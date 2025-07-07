

By Gilad Atzmon

Gilad Atzmon is an Israeli-born British saxophonist, novelist, political activist, and writer.

Born: 9 June 1963 (age 62 years), Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Music group: The Blockheads

Children: 2

Citizenship: Israeli (until 2002)

Have you noticed that the duplicitous ‘good souls’ within our ranks have finally stopped spreading the ‘Judaism is not Zionism’ nonsense?



With 97% of Orthodox Jews in Israel supporting the Israeli crime in Gaza it is hard to convince anyone that Judaism is all about peace and harmony. With a state that calls itself The Jewish State turning into Judaic State executing an Old Testament’s style extermination war against the indigenous people of the land it is pretty impossible to repeatedly reissue the ‘J innocence card’.

It is probably very painful for some to admit but the genocide that we all witness in Gaza, that death cult that unites the Israelis as a whole (except the very few true dissenting angles), is the true homecoming of God’s favourite children.

That catastrophic crimes against humanity perpetrated by a national army with the wall to wall support of the entire nation, its rabbis and political establishment is the one thing Jews couldn’t do in the Diaspora. As such, the Jewish State has brought to light something Jews have been trying to suppress and even deny throughout their history.

Yet, none of the above is new to the Jews. Here are some fascinating facts in relation to the above. Both Jewish orthodoxy and Early Zionists were fully aware of the Judaic lacking when it comes to ethical core and universal values.

It was Early Zionists’ familiarity with the Judaic take on morality that drove the first generation of its agitators to push for an Hebraic revolution. As I mentioned on this page many times, in Judaism ethics is replaced by litigation (laws - Mitzvoth). The rabbinical Jew doesn’t act ethically he or she ,follow instead, the Mitzvoth that mimic the ethical act. Early Zionism, being a revolutionary movement, was driven by the belief that Jews once in ‘their land’ will reform into a normal nation and ordinary people. For Zionists it was the detachment from ‘one’s own land’ that was responsible for the Diaspora ethical morbidity. The Labour Zionists believed that homecoming and bonding with proletarian and agriculture life would bring about a new ethical Hebraic Jew.

The recycled fantasy about the ‘IDF being the most moral army in the world’ echoes that early Zionist aspiration. The Early Zionists really desired to become moral and ethical but the failure to achieve their goal is by far greater than their initial desire.

Orthodox Jewry also grasped that mixing with the Goyim is a manual for, an unimaginable disaster. The Jewish ghetto, as such, is a condition the Jews imposed on themselves in acceptance of their own detachment from the general universal human ethical trend. Orthodox Jewry had been, and still is, an isolationist perception. It aims to minimise the interaction with the outside world in acceptance that the metaphysical and ethical barrier between the observant Jew and the Goy are unbridgeable. The Jewish Ghetto, as such, is there to save the Jew but also to protect the Goy.

Fascinatingly, both Orthodox Jews and Early Zionists saw emancipation as a disaster event in Jewish history. The orthodox could see that assimilation will bring a catastrophe on the Jews. Hitler proved them right, but Zionists also identified a similar danger and promised to take the Jews away.

The Early Zionist agitator, Max Nordau, argued in the last years of the 19th century that Jewish emancipation was something Goyim did to feel good with themselves. They (the Goyim) welcomed Jews not because they really loved Jews, they loved themselves being tolerant. Nordau predicted that Goyim would regret their liberal enthusiasm. Less than half a century later the Holocaust proved him right. Yet, Zionism that brought the Jewish State along, failed in its prime missions. It promised to solve the Jewish problem, in practice it moved it to a new place and made it into a global disaster. Zionism promised to fix the Jews. In practice it created a monster, it unveiled and amplified that which Jews worked hard to conceal throughout their entire history, even from themselves.

The Genocide in Gaza is , tragically, the true meaning of the Jewish homecoming. It is the Old Testament’ barbarism come to life through the people who see themselves as the offspring of Biblical Abraham, Moses and king David. The Israelis’ enthusiasm of decapitation of its neighbours’ political, cultural, scientific and spiritual leaders , something they repeat regularly and are very excited about, is again the exact spirit of the Biblical Israelite homecoming. This is precisely what the Biblical Israelites did throughout their entire Old Testament.





Maybe, just maybe, it’s time for humanity and Christianity in particular to grasp what the Old Testament stands for and to stay clear of this primitive catastrophic text.