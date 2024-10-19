We humans are more inclined to sprints than marathons but the reality is, a lot of things in life, probably most, are marathons which demand long-term endurance, courage and determination.



With a sprint mindset we will never last the distance.



Watching from afar, and knowing more than observers in distant lands have ever known before about evil, we see the evil that is Israel’s genocide in Palestine slink into another year. Those who care about justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency want Israel defeated and Palestine to be free after nearly a century of sadistic and savage subjugation. The Palestinians, after so long, are no doubt more pragmatic but the level of bestial atrocities the Israelis have ramped up to punish them for daring to resist their rule, must challenge even them.



Interestingly, any study of torture in centuries past would have told the Israelis they could never win, no matter how bestial and savage their actions became, and they were a long way up that ladder from the start in 1947. There is in humans a quality of resilience and noble courage which only grows stronger in the field of suffering. Do your worst, is the unspoken message. So the enemy does and the unspoken message is repeated. And so it goes, across years and sometimes centuries as the aggressor tries to outdo their worst.



There is a maxim which says: Only a fool keeps doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Clearly most humans are fools a lot of the time and Ditzrael was founded by fools and has been run by fools ever since.



I mean, the Israelis have murdered so many Hamas leaders with even more imprisoned for decades and yet the Resistance is not dead but stronger than ever. And no-one has managed to connect the dots. Were not the chosen ones said to be smarter than all other humans? Did none of them get to Ziorael?



Desperation tends to feed idiocy a heady diet and the more desperate the Israelis have become, the more idiotic their actions. And the more evil.



What can ordinary people do in the face of ever increasing evil, because, give them an inch and they will take not just a mile but hundreds if not thousands of miles of ever more savage atrocities. Our Governments are complicit, at least in the Western world, with some offering mealy-mouthed mumbled protests about the worst of it, i.e. must you shoot so many children, etc. etc. etc. It is a rhetorical question because of course the Israelis must and they will and no-one can stop them but the Americans who, for reasons the sane find difficult to understand, appear to definitely not want to stop them but to urge them on and make sure they have the weapons to do their worst. Indeed worse, than their worst.



We ask ourselves, can it get worse, and it does. The Israelis never fail us in their ability to invent or commit atrocities which are at more depraved and debased levels. Shooting toddlers in the head gets boring after a time so incinerating patients hooked up to IV drips on camp stretchers, in tents, makes for hours of entertainment.



Wow, shriek the poor, sad, Shitz kids - did you see that one explode?

”Those incinerated bodies look a lot like the music festival crowd,”says another Shitzraeli kid. “I did not realise the Pallies had those sorts of weapons.”



NB: The Palestinians do not have such weapons but the poor little Shitzraeli kids do not know that and are so brainwashed few if any could make the connection.



What can ordinary people do but hold to truth and trust that evil will ultimately be defeated. Our religions and fairy tales tell us that and so, therefore, the cosmos does have a sense of order, perhaps within long time-frames, where good will and must triumph over evil. Yes, I realise some people hold that religions are also fairy tales but, as a common theme through human existence, there is something of a case that ultimately it is Good which will triumph over Evil.



And the reason why Good always triumphs is because Evil by its nature will ultimately destroy itself. The evil and horrors committed by Israel against the Palestinians are Israel as society, State and culture and they will turn and burn inward, ultimately creating a conflagration which will consume Israelis.



The rot has been a long time coming, nearly a century, but come it will. What you believe is who you are and it creates what you do, which in turn creates who you are and what you believe.



Believe others are without humanity and you deny your own.

Murder innocent children and you murder your own innocence.

Inflict sadistic cruelty on others and you become a sadist, not just to them, but to yourself, your family and your society.



The depravity of the Israeli State is now so great there is no coming back from the abyss. The rotting corpses of Gaza may stink on occasional winds across Israel, but the rotting corpses of the Israeli soul stink permanently and will until they are finally buried once and for all, never to rise again. Well, at least not in Palestine. The human capacity for Evil is likely to rise again and again until we learn what not to be. And that could take a very long time given that Zionism is a reiteration of Nazism by people who really should have known better.



The fact that Jews did not know better or do better, should be a cautionary tale for all of us. When we deny our own capacity for evil we become that which we deny. That is the lesson of Zionist Israel. The State must be buried but the lesson engraved on our hearts and minds, in the cemetery of soul.



THOUGHTS ON DEATH AND MARTYRS



When the body dies

Who have you killed?

Mere flesh and bones

Will rot, but the mind

And soul can never be

Destroyed and live on

Eternally. For every body

There is another to take

Its place, and for that

Another, and for that

Another. Why do they not

Learn that people may die

But never ideas and never

When the idea sits in the

Lap of justice and honour.



The idea is a King which

Can never die, regardless

Of how many frail bodies

It may inhabit until it is once

More crowned as ruler.



