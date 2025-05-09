Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

5d

"despite the Israeli military having been given the co-ordinates"

Not despite; because.

They also not only deliberately target food drops, they put out cans of food as bait to lure the starving children. In order to shoot them.

And who is this "we" who are allowing this atrocity? What, exactly, are "we" supposed to do to stop it?

"We" can protest, scream, write. "They" have the guns. "They" don't give a a flying fuck what "we" say or do.

If "we" try setting ourselves on fire, "they" will care as much as "they" cared about Aaron Bushnell. Which is to say, "they" smeared him & moved on.

5d

Why should it kill you to report such an act of barbarism? It’s been done before, in other lands, in earlier times. It should absolutely kill each and every one of us that it was allowed to happen again, on our watch. I have said it before and I will keep saying it: israel is holding open the door to a horrific future and beckoning us to enter into it. Don’t. If we do we will be the less than human animals their scripture and their rabbis tell them we are.

