"Alice laughed: "There's no use trying," she said; "one can't believe impossible things."

"I daresay you haven't had much practice," said the Queen. "When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast." Just at present I am finding that I am being called to believe much more than six impossible things before breakfast, if I opt to trawl through mail and stories which fall down the wormhole into my inbox. There is so much going on, and that is leaving mainstream media largely aside, beyond a cursory glance at what they think is important, that it is hard to know, given the level of silliness just what one should believe. Or if one should believe anything. As Donald Trump and his cohorts lurch from one more ridiculous statement or seemingly insane act, to the next, the brain spins from trying to understand just what is going on. Trump and co., want to make America great again so they are sacking thousands of Americans. Then they condemn the Europeans for limiting freedom of speech as they start arresting people for daring to speak freely. Trump wants peace, he says, and then sends more bombs to Israel to ensure the Zionists maintain their military rampage throughout the Middle East which guarantees everything but peace. Trump says he wants life to be better for Americans so he imposes tariffs which will send up prices even though the US already has the highest rates of poor and working poor in the developed world. And just for good measure, so everyone is feeling secure, he says he wants to take Greenland and the Panama Canal and turn Canada into the 51st state. Do they mean what they say or do they say what they mean or does none of it mean anything anyway? Or are they throwing so many things into the word salad so we will become confused and decide to stop listening and caring? Through the Looking Glass. "Then you should say what you mean," the March Hare went on.

"I do, " Alice hastily replied; "at least I mean what I say, that's the same thing, you know."

"Not the same thing a bit!" said the Hatter. "Why, you might just as well say that "I see what I eat" is the same thing as "I eat what I see!" Alice in Wonderland.

We are caught up in a story which we are forced to read, well, those of us who care and are curious anyway, whether it makes sense or we can make sense of it or not. The United States looks as if it has been taken over by lunatics and Israel which has always been run by lunatics, appears to be calling the shots in the US and to all intents and purposes is the real Government in that country. Or is it?

Are Americans using the Israelis or are Israelis using the Americans, or are they using each other - probably - or is someone else pulling the strings? What does it mean that Trump seems to be trying to end the war in Ukraine, but then changing his mind and prolonging the war in Ukraine? Maybe it does not mean anything. They are all simply mad. It certainly feels like that a lot of the time.

Do the British and French really want to go to war against Russia in the name of tattered egos and wannabe’s? Does Ukraine returning to Mother Russia as all of it might the longer this goes on, really matter to the world at large and threaten everyone else? I don’t think so but some people might. Do we want to fight and die and probably lose anyway in the name of Ukraine which got itself into this war in the first place with the help of the British and Americans of course, ever eager to goad them into the jaws of their powerful neighbour?

Even the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese was talking about sending some of our troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine? WTF. Who the hell are his advisers. The Russians have said NYET, NYET, NYET to troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine and the whole point of the fucking war in the first place was to keep foreign troops and their missiles out of Ukraine.

I mean Ukraine is 13,000 kilometres from Australia and whatever happens there means zip to our security. WHY would we send troops to Ukraine? For what possible reason would we get involved in something which the Russians have already said amounts to a declaration of war? Well, they are too polite to state that as an absolute but that is what they mean when they say NYET.

And the French and Brits huff and puff, trying to blow Putin’s house down and sulk and huddle in corners muttering they don’t need Russia’s permission to send troops into Ukraine. Duh. Just like China or Russia don’t need American permission to send troops into Mexico or Canada. Do they all have chips in their tiny brains or are they thinking with their penile brains?

Although that is probably not fair since a lot of the Europeans getting all hot and excited about a wet war as opposed to a dry one of words and huffpuffery, are women. Whoever thinks, and I never have, that women running the world would make for a more peaceful place, needs to take a look at the shrilling from females who want to take on the Russians.

And then there is poor, bloody, wrecked, bleeding, grieving Palestine. Does what is happening in Occupied Palestine really matter? Well, it matters a lot more than Ukraine because the issue there is justice for an oppressed occupied and colonised people who have suffered for 76 years. If Israel and the US win this one and exterminate 6 million in Occupied Palestine, honing their technological abilities to monitor and manage millions of people, then our futures are all at risk. The difference with Palestine of course is that there is no need to take up weapons because the aggressor, Israel, can be defeated by peaceful means of boycotts and sanctions. That is work all of us can do. Same with the Americans, hit them where it hurts, punish the corporations which support Israel and the US in this genocide. The land of the free is really the land of money and money has the loudest voice in the United States and that is where people power is often most effective.

The world around us appears to be falling apart, literally, figuratively, metaphorically. Is that the plan? Tear it all apart to remake it in some other form? Sure, transformation arises from destruction but too much destruction is too much destruction. Gaza did not need to be levelled in order to be rebuilt and neither does our world.

But, as a metaphor for the world, the terrorism inflicted on the Palestinians in particular, but a lot of others in general, is our likely fate and we need to fight back against it.

It seems a lifetime ago when powerful leaders talked peace and reason and acted in ways which allowed you to believe they meant it, at least some of it. Now they are more like children in a playground and very young children at that, quarrelling, biting, dragging their nails across faces of kids they do not like and refusing to behave and listen to the grownups. Are there any grownups anymore? Often it does not seem like it.

So what does one do when the world has gone mad as one, largely irrelevant, generally powerless human out of more than 8 billion, most of whom are either just as confused or don’t actually care?

Make the best of the bit you are in, strive to find some sort of sense in it and go along for the ride, holding to the saddle of belief that things generally work out in the end. And make sure you do what you can to defend principles of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency in your family, your neighbourhood, your State and your nation.

And remember, however, confusing, frightening, crazy the ride might be, it is also just a story for that is the nature of this mad, sometimes bad, often sad world in which we live. And we are part of the story and have the ability to make a difference as long as we remain awake.

And to use a quote from a famous poem which, while written about old age and death, seems resonant at this point in human history when we can see, or some of us can, the dying light of reason, decency, humanity and civilization. Our civilization has grown old and tattered because we have failed to keep it well watered and fed. It has decayed and that is why it can be torn apart.

DO NOT GO GENTLE INTO THAT GOOD NIGHT of compliance and submission because it seems easier or because you are frightened. Choosing fear in the name of compliance will always make a tormenting bedfellow.

We stand at a crossroads in human history where we have a last chance to choose what sort of a world we want for future generations. We have a responsibility to rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Do not go gentle into that good night

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.



Though wise men at their end know dark is right,

Because their words had forked no lightning they

Do not go gentle into that good night.



Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright

Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay,

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.



Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight,

And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way,

Do not go gentle into that good night.



Grave men, near death, who see with blinding sight

Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay,

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.



And you, my father, there on the sad height,

Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.

Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

