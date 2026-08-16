As we head toward three years of an intensified genocide which has lasted for nearly 80 years, more than a century if we begin with the Jewish terrorist gangs in the 1920’s, and with the world, or rather, most Governments, failing to take action, we need the power of the people to demand an end to the Tel Aviv regime and its terrorist State.

Just as Nazism could not be reformed, remade or allowed to remain, neither can Zionism. And because most Jews have allowed the Zionist State to say it represents them and their religion for nearly a century, they must be called to account in general. Applause to the minority who always rejected the Zionist State and those who have seen reason, later in the day, albeit perhaps because finally they begin to understand that genocide is a bad look even when it is being done to non-Jews.

Two States are impossible because Israelis are incapable of acting like normal human beings and their Cult society must be taken apart for their sake, as well as that of the Palestinians, the region, the world and Judaism. There are no other options but the total dismantling of what is called Israel and banning of Zionism for the same reasons Nazism was banned.

It has taken nearly three years of blood-drenched carnage in Palestine and some of the most evil and sadistic atrocities humans have ever committed for people to begin to speak openly of what needs to be done. Perhaps the worst thing about it all, given the human capacity for savagery, is that never before have we seen people commit atrocities and the worst of sadistic crimes and boast, gloat, laugh and cheer about it. Never.

Israelis sitting on viewing platforms drinking and eating as they watch the bombs fall on a concentration camp. Sure, they do not believe it is a concentration camp but they do believe people, including children, are dying and they see it as entertainment.

Israelis setting up barbecues outside the fence surrounding Gaza, a concentration camp where people, half of them children, are starving because of the policy of their Government and laughing that the smell of food will drive them insane.

Israelis mocking grieving parents whose babies and children have been killed.

The Government actually debating if rape should be allowed for Palestinian Muslims and Christians, non-Jews, Goyim, and voting yes, it should, including anal rape using gun barrels, broom handles and metal rods. And where dogs rape prisoners, men, women and children. The Government of a State which says it has the most moral army in the world openly debated those crimes and approved them.

The policy of genocide openly admitted and celebrated by politician after politician. Calling for babies to be killed.

When have we ever seen such evil? And we have seen it because they openly admit to it and film themselves doing it. If an individual acted or spoke in such a way they would be locked up in an institution for the criminally insane. How can anyone call for babies to be murdered? But they have and they do and they keep actually doing it.

For humans to reach such levels of depravity there is no hope of salvation or reform until the Cult in which they live is totally eradicated and they are sent back to where they came from, never again allowed to gather in numbers or be armed in such a way.

We must retain compassion for all of them because they are damaged, brainwashed and the Cult since 1948 has destroyed much of their capacity to act like normal human beings. But they can get psychiatric help, and, out of the Cult, with the State totally eradicated, have a chance at learning to act like healthy human beings.

What sort of people knowingly create the greatest number of child amputees ever seen before in human history and then deny anaesthetics so they have one or four limbs amputated in agony, or one or both eyes surgically removed, and deny antibiotics so they die or the wound becomes infected and more must be cut out, without any pain relief? What level of depravity can human beings reach?

Israelis perhaps even more than anyone else, need the State to be dismantled because the evil that it is not only destroys others, it destroys them. And it taints and poisons Judaism to its core.

And do not make the mistake of thinking any of this is new. It is worse, but it is not new. The State was conceived, founded and has always functioned in atrocities and terrorism.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/3400435253461162

The following article explores the issue.

How Can the Genocidal State of Israel Be Brought to an End?

15.8.26

It’s time for me to state something openly that has, to date, only been a sub-text of the 100 or so full-length articles that I’ve written over the last 34 months about the ongoing genocide being undertaken by the State of Israel in the Gaza Strip — that the State of Israel must, definitely, be brought to an end.

It took just over three years and three months from the Nazis’ approval of the “Final Solution to the Jewish Question” at the Wannsee Conference on January 22, 1942, which led to the establishment of extermination camps on an industrial scale, to the destruction of the Nazi regime in May 1945.

It’s now two years and ten months since the new Nazis — the Zionist Israeli regime in Tel Aviv — began its “Final Solution to the Palestinian Question” in the Gaza Strip, and if there were to be any justice in the world, the Israeli regime would be brought to an end before 2027 begins.

We’ve been repeatedly told, for the last 34 months, that we aren’t allowed to make comparisons between the Nazis and Israel, but how can we not?

The State of Israel has been genocidal since its blood-soaked founding in 1948, 78 years ago, when Jewish terrorist militias of recent settlers — mostly from Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union — killed 15,000 Palestinians, expelled 750,000 from their homes, and destroyed 500 towns and villages, erasing them and replacing them with new Israeli settlements with invented names.

The problem, from the beginning, was not Judaism, but Zionism, the violent settler colonial movement that arose in Europe in the late 19th century, whose most powerful advocates persuaded the British government — granted a Mandate to govern Palestine after the First World War and the end of its former rulers, the Ottoman Empire — to promise European Jews a home on someone else’s land: the 590,000 Muslims, 73,000 Christians and 83,000 Jews who were living there at the time of the first official British census in 1922.

Hundreds of thousands of European settlers arrived in the following decades, prior to the establishment of the State of Israel, carrying with them the equivalent of the racist supremacism of the nominally Christian colonial settlers who had raped, pillaged and slaughtered their way around the world in preceding centuries, and who, in the US, justified their westward expansion, via a genocidal assault on the native Americans, as “manifest destiny.”

Just as these earlier examples of settler colonialism dressed themselves in Christian clothes, while being fundamentally godless, so too the godless Zionists have usurped Judaism, manipulating ancient Iron Age texts full of relentless divinely-inspired violence, slaughter and supremacism into what they regard as a template for foreign and domestic military policy in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Noticeably, these foundational texts, as with the Christian and Islamic foundational texts with which they sometimes overlap, stand starkly at odds with all these religions’ fundamental everyday commitment to peace, harmony, welcoming strangers, and not killing others.

Since its founding, the State of Israel’s genocidal aggression has never ceased. In 1967, they seized the rest of historic Palestine — the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights — from Egypt, Jordan and Syria, and they have, ever since, maintained their control through a ruthless system of relentless violence, division, fragmentation, apartheid and arbitrary imprisonment, augmented, in Gaza, with the imprisonment of the entire population, since 2007, in what has been accurately described as an “open-air prison.”

For the last 34 months, however, Israel’s depravity has increased to an almost unimaginable extent. Cynically using the attacks by Hamas and other militants on October 7, 2023 — a skirmish, albeit a bloody one, in a history of oppression and resistance that, from 1948 to 2022, led to an estimated 100,000 to 130,000 Palestinians being killed by Israeli forces, compared to an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 Israelis killed by Palestinians — the State of Israel has been engaged in slaughter and destruction on a scale that defies comprehension, as I have discussed at length in my ongoing assessments over the last 34 months.

As I write this, the surviving Palestinians are still living, permanently and precariously, on the edge of death, beleaguered, bombed and besieged, still half-starved, deprived of almost all necessary medical supplies, and forced to live in medieval squalor in the destroyed remains of their homeland.

100,000 reasons

There are, at a conservative estimate, at least 100,000 reasons for concluding that Israel no longer has any right to exist in its current form, and must, essentially, be discredited, decommissioned and disarmed, its leaders and pundits imprisoned and tried for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, and its pernicious influence expunged from the countries throughout the west that it has infected with its deranged assertion that it has the “right to defend itself” though a genocide.

This “right”, it claims, is because it is the only “victim” in human history, as a result of the Holocaust, and is also, simultaneously, the most important race of “chosen people” to have ever lived, whose absurd 3,000-year old claim on land belonging to others cannot, apparently, be allowed to be refuted.

An image produced by Middle East Eye in November 2025 following the publication of a report by the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research (MPIDR) in Germany, indicating that at least 100,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Those 100,000 reasons all had names and hopes and dreams. They are the civilians — the babies, children, women, elders and men with no military involvement whatsoever — who have been deliberately slaughtered by Israel over the last 34 months, as their homeland has been turned into a death camp, a prison from which almost everyone has been prevented from leaving, even if they wanted to, and even as those undertaking their extermination continue to pretend that everything could be resolved satisfactorily if only other countries would recognize Israel’s supremacy and facilitate the “voluntary migration” of the Palestinians to other countries.

Some of those killed have, allegedly, been “collateral damage” in military attacks allegedly targeting “high-value” individuals in Hamas and other militant groups, even though the red mist of Israel’s fury, and its horrifically sweeping and unchecked use of AI technology, has shattered all sense of proportionality in wartime like never before.

In addition, over and over and over again, civilians have been murdered without there being any possible military justification whatsoever. To cite just one demographic, I’m thinking of all the children deliberately targeted by snipers or by armed quadcopter drones, as repeatedly reported by visiting doctors from the west, and as also included in a sweeping and damning recent report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, entitled, “‘The essence of childhood has been destroyed’: Israel’s deliberate targeting of Palestinian children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 7 October 2023”, which chronicles, in gruelling detail, the many ways in which Israel has sought, and still seeks to kill Palestinian children.

In earlier reports, the Commission of Inquiry reported on Israel’s depraved “war” on Gaza’s hospitals, and its entire healthcare sector, and on the specific targeting of women and girls through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare, but all the above constitutes just fragments of a much bigger picture that could easily fill an entire encyclopaedia of genocidal slaughter.

The killings that broke me

Two weekends ago, just one example of the unjustifiable slaughter of civilians in Gaza broke me, and pushed me beyond my usual, unflinching denunciations of Israel’s actions into this call for nothing less than the demise of this entire genocidal state.

The attack came on the weekend of August 1 and 2, and its context is hugely important. On Friday July 31, Donald Trump announced that, as part of ongoing negotiations involving the “Board of Peace” — established when the US and regional mediators managed to impose a ceasefire in Gaza last October, in return for the return of the last Israeli hostages seized on October 7 — Hamas had agreed to disarm, and, as I described it at the time, to “hand over its weapons to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), the Palestinian committee that was supposed to take over the day-to-day running of Gaza, but whose entry has been prevented by Israel.” Crucially, however, Hamas only agreed to this deal if, in addition, “Israel honours its unfulfilled commitments under [the] ceasefire deal — to bring to an end its military activities, to stop seizing ever more land in Gaza, and to ensure adequate deliveries of humanitarian aid.”

In response, as the Office of Benjamin Netanyahu noted that “the disarmament proposal did not meet Israel’s demands for a full demilitarization of Gaza in exchange for any withdrawals from the Strip”, Israel’s main response was military.

To demonstrate their spite at being even mildly criticized, senior Israeli officials — presumably Netanyahu himself, and his rabidly genocidal defense minister Israel Katz — threw a temper tantrum like spoiled toddlers. Instead of throwing their toys out of their pram, however, this particular temper tantrum involved launching a number of arbitrary military attacks on Gaza in which 19 people — all civilians — were killed.

In one particularly notorious attack, on a residential apartment in Al-Sousi Tower in western Gaza City, Abdullah Abu Taif, 33, his pregnant wife, Abeer Anan, 29, and their five-year-old son, Azzam, were killed, along with the unborn child.

The blast tore Abeer Anan apart so violently that her unborn foetus was hurled from her body, and was only later discovered by rescue workers, buried under the rubble.

Israel has, of course, previously undertaken numerous killings of civilians as acts of spite when its hunger for Palestinian blood has been curtailed; always, for example, on the eve of ceasefire agreements. However, this particular incident — coming, as it did, as a homicidally petulant response to being even mildly criticized, and told to curb its insatiable enthusiasm for erasing the lives of Palestinian civilians as violently as possible at all times — broke me, and convinced me that now, more than ever, the only rational and necessary response to the State of Israel’s ceaseless depravity is for it to be brought to an end.

My assessment was only reinforced by Israel’s formal response to Donald Trump’s announcement, a few days later, when Netanyahu said publicly, at the start of his weekly cabinet meeting, “Israel rejects the 15-point document” — the 15-point plan, following up on the original ceasefire deal, which everyone was supposed to have agreed to at the time.

He continued, “The IDF will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed. And when I say Hamas must be disarmed, I mean the heavy weapons, the less-heavy weapons, all weapons. And we are talking about genuine disarmament, not a fictitious one.”

High-handedly, Netanyahu added that Israel was, as the Times of Israel reported, “discussing its reservations with the US.” As he said, “They have ideas; some of them are acceptable to us and some are not acceptable to us, and we know how to stand up to these things. We have proven this in the past, and we are proving it today as well.” He added that the IDF “will continue to thwart threats against our forces and against our citizens”, and that there would never be “a Palestinian state in Gaza or the West Bank”, revealing the extent to which, even after nearly three years of genocide, not even Israel’s biggest backer — the US — secures a shred of respect from a country deranged by its genocidal enthusiasms.

In their analysis, media commentators have discussed how Netanyahu’s bullishness partly reflects the forthcoming elections in Israel, in which his political future is at stake, but it’s crucial to step back for a moment and to recognize that, whatever happens in those elections, Israel’s embrace of genocide is so entrenched across the Jewish political mainstream that there is unlikely to be any kind of volte-face. Netanyahu may be a particularly dogged political operator, who was required to partner with notorious far-right fanatics to form a coalition government four years ago, but he is no outlier. Across the board, all of Israel’s big political players are as enthusiastic and as complicit in Israel’s ongoing genocidal aims as each other.

What I mean by calling on the State of Israel to be brought to an end

To be clear, when I say that the State of Israel must be brought to an end, I’m not calling for the killing of the Israeli people; I’m calling for the state, as it currently stands, to be brought to an end for unassailable legal and moral reasons.

A monstrous, deranged state that lives only to kill its perceived enemies, without any meaningful distinction between civilians and combatants, every minute of every day, is not only a threat to everyone around it; it also corrodes, like acid, any notion that there can and should be any kind of restraint on any kind of military activity, or any sense of proportionality in warfare.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s not as though I haven’t been broken before. Over the last 34 months, like so many of us around the world, I’ve seen ordinary people, like you or I, or, most distressingly, our children or our babies, killed in ways that not only shock the conscience; they open up depths of depravity that are almost unimaginable.

On occasion, I’ve been paralyzed by despair that such evil is not only taking place, but is openly celebrated by those engaged in it, openly supported by western political leaders, and tacitly, if not openly supported by the gatekeepers of the mainstream media.

Now, however, with this spiteful homicidal temper tantrum taking place after nearly three years of a relentless genocide, I can no longer bear to endure the endless bullying, wheedling and manipulations of Netanyahu and his government, and, by extension, of almost the entire spectrum of Israeli politics and Israeli society that not only tolerates the genocide, but celebrates it, and doesn’t, fundamentally, want to see it brought to an end.

In the Second World War, an unlikely alliance of countries eventually toppled the Nazi regime. In Gaza, however, and in the West Bank, where variations on Israel’s genocidal obsession are also taking place, the Palestinians have largely been abandoned (as have the Lebanese people, also subjected to a program of sustained Gaza-style attacks). Outside of their regional support from Iran, from Hezbollah in Lebanon, and from Ansarallah in Yemen — all of whom have been targeted in response — the only armies supporting the Palestinians are the peaceful, unarmed armies of the world’s people, who have been appalled, like never before, by what they have witnessed over the last 34 months, and who will neither forgive nor forget.

We have no political power, but we have the moral authority to point out that, after 12 years, no one argued that the Nazi regime, committed to the extermination of European Jews, and of many other people targeted as untermenschen, should be allowed to continue to exist. For far longer — for 78 unbearably long years — Israel has been committed to the extermination of the Palestinian people; as “human animals”, as Israel’s then-defense minister Yoav Gallant said after October 7.

The moral case for calling for an end to the State of Israel is as strong as the case was against Nazi Germany. A state that lives only to commit genocide, and to spread terror in an alleged quest for peace and security that is actually a barely disguised quest for unfettered supremacy at all times, has no place in the world.

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Andy Worthington is a freelance investigative journalist, activist, author, photographer (of a photo-journalism project, ‘The State of London’, which ran from 2012 to 2023), film-maker and singer-songwriter (the lead singer and main songwriter for the London-based band The Four Fathers, whose music is available via Bandcamp). He is the co-founder of the Close Guantánamo campaign (see the ongoing photo campaign here) and the successful We Stand With Shaker campaign of 2014-15, and the author of The Guantánamo Files: The Stories of the 774 Detainees in America’s Illegal Prison and of two other books: Stonehenge: Celebration and Subversion and The Battle of the Beanfield. He is also the co-director (with Polly Nash) of the documentary film, “Outside the Law: Stories from Guantánamo”, which you can watch