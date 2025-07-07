Roslyn’s Substack

Panjandrum
Thanks for the repost. It's hard to select a single sentence from within when each of them adds so much value to the message !

===> Atzmon and the late Bobby Fischer and before that Benjamin Freedman say it like it is <===. Have you noticed that the duplicitous ‘good souls’ within our ranks have finally stopped spreading the ‘Judaism is not Zionism’ nonsense?

===> Calling a spade a spade <=====. With 97% of Orthodox Jews in Israel supporting the Israeli crime in Gaza it is hard to convince anyone that Judaism is all about peace and harmony. With a state that calls itself The Jewish State turning into Judaic State executing an Old Testament’s style extermination war against the indigenous people of the land it is pretty impossible to repeatedly reissue the ‘J innocence card’.

===> Yep. Amoral Death Cult meets Huckster's Creed <===== It is probably very painful for some to admit but the genocide that we all witness in Gaza, that death cult that unites the Israelis as a whole (except the very few true dissenting angles), is the true homecoming of God’s favourite children. ......Both Jewish orthodoxy and Early Zionists were fully aware of the Judaic lacking when it comes to ethical core and universal values. ....As I mentioned on this page many times, in Judaism ethics is replaced by litigation (laws - Mitzvoth).

Only the late great inimitable Ursula Haverbeck said it in similar lines

An Observer (Teresa L)
Thank you. Reposting.

