/ghetto/concentration camp which they long claimed they had left and no longer occupied. Just another lie in the neverending story of lies which began when Zionism was invented in the 1890’s and ramped up after Israel was invented in 1947/48.



More than 10,000 children are orphans and tens of thousands, nearly half of them children, are permanently crippled/maimed/disabled and have had ONE, TWO, THREE, EVEN FOUR LIMBS AMPUTATED, OR ONE OR BOTH EYES REMOVED, WITHOUT ANAESTHETICS. The Occupiers have ensured that medical aid is not available even though they know that amputations and surgery as well as C-sections on pregnant women are being done without any painkillers.



Wow, that is a very special kind of evil and an even worse kind of evil that so many remain silent as it happens.



A new Acronym has been created which speaks of this inhumane slaughter - WCNSF - Wounded Child No Surviving Family at which we should all hang our heads in shame. The occupiers have exterminated entire extended families - 50, 60, 70, 100 men, women and children in one hit. Wow, that is a special kind of evil because they have done it intentionally, reducing to rubble entire apartment blocks.



And then, to add to the evil of it all, they have shot and bombed those trying to dig anyone left alive from the rubble. And they have bombed ambulances trying to help the injured, including a six year old girl, the only one left alive of her family, when the IOF bombed their car, who made telephone contact in a desperate bid for help, but who was killed anyway before any help could arrive.



Six-year-old Hind Rajab pleaded to be rescued, after her family's car came under fire in war-ravaged Gaza City, leaving her alone, frightened and wounded, surrounded by the bodies of her dead relatives.

"I am so scared," she had said in a desperate phone call to the Palestinian Red Crescent. "Call someone to come get me, please."

But after more than two weeks of frantic efforts to reach her, Hind's body was recovered along with those of relatives and two Red Crescent rescue workers sent to find her.

The Red Crescent and the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip confirmed the grim discovery, and blamed Israeli forces.

Hind's highly publicised case comes as aid agencies warn that children and families are bearing the brunt of Israel's war.

Children are dying "at an alarming rate" in Gaza, the UN children's agency UNICEF said.



Even worse, can it get worse, they have had their snipers shooting men, women, children, toddlers desperately trying to reach food because they are starving, desperately trying to reach water, desperately trying to reach hospitals. Pregnant women have been shot by IOF snipers outside hospitals. Surgeons trying to save lives have been shot by IOF snipers inside hospitals.



Wow, that is a special kind of evil.



We have international doctors reporting high rates of children, including toddlers shot in the head - clearly a dire threat to occupation forces; pregnant women shot in the stomach with videos of IOF soldiers wearing T shirts which say - ONE SHOT TWO KILLS. Proud of their double murder.



We have seen the videos of naked men, some only boys, pushed into pits and shot by the IOF soldiers. We have seen and read of the assault on hospitals by the IOF, indicating it is much easier to fight doctors, nurses, the sick, dying, maimed, pregnant than it is to fight the Resistance to their occupation.



The Israeli Occupation Forces have destroyed most of Gaza’s hospitals with only 12 out of 36 remaining partially functional. They have destroyed all the universities and schools, the aid centres, the refugee centres, the medical facilities to ensure even higher mortality rates and to remind the Palestinians who rules - they do. It is also designed to make life impossible in Gaza so they will die or leave and then the Zioraelis can move in and remove the rubble and build illegal Jewish settlements across Gaza. How ironic, if they actually did it, and I do not believe it will happen, they would be literally building on the bones, blood and rotting death of Palestinians. Just as they did in 1947/48.



AND ALL OF THIS, ABSOLUTELY ALL OF IT IS BEING DONE FOR ONE REASON AND ONE REASON ALONE -



TO DEFEND OCCUPATION AND COLONISATION in Palestine by Zionist Israelis and to remove every last non-Jew from ancient Palestine.



That is the sole reason for this slaughter. Sure, there is an element of pure, vengeful, deranged hatred from the powerfully armed occupiers, the fourth largest military in the world, backed by the first, who consider the native people of the land they have stolen to be subhuman, akin to animals or probably insects given the outrage which would be expressed if they were doing this to dogs or cats.



Intelligent, educated, even Christian people have not just supported this genocide they have promoted it and appear utterly incapable of seeing their evil in such a support for evil. Most of them support the occupiers and colonisers purely because they hate and fear Muslims but that is not an excuse and not even a reason because such hatred is also pure evil.



What on earth does it say about our humanity, or clear lack of it, that so many Governments fail to stop this colonial slaughter of an innocent people who have suffered for nearly a century under the murderous boot of their colonisers?



It is heartening to see so many young people speaking out and horrifying and also strange that so many older ones do not. Were the lessons of WWII so quickly forgotten? Were there any lessons? Seemingly not.



If we do not learn lessons from this colonial slaughter in Palestine then we betray future generations for the soul of humanity is truly at stake. It has been at stake before because this is not new, except on one count - we are watching it happen in ways not possible before modern technology.



The Palestinians are filming. photographing and writing about their suffering in ways which did not happen for the first Nakba in 1947/48. This time there is no-one who can say, BUT I DIDN’T KNOW. Israel kills journalists at such a rate and refuses to allow in war correspondents that this civilian journalism is their only hope and they know it.



This time we know that people do know and those who choose to do nothing are supporting evil injustice. Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Speak No Evil is for monkeys not humans because humans are capable of the fourth piece of advice, DO NO EVIL They are also capable of a missing Fifth - STOP THOSE WHO ARE DOING EVIL.

