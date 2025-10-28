The horrors inflicted on Palestine and its long suffering people in the past two years have made many reflect on the meaning and purpose of such evil, in order that it can be stopped and prevented.

We have become cavalier in an age of secularism and materialism where mechanistic science became the new God, and one devoid of ethics, integrity and morality. For all of their failings, and they are many, religions have been a social bedrock for morality, which, in a secular and greedy age, has significantly declined.In a world of ME, ME, ME and MORE, MORE, MORE ethics and morality struggle to be heard. The gasping screaming voice of Palestine and particularly Gaza, have made many listen harder and think longer about what sort of world we want. For that which we allow done to others is that which we allow done to ourselves.

The depravity of the Israelis and their supporters makes the Nazis, that former benchmark of evil and depravity, look civilized. Nazism is no longer the benchmark. It has been replaced by Zioraelism. The lesson bears its ghastly face to all who are prepared to see.

There are voices which have spoken out, screamed aloud for the Palestinians in their blood-drenched suffering for decades, and only the atrocities inflicted in the last two years out of 77 years of bestial savagery and sadistic cruelty inflicted by Zionists, Israelis and Jews, have allowed them to be heard by more and more people. Modern technology allows the quietest voices to whisper in the hardest of hearts.

That is its potential gift. But the curse in the gift is that machines do not have feelings, do not have ethics and cannot love. Techno toys and machines have played a huge part in Israeli slaughter in Occupied Palestine. The humans playing with those toys, and they often do consider it to be a game, are separated from their humanity by the technology.

The distance between them, the machines they use and the ghastly deaths they inflict creates a barrier to most in the Israeli military,with a few traumatised exceptions, many of whom have committed suicide. The Israeli Army was founded and formed in and by the Jewish terrorist gangs which rampaged across Palestine in the 1920’s. Terrorism was and always has been, the name of their game.

Technology makes terrorism so much easier and so much more evil. The weapons the Israelis are using, testing, on the Palestinians are being sold around the world. If they are allowed to become the new weapons of war, then the horrors we see in Palestine, particularly Gaza, are the future for all of us.

At the closing session of the Gaza Tribunal in Istanbul, Palestinian journalist and author Ramzy Baroud called Gaza a test of global morality and urged the world to sustain solidarity with Palestinians until their freedom is achieved.

The final session of the Gaza Tribunal, an international initiative investigating crimes committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, continued on Saturday at Istanbul University, with closing remarks by law experts, intellectuals, and journalists, including Palestinian author and editor of the Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud.

The tribunal, launched in London in November 2024 by academics, human rights advocates, and civil society organizations, seeks to expose the failure of the international community to uphold international law and protect Palestinians in Gaza.

Over three days, the sessions examined issues such as the targeting of journalists, the complicity of Western states in maintaining the blockade, and the silence of international institutions in the face of mass atrocities. The tribunal also heard video testimonies from journalists who were later killed in Gaza, and from activists involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla that attempted to break the siege by sea.

In his address to the closing session, Baroud described Gaza as a defining test of global morality and political integrity. “Gaza has proved to be the litmus test of humanity, of morality, of civil society, of international law,” he said, adding that civil society’s response had created “another line of defense” for Palestinians when governments failed to act.

He urged that the international solidarity movement not be treated as temporary. “The movement that was created against the genocide in Gaza must not be dismantled with the assumption that the genocide is over,” he said. “It manifests itself in many different ways, and the historical context that led to it remains, until Palestine and its people are free.”

The message is clear. If we do not defend freedom and justice for everyone we defend it for no-one. Listen for and to the voices reminding us of who we are meant to be and the difference between right and wrong for everyone.

It matters more than ever because a technological monolith running our world, devoid of ethics, morality and love, will devour and destroy us all. Machines do not have feelings as humans have feelings and no robot will ever be able to understand anything or react with compassion and ethics./

By Dr. Gary Null

October 23, 2025

A World Hungry for Love

We live in an age that has never been richer in information yet poorer in understanding.

People can communicate instantly across continents, but struggle to connect across the table.

We know the language of technology but have forgotten the language of the heart. Horsley, Kevin

The paradox is everywhere. We have abundance without satisfaction, progress without peace, and knowledge without wisdom. Beneath our daily pursuits runs a quiet ache—the feeling that something essential has been lost. That something is love. Not the sentimental, marketed kind that fills our songs and screens, but the deeper force that gives life coherence, meaning, and direction.

Love is not a luxury. It is oxygen for the soul, the organizing intelligence of nature itself. It is both the beginning and the destination of every human journey.

What Love Truly Is

Love is the invisible current that connects all living things. It is not a commodity that can be earned or exchanged. It is not an emotion that rises and falls with circumstance. Love is the awareness of connection—the recognition that what lives in me lives in you, and in every creature, every cell, every star.

When we speak of “falling in love,” we are describing a temporary crack in the armor of separation. For a moment, the walls drop and we glimpse reality as it truly is: a unified field of energy and consciousness.

The spiritual traditions of the world, though differing in language, have always pointed to this truth. The Taoists called it harmony, the Buddhists compassion, the Christians God, the scientists coherence. All describe the same flow.

To love is to live in alignment with that flow.

Love does not demand—it allows.

Love does not possess—it honors.

Love does not divide—it integrates.

It is not blind; it sees clearly and still chooses connection.

Fear and Separation

If love is unity, fear is division.

Fear tells us we are alone and must protect ourselves at all costs. It whispers that there is not enough— not enough time, money, security, affection, or worth.

It is this belief in scarcity that turns nations against nations and hearts against hearts.

Every act of cruelty, greed, and deception has fear at its root.

Fear is love forgotten.

Our bodies even mirror this truth. When we feel safe and connected, the brain releases serotonin, oxytocin, and growth hormones—chemicals that strengthen the immune system and open the heart. When we are afraid, the stress hormones flood in: cortisol, adrenaline, norepinephrine. The heart constricts. The body prepares for battle or escape. We become less creative, less generous, less alive.

It is impossible to live fully while living in fear.

Reflection: In moments of anxiety, ask yourself: What would love choose here?

Conditioning and the Loss of Innocence

Every child is born radiant—open, trusting, and full of curiosity. A baby does not know how to hate, judge, or compare. But slowly, through the conditioning of family and culture, love becomes distorted.

We learn that affection must be earned, that approval is conditional. We hear “no” far more often than “yes.” We are rewarded for performance, not presence. Many grow up believing that love is transactional—something to be won through obedience, charm, or success.

A father who received “hard love” may pass it on to his children, believing he is strengthening them. A mother who was taught that emotion is weakness may withhold warmth, thinking she is preparing her child for life. Each generation inherits the unhealed wounds of the one before.

The result is a world of adults who are outwardly competent but inwardly starved for connection. They chase achievement, status, and distraction, mistaking these for love.

But love was never gone—it was only covered.

Rediscovering the Source

Healing begins with remembering. Beneath every defense, every wound, every false identity, the current of love still flows. The work of life is not to create love but to remove the obstacles to its expression.

This remembering is both spiritual and physiological. The heart literally generates an electromagnetic field measurable several feet from the body. When we think loving thoughts, that field expands and synchronizes with others. When we harbor anger or resentment, it contracts.

We are transmitters of the frequency we call love.

To rediscover it, we must first quiet the noise of fear.

Practices for Remembering:

Sit in stillness and breathe through the heart.

Spend time in nature; let the rhythm of life reset your own.

Speak truthfully, even when it trembles.

Perform one act of kindness each day without seeking recognition.

These small practices rewire the nervous system for connection. They teach the body that it is safe to open again.

Love in the Body

Science now affirms what wisdom has always taught: love heals.

Studies show that compassion strengthens immunity, accelerates recovery, and even stimulates the growth of new brain cells. When we extend empathy to others, our own physiology transforms. The giver and receiver both flourish.

Dr. Bruce Lipton’s research on cellular biology revealed that cells exposed to nurturing environments thrive, while those in toxic surroundings wither. Humans are no different.

Love tells the body, You are safe. Grow.

Fear says, You are threatened. Defend.

In this way, love is not only emotional—it is biological. It is the organizing principle of life itself.

The Practice of Relationship

Love finds its most challenging and transformative classroom in relationship.

When two people open their lives to each other, they create a third entity—the relationship itself—which requires care, nourishment, and honesty.

Relationships reveal the truth about who we are. They mirror our wounds and invite our growth. If we approach them unconsciously, they repeat our past patterns of abandonment, control, or fear. If we approach them with awareness, they become sacred laboratories for awakening.

Love does not mean constant harmony. It means choosing connection even when discomfort arises.

It is the courage to remain open in the face of misunderstanding.

Healthy love looks like:

Listening to understand rather than to win.

Speaking with honesty rather than manipulation.

Respecting boundaries while remaining available.

Seeking growth instead of perfection.

Every argument offers a choice: defend the ego or nurture the bond.

The path of love always chooses the latter.

The Courage to Be Vulnerable

In a culture that equates vulnerability with weakness, opening the heart can feel dangerous. Yet vulnerability is the gateway to intimacy. Without it, love cannot breathe.

To say “I love you” is to expose the tenderest part of oneself. It is to stand without armor in a world that often rewards cynicism. But strength is not in the armor; it is in the willingness to take it off.

Men, especially, have been conditioned to hide emotion. They are told that real men do not cry, that sensitivity is shameful. Yet the science of tears tells another story. Emotional tears contain stress hormones; crying literally releases tension from the body. To weep is to cleanse, to heal, to make room for new life.

A person who can laugh deeply, weep openly, and forgive freely is not fragile—they are whole.

The Power of Compassion

Compassion is love in action. It begins when we recognize ourselves in another’s suffering. Compassion dissolves the illusion of separation by expanding our circle of care.

Every act of genuine kindness—every time we listen, comfort, or forgive—creates ripples that extend far beyond what we see. Neuroscience shows that compassion activates areas of the brain linked with joy and creativity. It reprograms us from survival to connection.

Compassion also has the power to transform society. Imagine political systems guided not by profit but by empathy, schools that teach cooperation instead of competition, economies that measure success by wellbeing rather than consumption.

These are not utopian fantasies—they are what love looks like at scale.

Reflection: What if compassion were our default mode instead of our emergency response?

The World Without Love

The absence of love is visible everywhere—in the hunger of children, in the isolation of elders, in the wars waged over imagined differences.

A nation that values wealth more than wisdom breeds poverty of the soul.

An economy that rewards greed creates emotional bankruptcy.

The teachers, healers, and quiet givers of the world remind us what is possible. When a teacher buys breakfast for a hungry child, when a neighbor checks on another after a storm, when forgiveness replaces revenge—these are small revolutions of love. They rarely make headlines, but they are what hold civilization together.

Without love, we become clever animals—efficient, ambitious, but lost.

With love, we remember why we are here.

Unconditional Love

Unconditional love is not sentimental approval or passive acceptance.

It is fierce, grounded, and wise. It sees through illusion but does not condemn. It allows freedom without abandoning truth.

To love unconditionally means to stop measuring worth—to see another as a soul in process rather than a project to fix. It means to release the need to control outcomes, to trust the intelligence of life itself.

The opposite of unconditional love is egoic love: “I love you as long as you love me.”

Egoic love bargains; real love blesses.

Living from Love

Love is not a mood to wait for; it is a muscle to develop.

We strengthen it through daily choice—choosing patience over reaction, empathy over judgment, generosity over grasping.

Each morning we can ask: Will I create fear today or love?

To live in love does not mean to avoid pain; it means to meet pain with awareness rather than resistance. Pain breaks open the walls that fear built. Many of life’s greatest awakenings come disguised as heartbreak.

Love is work. It requires attention, discipline, and humility. But it also rewards beyond measure.

When we act from love, we are aligned with the creative force of the universe itself.

Tools for Living in Love

Begin Each Day with Intention

Before rising, breathe deeply and affirm: “Today I choose love over fear.”

This single thought changes your physiology and sets the tone for the day.

Practice Active Appreciation

Notice what is right before fixing what is wrong. Gratitude shifts the brain’s chemistry toward optimism.

Slow Down

Rushing is a form of violence against the moment. Move with awareness; let each action be deliberate.

Communicate with Presence

Put down devices. Look into eyes. Listen not to reply but to understand.

Forgive Quickly

Forgiveness does not excuse behavior; it releases your bondage to it. It returns your energy to love.

Serve Without Agenda

Give time, attention, or kindness without seeking recognition. Love multiplies when shared freely.

Reconnect with Nature

The natural world vibrates with harmony. A walk in the woods, the sound of running water, the warmth of sunlight—all recalibrate the nervous system.

Meditate on the Heart

Visualize light radiating from your chest. Let it expand to fill the room, the neighborhood, the world.

Reflections for Practice

When was the last time I chose fear over love?

What does love feel like in my body—light, openness, ease?

Who in my life needs forgiveness, and can I begin by forgiving myself?

How would I speak, move, and decide if I remembered that love is who I am?

Write these reflections often. They are not questions to answer once, but doors to revisit again and again.

Love as the Universal Law

Love is not merely human; it is cosmic. Every atom in the universe dances in relationship with every other. The stars hold together by attraction; galaxies spin in communion. Life itself is a symphony of cooperation.

The mystics, poets, and scientists are all describing the same truth from different angles:

Reality is relationship. Separation is illusion.

When we love, we come into alignment with the fundamental rhythm of existence.

When we hate, we fall out of tune.

In this sense, enlightenment is nothing more than total alignment with love.

The Eternal Force

Can love die?

No more than energy can vanish. It only changes form.

A love that seems lost has simply shifted shape—into memory, into gratitude, into the subtle guidance of the unseen. Every act of love adds to the collective field of healing on this planet. No gesture of kindness is ever wasted.

Our task is not to manufacture love but to remember that we are made of it.

The heart’s true intelligence knows this even when the mind forgets.

The more we love, the more we see that there is nothing outside of love.

A Call to Live as Love

We are at a crossroads as a species.

Fear has had its centuries—wars, greed, domination, division. It has exhausted itself. The next evolution is not technological but emotional: the awakening of love as a global intelligence.

Each person who lives from love contributes to that awakening. Each act of kindness is a vote for a new world.

The invitation is simple yet profound:

Choose connection over control.

Choose curiosity over judgment.

Choose generosity over competition.

Choose truth over comfort.

Love is not naïve—it is revolutionary. It is the only power that can heal both the individual and the collective wound.Walker, Reed Reed

Closing Reflection

Love is the great teacher, the invisible companion, the pulse within every breath.

It asks us to look again, to see the sacred in the ordinary, to forgive what we thought unforgivable, to keep the heart open even when it trembles.

The journey of love is not about becoming something new, but about remembering what we already are: expressions of the same divine source, radiant and whole.

When we choose love—again and again, in small ways and great—we become the living proof that another world is possible.

Love is the antidote to fear.

Love is the foundation of healing.

Love is the essence of life.

