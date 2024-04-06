Mental illness creates a fortress mentality which is a prison.





So much has been written, billions upon billions of words about Jewish suffering and the holocaust experiences of Jews during World War Two. This sits upon centuries of carefully recorded experiences of persecution against Judaism, which makes it even more difficult to understand how Jews could do to Palestinian Christians and Muslims, what had been done to some Jews in times past.



No-one disputes there has been persecution of Jews in centuries past, but there has been persecution of many religions and some, like the Cathars, did not survive. Religious persecution has been part and parcel of human existence since religions were invented. How much of the persecution of Jews across thousands of years is real and how much is imagined would not matter except that Jews, along with Zionists, are doing today to Christians and Muslims the sorts of things they condemn when done to them. That contradiction destroys them even more effectively than it does those they attack.

How can Jews be doing what they have decried being done to them by others, asks any thinking person? How does one make sense of the atrocities committed in the name of Judaism by Zionists and indeed by Jews, as Israelis and as supporters, when the entire raison détre, as claimed, for the existence of an Israeli State, was to prevent such suffering? Well to prevent it happening to Jews and perhaps that is the problem? How can it ever be right or just to turn around and inflict the same suffering on others supposedly to protect yourself?



Jews, given what they claim, and have turned into religious and cultural dogma, about their suffering and persecution should surely be the last to do such things to others. Or so most people would think. But, clearly not.



The past 80 years, beginning with the murderous rampages of the Jewish terrorist gangs, Irgun, Stern, Hagannah, which started in 1943, and which paved the way for the genocidal ethnic cleansing of the Zionist invasion in 1947/48, make it clear that Jews are not only capable of committing the horrors they say have been done to followers of Judaism, but even worse. Why is it worse? Because it started in the mid 20th century and it is now 2024 and it is being done in the name of the belief that the Palestinians are subhuman – not even animals but insects to be crushed by their powerful colonial rulers. It is being done in the name of occupation and colonisation and not in defence, for neither occupation or colonisation can be defended.

Does the abused become the abuser and if so why have Jews, not all, but too many, become the abusers? It is a psychological understanding that if we do not process our suffering and take responsibility for our experience, avoiding the kneejerk reaction to just blame others and project all responsibility and accountability onto others, then we will never heal from trauma.



Elizabeth Hartney wrote, Why the Abused Sometimes Becomes the Abuser and the following draws on the points she made about sexual abuse, but cannot be attributed to her.

She said: The abused becomes the abuser for a number of reasons. Such patterns are familiar or may serve as a way to regain a sense of power. Such abuse may also be linked to feelings of inadequacy, insecurity, or grandiosity.



That all makes sense in regard to Israelis and their supporters, indoctrinated by their religion to believe they are superior to non-Jews, but it does not make it right, sensible or healthy.

It Feels Familiar – in other words if you identify as a victim of persecution then the most comfortable place will be as a victim of persecution.



We humans feel most comfortable with familiarity and while it does not necessarily breed contempt, except perhaps for others, it certainly breeds the illusion of certainty. The familiar makes us feel safe. To be other than who or what we believe ourselves to be is terrifying. That is a no-man’s land with no familiar landmarks, no borders and nothing to which we can cling for support.

It Is an Attempt to Heal - Similarly, by becoming an abuser, someone who has been abused can play the role of the more powerful person in the relationship in an attempt to overcome the powerlessness they felt. Unfortunately, this is not effective, and they may repeatedly dominate others in a futile attempt to get over the weakness they experienced.



I have no doubt this element was at work in the beginnings of Zionism, albeit unconsciously, and even in some of the early Israeli colonists. However, nearly a century on there is so much hatred toward the Palestinians that it can only be destructive to Israelis.

They May Feel Inadequate - They may have even been convinced by their abuser that they deserved the abuse.



If a religion turns persecution, which is abuse, into a badge of honour and demands it is the raison détre for followers then it is hard to be anything other than a victim. The Zionists despised many Jews, particularly those who died at the hands of the Germans, because they saw them as cowards who did not fight for their freedom. How ironic then that in Zionist Israel they hate most of all the Christian and Muslim Palestinians who are fighting for their freedom. And perhaps that, at an unconscious level, intensifies the hatred. The coward and the bully hates nothing more than seeing courage in others, particularly when they see the other as inferior. The shadow of their failure then grows even larger.

They May Feel Grandiose - Strange as it may seem, people who were abused may counteract the feelings of inadequacy by believing that they are better than others. They may have a hard time respecting other people as equals. They feel that they are in a superior position to others, making it hard to enter a mutually loving, respectful relationship.



This contradiction is a part of the Jewish experience where Judaism teaches that its followers are superior as humans and yet also encourages victimhood and a refusal to forgive and let go of past wrongs. The religion appears to glorify otherness and it is certainly not unique as a religion in that belief. There is nothing exceptional in the Jewish belief that they are superior as humans because such beliefs have been found in many primitive cultures. The difference is that most grew out of it, and it is one thing to believe you are superior, the only humans or the first humans, or in Judaic teaching, the only humans who have a soul, in a stone-age or primitive culture and quite another to hold the same belief in a more developed and enlightened world. This world has many flaws but there is no doubt that at its most developed it is more enlightened and civilized than it was thousands of years ago.



The other side of the coin of an inferiority complex is a superiority complex – a belief that one is better, greater than others and deserving of more power.



This belief was foundational in Zionism and in the creation of the Israeli State. And no doubt it has been strengthened and inflated by the reality of the power Israelis have always had over the native people of the land they colonised. Such power has a heady effect and only the truly strong and ethical will be able to resist abusing such power. But a combination of a belief in one’s superiority and power rests on faith and fantasy not reality, and, if threatened or questioned, creates enormous trauma.

Abuse may affect a person's ability to feel empathy for others. This can lead to feelings of superiority that make it difficult to form healthy relationships in adulthood.

As an eternal victim who has suffered in ways no other humans have ever suffered, which is the Zionist Israeli Jewish maxim, then it would be impossible to feel empathy for the Palestinians, who, according to you are an inconvenient reality which should not exist. The fact they do exist challenges your running narrative and must create intense rage.

They Feel Angry - People who have been abused may carry a lot of anger about what happened to them. Abuse can be a way to express that anger. Even if they have pushed the anger out of their conscious awareness, it can come out in subtle or not-so-subtle ways.



There is no doubt Israel was founded in genocidal hatred of the Palestinians and rage at past wrongs. This was maintained as part of the culture and can be seen within the culture and the society. Indeed some Israelis and some Jews warned about exactly this a long time ago. The latest genocide has simply allowed more people around the world to see it.



They Feel Insecure - The Zionists encouraged the belief that Jews were only safe in Israel while at the same time stating that Israelis had to create fear in all others who might oppose them. In other words, the message was, you are not safe. No-one who believes others must fear them greatly can ever be safe. That contradiction is enough to create madness alone.

They Are Searching for Intensity - They may associate or confuse intensity with pleasure. They may be attracted to abusive individuals and high-risk activities in order to feel pleasure, as they need the rush of danger in order to feel alive.

This is something which can be seen in many returned soldiers who cannot settle into a normal life because the intensity, fear, danger, is missing. They felt most alive as they faced death and in a normal world only feel alive when they can create a situation which threatens them. This may well be at work in Israelis, who, if they did not have an enemy would be lost and must ensure that never happens. Also at play is the belief that being threatened by enemies is justification for the need for a State for Jews. No enemies and no need for a State. Not that there ever was such a need but it is the story which has been sold since the early 19th century in regard to Jews.

They Want to Avoid Reality - Because abuse is so painful, people who have been abused may cope by retreating into a fantasy world.

There is no doubt that Israel was founded on fantasy and on lies and Israelis are generally ignorant about the reality and the awful truths of the creation of their State in Palestine. Such ignorance, combined with intense brainwashing from birth, means very few can think clearly or independently about their society and its actions. It is almost psychologically impossible for someone who believes they are the greatest and only true victims to see their victimisation of others. A victim can and will always project blame onto others.

Zionist Israel is a classic example of what happens when there is powerful support for victimhood and powerful enablers who encourage the refusal to process trauma and move on. How can a culture sourced in religious dogma, historical experiences, and brutal realities move on from who and what they are when they do not even know who and what they are and when their religion and culture teaches (brainwashes) them that they can never be safe, must always be feared and they can never be wrong.



There is an interesting article from Lawrence Davidson, called Sick Cultures: When Belief Systems Turn Pathological,



and I quote some of it:



Of course, just as bodies react differently to hormones and other secretions, individuals have varying reactions to the inherited belief systems of their cultures.

A bell curve results — most people will be within an average range of cultural compliance. They will readily accept what they are taught at home and in school, hear from their teachers, leaders and media. There may be differences of opinion on the details, but most will buy into the overall message.

At the edges of the curve will be found those who, for whatever experiential reasons, ignore or reject the message. The majority will see this minority as weird. At the extreme, they will be seen as a threat to social stability.

The Pathological Potential of Belief Systems

The negative feelings generated during the Cold War were felt by populations that were, for the most part, geographically separated. What happens when this inherited fear and negativity runs between populations sharing the same immediate landscape? What can your community point of view make you feel and do then?

Contemporary Israel

(1) A sense of racially/religiously based superiority.

(2) A claim that the country’s land is divinely deeded or blessed.

(3) The existence of a largely segregated and disadvantaged class of “others.” In Israel the “others” are the Palestinians.

Israeli and other Jews, and many who support them (i.e. U.S. President Joe Biden), have learned about Israel through a biased narrative. The result is an attitude sustained by a customized, pro-Zionist history.

To maintain narrative within Israel itself, education has been turned into a process of indoctrination. What is taught in this process?

(1) God gave the land of Palestine to the Hebrew ancestors of contemporary Jews.

(2) Jews need the state of Israel to be safe in a world where anti-Semitism is widespread.

(3) The world owes it to the Jews to secure this Jewish state.

(4) Palestinians are dangerous interlopers who hate Jews and seek to destroy the Jewish state.

For Zionists, the Palestinians have replaced the Nazis as perpetrators of another potential Holocaust. The result has been the maintenance of Israel as a fortress nation — roughly resembling ancient Sparta where an elite population lived in fear of the serfs (helots) they had oppressed.

Driven by that fear, these elites trained constantly for war.

The national and local environment inherited by Israeli Jews is infused with this mindset. Defense against Palestinian and Arab “terrorists” is an important psychological theme of their culture. It is reinforced in the average family setting.

It is detailed out for them in school. It provides a sense of camaraderie among friends and within the workplace. It is capped off by a program of near universal conscription of Jewish Israelis. It is extraordinarily difficult to escape the pressures of such an overbearing cultural climate.

Here too, the toxic nature of this environment is invisible to many of Israel’s Jewish citizens because of having been raised in local surroundings that registered their perceptions as normal.

The predominant rationalization for the resulting Israeli aggressiveness has always been “national defense.” What can be more normal than that?

Hence, the fact that “Israelis overwhelmingly are confident in the justice of the present Gaza war.” And this support of the wholesale destruction of Gaza is the final confirming factor demonstrating the pathological nature of Israeli/Zionist culture.

Lawrence Davidson is professor of history emeritus at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He has been publishing his analyses of topics in U.S. domestic and foreign policy, international and humanitarian law and Israel/Zionist practices and policies since 2010. This article is from the author’s site TothePointAnalysis.com.



What can be done then to reach those within a pathologically sick culture? Nothing reaches those who are culturally sick, because mental illness has a fortress mentality.



The only thing which can be done is for those nations, cultures and people who are not a part of the sick culture to call it out, punish it with sanctions and boycotts which force those who can to take another look at what they are and what they do, and to create a situation where the sick culture cannot hurt others and ultimately can be helped to stop hurting itself.



