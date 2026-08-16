Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Bancroft's avatar
Judy Bancroft
5d

Thank you Roslyn. I wish I could find some optimism in the world’s ability to stop Israhell’s deliberate barbarism and extermination of the Palestinians. But I can’t. And all the Palestinian prisoners being tortured and abused in their vile gaols (with now the potential of the death by hanging penalty - just for Palestinians). Hundreds of health care workers including physicians - still incarcerated, amongst them Dr Hossam Abu Safiya who is now critically ill (and Kamal Adwan Hospital long reduced to rubble like three quarters of Gaza’s hospitals). The ‘world’ seems powerless. Ordinary people all around the world have marched in protest - all to no avail as our respective governments do nothing - such is Israel’s insidious influence in and out of governments. Most obviously in the US of course with AIPAC’s ‘generous’ donations to politicians. I still have seared in my memory Satanyahu getting an enthusiastic standing ovation from Congress last year or was it even the year before …… and then there’s the ridiculous ‘Bored’ of Peace …..

Reply
Share
1 reply by Roslyn Ross
CHPD's avatar
CHPD
5d

Thank you for posting this.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roslyn Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture