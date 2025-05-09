EVIL spelled backwards is LIVE, which says evil is that which denies life, the life force and that which enables life in all its optimal fullness. There are degrees of evil and as human beings we need to understand that the capacity for evil exists in every one of us.

The capacity for evil in human beings has long been documented and we need only study the history of torture to get a taste of the depravity and cruelty of which humans are capable. The vicious innovations of humans to create ways to make others suffer as punishment, or to force meaningless confessions, are many. Such cruelty remains part and parcel of military actions as Abu Ghraib revealed where American soldiers committed truly evil acts. And the horrific and sadistic tortures of Palestinian prisoners, including children, by the Israelis are well documented.

Image: Torture by American soldiers in Abu Ghraib prison, Baghdad.

We like to think we have evolved beyond such base levels of immoral and cruel behaviour but Israel reminds us we have not. Israel is the evil that it is because it has been allowed to get away with sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery from the time the atheist Zionists invented the idea of creating a literal Israel in Palestine.



In the last 19 months, totally without shame, Israelis and indeed many of their supporters have proudly proclaimed their evil to the world and cheered and celebrated some of the most evil atrocities in human history. And the world has let them do it, as indeed it has let them literally get away with murder since 1947.



Just when you think the evil depravity can sink no lower, it does.

Last week, Israeli soldiers chose a particularly sick Gender Reveal celebration for one of their members - they created blue smoke for the bombs which were demolishing Palestinian homes, no doubt with men, women and children inside.



What sort of evil is that? What sort of sick mind wants to poison his child’s mind, even before birth, in thinking that is acceptable, indeed, in thinking that is funny?



The act demonstrates that the longer this genocide goes on the more depraved Israelis will become because nothing they do is so evil that the State with the power, the US, takes a stand and says, enough is enough!



It was not enough when:



1. Israel became the greatest intentional mass murderer of children in recorded history.



2. Israel shot children, including toddlers playing, through the head and heart.

3. Israeli soldiers anally raped Palestinian prisoners to death using gun barrels and metal rods and the Israeli Government, The Knesset, voted that this was acceptable and there should be more of it.

4.Israel destroyed hospitals and executed patients in their beds, doctors and nurses.

5. Israeli snipers shot starving men, women and children trying to reach food. Then they shot anyone who tried to rescue an injured child screaming in agony.

6.Israelis shot pregnant women through the stomach. This practice is decades old.

7.Israelis dressed in the lingerie of women they had murdered and filmed it.

8.Israelis tied the toys of children they had murdered to their tanks.

9.Israelis drove their tanks and excavators over the bodies of dead and injured men, women and children and then complained it took too long to clean the body parts out of the treads.

10.Israelis put 355 bullets into a car where a little girl, Hind Rajab, barely six years old, was huddling in terror with the bodies of her aunt, uncle and three cousins, until they killed her. Then they murdered the emergency workers who came to try to rescue the child despite the Israeli military having been given the co-ordinates and routes of those brave men.

11.Israelis murdered 15 paramedics and rescue workers, who were travelling in clearly marked ambulances. They shot any who survived the initial bombs and bullets, in the head and heart and buried their bodies and vehicles hoping they would not be found. But they were found and so was the mobile phone of one young medic which recorded the slaughter. Thousands of medics and rescue workers have been murdered by the Israelis.

12.Israelis drop as many as eight 20,000 pound bombs on tent camps, evaporating and incinerating men, women and children. Often this is in areas the Israelis have told them are safe zones.

Israel is starving the Palestinians in Gaza, nearly half of them children. And denying them fresh water, shelter and medical aid. Israel has ensured that amputations, on adults, children, babies, often of two, three or four limbs, or one or both eyes removed, are done without anaesthetics. Israel has decreed that children and adults will die in absolute agony, their bodies, faces, limbs, torn apart and no medical help allowed to enter. Israel has murdered more doctors, journalists, medics, aid workers than in any other conflict. Israel kills those who try to retrieve the bodies of the dead and has stated the bodies are left on purpose for the dogs to eat as a warning to the Palestinians. Israel murders those who try to rescue the men, women and children trapped in the rubble of demolished buildings. Israeli soldiers forced all medical staff out of a hospital and refused to allow them to take seven premature babies, instead leaving them to die, rot and be eaten by dogs. An Israeli soldier was filmed masturbating over the destruction of Palestinian homes. Israeli soldiers defecate in saucepans and baths in Palestinians homes. This practice is decades old. And one of the latest atrocities is that Israeli snipers are shooting boys and young men through the groin, destroying their genitals and therefore future generations. What sort of hate and fear consumes someone who can do that to a child? What sort of world allows it to happen? Not to be forgotten as someone reminded me and this is pure evil, is the Israelis have created booby-trap cans of food which starving children and adults open and are torn apart. What psychopath came up with that idea? What Government or military could ever approve such an idea? For the Israelis it is all one big joke on the ‘subhuman’ goyim. And the Israeli SSS, Sadistic Sicko Soldiers just fall about laughing when a kid picks up one of these cans and opens it, spying constantly as they are on starving, dying, suffering, agonising, bleeding, mutilated, terrified, desperate, traumatised children and adults. Beats video games anyday they say to each other. This is the real deal. Torturing, maiming and murdering living creatures. Well, not real humans as they are, but close enough to make it fun. I wonder how they treat their cats and dogs.

And much of the evidence has come from videos made by Israeli soldiers who think their evil is funny, clever, to be celebrated. They have filmed themselves actively destroying food even as the Palestinians starve; destroying medical equipment and medicine even as Palestinians suffer in agony; destroying homes just for the hell of it and they have an AI programme which selects a target, usually minor and then it sends a missile when the target arrives home, knowing that he will be killed along with his immediate and extended family. Between 30 and a hundred people in one go, half of them children. They call the evil programme, WHERE’S DADDY? If an individual committed just one of the above atrocities they would be locked up in a psychiatric hospital or a prison, or executed for their crimes. But Israel has been allowed to encourage and enable millions of such atrocities and never been called to account. Why do we lock up the criminally insane? Because they are a danger to everyone else and themselves. The Israelis are oblivious to their sickness because they are allowed to be. Their regular bombing campaigns of the Gaza concentration camp, used to test their weapons, were called Mowing the Grass. The Palestinians imprisoned inside were no more than Grass, Weeds, actually, nearly half of them children and the Israelis totally without shame, have also admitted the goal was to cull younger generations. Cull, as you would a plague of vermin. Which is exactly how they see them and how the world allows them to see and treat them. And the world has sat and watched their actions and listened to their words and done nothing. If a Muslim State spoke or acted in such a way there would be hysterical outrage, but not for Israel who can do no wrong even as it does every wrong possible and invents new ones. Just when you think it cannot get worse, it does. And that is because it can. Israel is a State of Hate and it has been allowed to play Hannibal Lechter for so long, it is incapable of normal behaviour and reason. One thing is certain, if they are not stopped once and for all it will get worse in ways beyond human imagining. The capacity for cruelty in humans, if unchecked, and worse if enabled and supported, gives birth to ever greater evil. Behind Hate there is always Fear and while the religion of Judaism has long been Paranoid Fear-driven, things have been made worse for Israel and its supporters who Fear and Hate the Palestinians simply because they exist. The reality is that if the Israelis did not want a problem of this kind they should never have invaded and stolen someone else’s country, neither should they have set up an elitist supremacist state which disenfranchised the indigenous people totally and neither should they have treated the Palestinians like filth, inflicting sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery on them constantly from the very start. To live in peace you need to win hearts and minds and the concept of Israel, driven by paradoid fear and elitist supremacy was never going to do that.

Were the Zionists and Jews simply stupid or were they so arrogant they truly believed they could exterminate and expel most non-Jews and keep a few of the subhumans as tame slaves? But racists invariably underestimate those they deem to be inferior and the Palestinians, an ancient, gracious and strong people have endured. As the current quip goes- everything might be made in China, but not COURAGE - Courage is made in Palestine.



No doubt it is the courage, intelligence and resilience of the Palestinians which so enrages the Israelis, who know they themselves are weak, cowardly and unethical, unconsciously at least, and that is why they make a point and take great delight in torturing and murdering the intelligent, well-educated, professional Palestinians. How can such subhumans be anything other than grovelling stupid slaves? They have no answer and so their rage intensifies.

Israelis have taken evil to new depths and make the Nazis, their ever-touted nemesis, look civilized. And they are doing it in the name of Jews, followers of a religion which is totally betrayed by such evil and debased by those who do it in its name. When is enough enough? If Israelis and their supporters start roasting Palestinian babies on barbecues, as they joked recently, would that be a level of evil the world would not tolerate? What if they started eating them? After all they constantly state they are not really human, but animals. Why not serve Roast Goyim? At what point do others take a stand and demand THAT SUCH EVIL IS STOPPED? NB: As a reader pointed out, roasting Palestinian children is hardly new as it was documented during the genocidal invasion of 1947/48. The Ziojews threw a boy into the baker’s oven and then out of compassion no doubt, threw the father in after him. https://www.instagram.com/afadedrose/reel/CzCjU9GpRKW/?hl=en

Israel was founded in evil and atrocity and never called to account so why would it not, three generations on, have no ability to recognise its evil and to resort to ever greater levels of sadistic depravity?



So, what is the greater evil? The one who commits the evil acts, Israelis, or those who enable, fund, support and encourage them in their evil like the United States and too many of its lackey allies. I would say the latter because the evil that Israelis commit is done from a state of psychopathic and psychotic mental illness, while the evil that the US and other States commit in enabling it, cannot make that claim.

That is not to say the US or Americans are particularly sane, but that unlike Israelis and too many Jewish supporters, they have not been brainwashed from birth in a cult which believes it must hate and kill in blood-drenched slaughter, the native people of the land they have colonised because they deem them to be subhuman.

Palestine stands as a lesson to us all to find and preserve our humanity, morality and integrity. It is not called the Holy Land for nothing and while I follow no religion, I respect the best of spiritual teachings.

The soul of humanity is being crucified in Palestine and we must save it.