Image: Will Americans accept their soldiers murdering children in Palestine or herding them onto trucks at gunpoint ?



In the words of President Trump:

The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job, do something different. Just can’t go back. If you go back, it’s going to end up the same way it has for 100 years.

This is the equivalent of the Nazis saying before they went to war:



Germany will take over (it means occupy) many countries and see that Jews are exterminated or expelled. We will build concentration camps with facilities to kill thousands of Jews quickly, until we are rid of them in Europe. Those who leave will never be allowed to return and those who stay will die.

So, since the Germans were not stupid enough to state their plans for genocide and in fact worked hard to hide their appalling treatment not just of Jews but of others, why would Trump so openly state that Americans were about to invade, occupy, control, rebuild Gaza and deny any of the Palestinians, the native people of the area, their rights in general and the right to live in their homeland. Leave or die is the message and Gaza is ours.

Can Trump’s words be taken at face value or is he playing a game with the Israelis, Iran, Americans, Palestinians and everyone else?

Beyond the statement of intent lies a myriad of pitfalls and twists in the invasion/genocidal road.

Firstly, Trump must convince Americans they need to die to take and hold, and it would need to be permanent, Gaza to keep Israelis safe. Given the trouble the US military has getting young volunteers in the first place and the fact that most of them, including 66% of young American Jews, support the Palestinian fight for freedom and indeed Hamas, it might be hard to sell the slaughter and the corpses coming home.

Secondly, just how could this be physically done? Israel failed to defeat the Palestinian Resistance which includes Hamas and many other factions so American soldiers would have to go in and die, to achieve what Israel could not. Let us be wildly optimistic and say the US military does destroy Hamas and the dozen or so other factions completely. What then?

Forcing between 1.5 and 2 million Palestinians, nearly half of them children, onto trucks at gunpoint? Well, they would have to confiscate all the mobile phones first or those images would be out there. But they would also have to confiscate them from US soldiers because there are always the flies in the ointment who are uncomfortable with ethnic cleansing. Let’s say they do it. No images of the forced uplift. Then they drive them across the rest of Occupied Palestine to the Jordanian border or down to Egypt and they force them out at gunpoint.

Oh dammit, they don’t control Jordan and Egypt so there would be local and international journalists and thousands of Egyptian and Jordanian civilians with cameras. Images spewed across the world of Americans as savages ethnically cleansing Occupied Palestine. Great one. And then, worse, a few million Palestinians sitting in Egypt or Jordan telling their stories to the world of the atrocities the American soldiers inflicted on them. Great one Trump!

Thirdly, Jordan and Egypt have said they won’t take the Palestinians and reject their ethnic cleansing. Can they be bribed and bullied enough to do the dirty work? Perhaps not given that the street mood in both countries is for the Palestinians and their just fight for freedom and since they still have millions of them as refugees from 1947 and 1967, not only do they not want anymore they cannot cope with more and the societies would erupt. Such forced ethnic cleansing into Jordan and Egypt could well bring both Governments crashing down. Does that matter? Well, it does if you are in Government or are a citizen looking to preserve some sort of life. And it matters to the US because having tame Governments is useful and who wants to train a new one, unless you have set it up yourself as they did in Ukraine. And wasn’t that a great success!

Image: Gaza schoolchildren before USrael’s genocidal ethnic cleansing. But these kids will be loaded onto trucks by American soldiers or killed if their parents refuse to leave. Is that something Americans will accept?

Fourthly, Presuming Gaza can be cleansed and the Americans do clean it up and rebuild on the blood and guts of the hundreds of thousands they helped the Israelis to murder, what then? Who would want to live there? It would be no safer, but more dangerous because even if the Resistance and Hamas were obliterated in Gaza, they would still exist and be stronger not just in the rest of Occupied Palestine, but in Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and more. You can kill people but you cannot kill ideas.

What are the chances of the Palestinian Resistance deciding with nothing to lose they would play the Israeli game and target civilians? Bombs exploding throughout what is called Israel, despoiling the faux seaside charm of a rebuilt Gaza and even making their way across American soil. Why not? If Peaceful Resistance does not work, Resistance militia achieve nothing, then why not just do as the USraelis do and resort to terrorism?

Fifthly, how many bodybags will Americans accept to supposedly make Israel safe when millions of them are already struggling to survive and are trapped in poverty or semi-poverty. And they are all armed. Most Americans do not support Israel’s colonial genocide and the Shitraeli state stinks bigtime around the world. Are most Americans comfortable being on the side of genocide and supporting a State which is the greatest intentional mass murderer of children in history? I don’t think so.

So, since Trump’s plan seems utterly deranged and impossible to implement, what else could be at work. He does change his mind on a sniff and what he says today means nothing tomorrow, so what else could this be about?

A message to Iran, we can do anything we want and we will?

A message to Naziyahoo that we are calling the shots and you had better not break the ceasefire ? (This gives Trump and co. a bit of breathing space to try to come up with a real solution to the problem, since ending the occupation seems to be in their too-hard basket).

A message to the Israelis not to attack Iran?

Or just more off the cuff blathering and pontificating by an American President who could not spell diplomacy if he tried?

Or just rat cunning from a Trickster who is still trying to get his blonde head around the problem in hand?

And do the Israelis really want Americans close up and personal to their genocide in Palestine and the sadistic cruelty and savagery of their occupation of Palestine in general? I mean, Israelis are a truly sick society and Americans may be ignorant, but most still have a sense of integrity and morality. Thousands of US soldiers not just in Gaza but in what is called Israel and throughout the rest of Occupied Palestine would make it so much harder for the Israeli SSS, Sadistic Sicko Soldiers to keep doing the job.



Sure the Americans have gotten things wrong but there are limits and the nation still rests on a solid ground of sensible and compassionate people. Perhaps the statement by Trump was the real message to Naziyahoo, behave yourself or we will take it all over, including Israel.

All or none of the above and we shall just have to wait to find out.

NB: I would just add to this, it has taken Israel 16 months to fail to defeat the Palestinian Resistance or kill 2.3 million people in Gaza despite dropping more bombs than in most other theatres of war, as well as denying food, clean water, medical aid, shelter etc., so the task of killing everyone in Gaza or even emptying the place of whoever is left, would involve the American military for many years. Trump does not have many years.

And of course all of this may be just me trying to rationalise someone who is nutjob bonkers, totally controlled by Ziojewish lunatics and incapable of stringing a coherent thought together which is truly just too depressing.