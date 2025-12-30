There is a gift in every curse and the gift in the curse of Israeli/American genocide and terrorism in the Middle East is that because the Ziojewraelis have purchased just about all mainstream media, the people are hitting back with citizen journalism.

In that way of the maxim, Everything old is new again, we are seeing a modern version of the citizen journalism which existed in centuries past where people printed pamphlets and posters to tell their story and provide the hidden facts. Some of it was true, some of it was not but the facts did get out and that is all that matters.There are many sites now where people with experience, but remaining anonymous, can spill the beans on military, media, intelligence agencies and Governments and disseminate the facts for those who remain interested in the facts.

This is something perhaps which George Orwell in his book, 1984 did not take fully into consideration but of course he had little idea of what the modern technological age would bring and how easy it would be for citizens to speak, not just to their community but to the world.



Speaking Truth to Power: Orwell is widely associated with the sentiment, “Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed; everything else is public relations”. While the exact phrasing may be a misattribution (a similar quote dates back to the 1910s), the core idea aligns with his belief that true freedom means “the right to tell people what they do not want to hear”.

Combating Censorship and Propaganda : Orwell’s writings, including his essay “ The Freedom of the Press “ and the novel 1984, consistently warned against the dangers of propaganda, censorship, and the manipulation of truth by those in power. He feared that inconvenient facts could be kept dark through a “tacit agreement” and self-censorship, even without an official ban.

The Importance of Fact and Objectivity: In a world where political language is “designed to make lies sound truthful” and objectivity is under attack, Orwell stressed the importance of clear, precise language and acknowledging objective reality

And yes, like anything, there are frauds, propagandists and liars among the citizens who are writing, but it is not hard to pick them out and file them accordingly.

I could be wrong, but I think the Bondi tragedy, if it was a Mossad event, will blow up in their faces. Australians get pissed off being told what to do and being manipulated, particularly by foreigners. Jews are a tiny minority in Australia and have always done well, but too much moaning, whinging and ‘we are special’ will just piss Australians off even more. We do not like whingers.

There is talk now of putting a Menorah on Sydney Harbour Bridge for New Years Eve. That will piss off a lot of Australians who believe people should keep their problems, particularly those sourced overseas, to themselves. There will be some who like it but they will be a minority. Most will be annoyed that their New Years Eve celebrations, and Australia is a very secular society, have been hijacked in the name of a religion.



After all, when an Australian murdered 52 Muslims in New Zealand, while they prayed, we did not light up Sydney Harbour Bridge in their name. The Bridge was lit in the colours of the New Zealand flag (green, black, white) in solidarity after the Christchurch mosque shootings in March 2019, but this was for the entire New Zealand nation and its victims, not 52 specific Muslim victims.

As tragic as Bondi was, it hardly happened in a vacuum regardless of whether or not it was done by two Muslim fanatics, two deranged lunatics or a false flag by a foreign State looking to milk public sympathy. And we are unlikely to ever know if it was the latter.

All we do know is that the interference of a foreign State trying to destroy our democracy and bring down our Prime Minister will not be tolerated.

Jack Waterford

This one’s on Netanyahu, not Albanese

December 22, 2025

The Bondi massacre sits within a wider international context that has reshaped public attitudes to Israel, antisemitism and protest, complicating how grief, fear and responsibility are understood in Australia.

The massacre at Bondi fits so naturally into the context of Israel’s recent wars with its neighbours that one cannot help but wonder why so few in the post-massacre grieving will make explicit reference to it.

This is not to say that a retaliatory and appalling massacre of Jews on a Sydney beach could ever be justified as a legitimate retaliation for the actions of Israel. They can’t, and no one has made any serious attempt to do so. But nor can the Bondi massacre and the sense of siege enveloping Jewish Australians be understood without an appreciation of the dramatic shift of opinion about Israel that has occurred over the past few years. Benjamin Netanyahu, so quick to blame our prime minister Anthony Albanese for appeasement of Palestinians, should have more on his conscience.

Jewish Australians are blaming governments for an increasing sense of public hostility to Jews in general and Israel in particular. They have been finding classic antisemitic tropes invoked in public debate. Been specifically targeted by neo-Nazi groups, and have borne, locally, blame for actions of the Israeli state against the people of Gaza. They have copped flak for what they have done to Palestinians generally. Israel has recently bombed neighbouring nations including Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Yemen. The conflicts have been occurring since Israel became a state, but until recently, Israel has enjoyed strong support from western countries, including the US, Australia and most of Europe. That support and overwhelming Israeli military superiority (including nuclear weapons) has made successive Israeli governments slow to come to just settlements with the Palestinians it has displaced. And also resistant to pressure even from countries not openly hostile to Israel to work towards a two-state solution, to stop an aggressive settlement program, and to dismantle an increasingly authoritarian apartheid state.

In recent years some Israeli politicians have campaigned for Israel to annex all the lands of old Palestine. Even before October 7, this was leading to increasing criticism and impatience with Israel, and not only from essentially friendly states but from popular opinion around the world.

The massacre of Israelis by Hamas fighters on October 7, 2023, was originally perceived around the world as an unprovoked massacre of innocent civilians, entirely unjustified by any events immediately besetting the people of Gaze. In this it had parallels with Bondi, although the father-son pair who perpetrated the Bondi massacre are not to be compared with Hamas fighters.

Disproportion of retaliation raised indignation with Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately declared war on Hamas and invaded and bombed Gaza. Nations such as Australia (and Britain, France, Canada and other countries in Europe) “understood” Israel’s response and were initially understanding about the disproportion of it.

That disproportion developed until the number of Gazans who died exceeded 60 times the fatalities of the October 7 massacre. Almost the whole city of Gaza was levelled by bombing campaigns. Public buildings such as hospitals and schools were bombed on the allegation that they were concealing Hamas militants. Israel closely controlled entry and exit of Gaza, including denying access to outside journalists, and withheld supplies, fuel and power. Soon they were accused of a deliberate policy of starving the population and of engaging in a conscious program of ethnic genocide. International legal bodies, including the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of some Israeli figures, including Netanyahu for alleged war crimes, and the International Court declared the genocide allegations credible.

The international reaction and even the domestic reaction inside Israel was enormous. The ferocity of the response went on and on and entirely undermined claims of self-defence. Very quickly, the October 7 attacks came to be seen not as a stand-alone attack on innocent Israeli women and children, but within the context of a long-running struggle between Palestinians and Israelis over Palestinian rights, an ultimate two-state solution to land now under virtual Israeli control and long lists of grievances stretching back until the beginning of the 20th century. Terrorism, including against women and children, was argued to be a legitimate form of resistance to an overwhelmingly powerful occupying state. Its history in the land extended beyond periods of intense intifada activity, which had included suicide bombings, hijackings, hostage taking and armed raids, all the way back Jewish terrorism setting the scene for the creation of the state of Israel nearly 80 years ago.

Israel fairly quickly squandered much of the moral credit and advantage it had had in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 massacre, rapes and hostage taking. Around the western world, students showed support for the Palestinian struggle. Many did even in Israel itself. Foreign governments, including Australia, tried to rein in the scale and extent of static student protests, including occupations. It is important to remember that Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong, criticised now for taking too little action to protect Jewish Australians, were under considerable pressure from the left of centre of Australian politics, particularly by the Greens, for seeming to be favouring Israel rather than Palestinian rights. Labor emphasised its support for a two-state solution and an end-up settlement of Palestinian claims, but it was also supplying arms to Israel, despite denials, and seeking to restrict demonstrations by the Muslim community (which is about eight times the size of the Jewish community). Jewish groups were complaining of feeling unsafe on Australian campuses, and about the need for protection at synagogues, Jewish schools and preschools.

Much criticism of Israel was wrongly called antisemitism

There were strong and bitter words said in debate. But many ordinary members of the community understood very well the distinction between criticism of the Israeli government and criticism of Jews because they were Jewish. Indeed, many people in the Jewish community itself were strongly critical of the Netanyahu government and thought that it was prolonging the war because Netanyahu was in political trouble, and would, in any event, face serious corruption charges once the war ended.

The public debate also involved people who were strong critics of Zionism – a political movement that had campaigned for a Jewish state (under the slogan ‘a land without people for a people without land”) resisting arguments that international creation of Israel implied respect for Palestinian rights. Many Jews, in Israel or elsewhere, are not Zionists. Significant lobbies try to conflate Zionism with Israel itself.

For many Muslims taking part in demonstrations or engaged in the public square, the argument was about justice for the Palestinian people. But with Israel a frequent military meddler in the politics of its neighbours, the hostility to Israel has extended to questioning its very right to exist as a state in the region. This is not, of itself, mere antisemitism but a lament that Jewish settlement was a colonial imposition by Britain and France without much in the way of regard for the rights of the people who actually lived there.

Britain and France promised Zionists a Jewish state in the middle of WWI, in breach of promises they had also made to Arabs about independence for military help in fighting Turkey. Israelis complain that its neighbours deny their state’s right to exist, as though they want Israelis killed or obliterated. No, they just think they shouldn’t be there, in Palestine. They deny that a colonial outsider can create a state over the heads of an area’s inhabitants, then use its de facto existence as a foundation for oppressing the population. It would be as if Britain had exiled most Irish people from their country then moved in Scots and given them self-government.

Israel’s neighbours, and its non-Jewish domestic population, show practical respect for Israel’s existence. They had little choice. Israel has formidable military power. Some of its neighbours – Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt for example – have practical legal and peaceful working relationships with the state. Other big powers – the US, Russia, Britain and France for example – have working relationships with all the powers in the region. There are massive obstacles to peace in the Middle East, but it does not turn on the meaning of words such as “recognise.”

Jewish Australian lobby groups promote an array of diverse activities, religious, social and political. But they have an anxious eye for the success and security of Israel, even if, or when they are critical of the character of the government of the day. Some Australians, not all Jews, are heavily involved in Israeli politics, including supporting particular parties. Some prominent Jewish Australians have a firm foot in Israel as well and tend to regard all criticisms of Israel, including criticism of the government, as inherently antisemitic and hostile to Jews. Others don’t. But a good many groups that chronicle and record instances of anti-Jewish statements include among them criticism of Israel’s actions over Gaza, and settlement policies.

Some of the focus of criticism on Albanese and Labor, and emotive suggestions that they are “personally responsible” for the Bondi massacre are payback for Labor’s efforts to operate with an even hand. The Opposition is not so judicious. Like the Murdoch media it is uncritically pro-Israel. It’s an interesting judgment given that, as a former National Party Leader, Tim Fischer (pro-Palestinian) used to point out, Australia’s economic future is much more allied with Islamic countries. It may prove to be one with famous Liberal Party judgment calls such as demonising Australia’s one million Chinese Australians as potentially disloyal spies for China. With or without future immigration, Muslim Australians vastly outnumber Jewish Australians. And an increasing number of Jewish Australians are not, as Australia’s Jews prior to World War II were, culturally western European, but rather more of Russian or Eastern European background. Nothing wrong with that of course, but it can mean that some are not readily seen as “people like us” – that is white and assimilated.

Don’t forget the crude neo-Nazi antisemitism. Nor Hanson’s mimicking of its success

Also in the mix are a significant, and growing, number of neo-Nazis who are open in their pure antisemitism, and, in many cases, in their identification with Nazi extermination programs during WWII. In recent times they have seen one of the prime avenues of recruitment as being hostility to immigration, particularly to allowing “people not like us” to come. By that they mean Muslims, Jews, people from the Middle East, India, Asia and Africa (other than ex-colonial types). They want to recreate the White Australian enclave that prevailed until the 1960s, the days before multiculturalism, the melting pot, and the high protectionism of a time when Australia made its own things, if at twice the price of our neighbours.

It is not only neo-Nazis who are pushing this agenda. So is Pauline Hanson, who was very publicly worried about Australia’s going chocolate 30 years ago. There’s now a popular belief that most of Australia’s economic ills – over housing, a manufacturing base and job opportunities for example – could be resolved if the nation rejected having an international student market (once bigger than wheat, beef and minerals) and stopped taking any other migrants as well. With people such as Hanson, and the neo-Nazis making it clear that the ones who won’t be coming will be those who are not white, or from a once-Christian country, one does not have to do much dog whistling about this. A good many Liberals can hardly resist. Not a few Labor politicians make it clear they have the message and are full of corollary promises about deporting those who commit crimes (statistically, migrants are less likely to commit crimes than the Australian born) and exemplary cruelty to asylum seekers.

A decade ago, Australians elected a Liberal government which saw as one of its first priorities the repeal of an anti-discrimination law that criminalised racist abuse. It was, apparently, a restriction of freedom of speech. Then Attorney-General George Brandis, regarded in the Liberals as a moderate, famously explained that “People do have a right to be bigots, you know. In a free country people do have rights to say things that other people will find offensive or insulting or bigoted.” In the new regime the Jewish envoy wants, this may be all too much.

Jewish Australians, here since 1788 have had great success in Australia, and talk about their feeling uncomfortable has to be taken seriously. They may well be more at risk from far-right groups than from Muslim Australians, overwhelmingly law-abiding for all that there are some who will never fit in.

We have mostly moved on from the open racism and anti-semitism of another era

In nativist America, 200 years ago, a top priority was keeping Jews out. And Irish Catholics, who were unlikely ever to be industrious enough, or educable enough to help the US prosper. Even now a fairly openly racist Donald Trump complains there are not enough Scandinavians applying for immigration, and told Somali Americans they were “garbage” he didn’t want in the US.

Only 80 years ago, there were RSL types who wondered aloud whether “southern” Europeans – Italians, say, or Greeks, Turks and the Spanish should really qualify under the White Australia policy. Allegedly such swarthy types lacked the northern European protestant work ethic. The Canberra Times editorialised against admitting more Jewish refugees:

“Where black markets and illegalities flourish, the experience is that Jewish refugees are plentifully in evidence. Australians, particularly ex-servicemen, are finding themselves elbowed away by the money power which the refugee class exercises, and Australians find themselves exploited by all manner of snide business tricks which have been introduced to this country. Moreover, the historically proven experience that Jews are incapable of governing others and unwilling themselves to be governed, is being repeated in the lack of Australian sentiment by this class of immigrant.”

Owner and editor Arthur Shakespeare was not sent to re-education camp, nor charged with sedition or promotion of racial hatred.

Muslim Australians need to be made to feel safe and comfortable too, not least in a world and a region in which some citizens are more hostile, increasingly unwelcoming, and interested in organising confrontations. But some Australians, including some media organisations, think it is open season on them. Muslim Australians, like Jewish Australians, have legitimate interests in social and political outcomes in the Middle East that are of priority equal to Israel’s. Israel’s future, after all, depends on its ultimately making peace with its neighbours and providing justice to the Palestinians.

That’s an end rather better achieved by community cooperation in common goals rather than the severe restriction of civil liberties, demonstrations, snipping the rights of prominent Jews to describe Palestinians as “animals”, cultural commissars at universities and the ABC. And school curriculums on what must be taught about tolerance towards Jews (if not explicitly, Aborigines, or the latest crops of migrants and refugees). Those who resolve their community differences with rifles and shotguns do not tend to have gone to lectures that day.

Republished from _The Canberra Times_

In the same vein, another very important read.



I Am Not Trying To Sell You on Candace Owens, But on the Last Three Months of Her Methodology

By Allan Stevo

December 29, 2025

Dear freedom fighter, trying to make sense of the world, and to beat back evil,

I do not just want you to watch more Candace Owens, but I want you to go back to September 10, 2025, and to watch all of her broadcasts from that point forward.

Candace Owens is not a saint who should be imitated in every thought. That is not why I recommend watching her. I want you to watch her because of her thought process and her methodology.

We Live In A Post-Newsroom Era

We live in a post-newsroom era. That is a blessing, because the newsrooms of the past several decades were easily controlled places that truth seldom escaped from.

Americans are left with unmet needs that newsrooms once filled: including watchdog, whistle-blower, check on corruption, and bulwark against tyranny.

There is presently no space in society carved out for those roles. Americans are attempting to carve space for that through trial and error.

That has come with much challenge.

Alex Jones

Journalist, commentator, and media entrepreneur Alex Jones was struck a significant blow with the intentionally debilitating Sandy Hook lawfare intended to make him permanently inaccessible to his audience — an audience that has for decades been one of the biggest audiences in media.

Alex Jones, got many things right, and he got them right long before many others. He was not afraid to make a mistake as he drew conclusions. He was not afraid to state conclusions that he could see, even when they did not come with the weight of peer-reviewed rigor or the thoroughness expected of some academic journals.

Jones was a poet stepping out into the wilderness, bringing information from the most powerful fringes of society to a more mainstream audience.

Tucker Carlson

This Alex Jones approach is a model, to a degree, being followed by Tucker Carlson. Carlson, is not as edgy in his investigation or presentation, but, similar to Jones, he is a voice that helps to bring important ideas into a more mainstream place.

The role of an Alex Jones is vital in this new media environment: people willing to speak about trends, tendencies, and likely outcomes years before they occur.

As Carlson pointed out in an autumn 2025 interview, anonymous Twitter accounts are the philosophers of our day, delivering shocking clarity and truth — a testament to how badly diversity quotas have failed the American public by elevating superficiality over talent.

This, points to an important decentralized role that is being played, in which people, silenced by the risk of social, economic, and legal repercussions, present ideas and think aloud in pseudonymity.

Anonymity And Free Thought

The ability to be pseudonymous as a researcher on the internet is valuable. The ability to be discerning is also valuable. Accordingly, any effort to either 1. de-anonymize internet activity or to 2. curate internet activity is harmful for this process.

A functioning free society cannot exist without the ability for people to publicly think through ideas together without repercussion for being wrong.

This is so vital to a free society, that one should not take seriously any person who challenges that idea. For one to not realize the centrality of that idea makes him 1. not clever enough to have his opinion considered valid or 2. too sinister to have his opinion considered valid.

Europeans, Jews, and Muslims

That Europe is full of governments that censor free speech is understandable. They have never broken from tradition well-enough to attempt freedom, rather they have largely larped at freedom.

While some European countries are better than others, Europe generally finds itself anti-freedom in several important areas: 1. the inalienable human right to free speech, 2. the inalienable human right to bear arms, and 3. the inalienable human right to not have to pay for another person’s medical treatment. It is common to find Europeans attacking those who understand freedom as inclusive of the above three as “barbaric.”

It is also worth noting that Judaism, well past the Enlightenment, existed under near-total clerical control, putting drastic limits on free speech. Beyond mere parochial ethnic interests, the roots of petit-fascists such as the Leo Frank Defense League (the ADL) are established in rabbinic tyranny. Somehow this is allowed to continue to drag the disadvantages of the medieval shtetl into the heart of contemporary politics in the freest country on the planet.

Those roots need to be both noticed and opposed.

It can hardly be a surprise that both Europeans and Jews clinging to those cultural tendencies drive censorship in America. While Islamic censorship, with tendencies to similarly be ruled by heavy-handed clerics unappreciative of the value of free speech, has played striking roles in Europe, that role has not appeared on the national stage in America in the same way, though it has potential to.

These cultural tendencies should not be surprising, but should be acknowledged and openly stopped.

John Kass

The best journalist of the late newsroom era, was John Kass of the Chicago Tribune. I have a long list of writers across the globe I like who cover local matters, and John Kass for some twenty-five years wrote the very best hard-hitting local opinion piece of all.

“Ruthless” best describes his writing.

In the fallout of 2020, Kass wrote an uncommonly gentle column in which he criticized George Soros for helping to install a pro-crime State’s Attorney over Chicago. This was preposterously deemed an anti-semitic slur. In those perplexing, blurry post-2020 days that we all lived through, daily it seemed that anything was possible, for not many people were paying attention and there were so many outrages to decency taking place. In the midst of that, Kass was moved from his page 2 location at the Chicago Tribune to the section where the undistinguished scrub columnists wrote. They had finally gotten Kass. He would not last much longer at the paper.

There was hardly a mafia bagman, a political bagman, a mafia boss, or a political boss that the risk-taking Kass did not anger in his twenty-five years writing that column, but this pedestrian nonsense was the thing that took down Kass.

While Eric Zorn (one of the Chicago Tribune scrub columnists) says this was unrelated to the Soros article Kass wrote, Zorn also acknowledges that Kass could have done himself a lot of good if he would have just apologized for accidentally stumbling upon the anti-semitic trope. Yes, why didn’t Kass just apologize after doing nothing wrong, except tell the truth. Zorn offers, as an example, the time that Zorn accidentally used the word hurtful word “transgendered” instead of “transgender” in a column, and responsibly apologized for it. While I knew Zorn was a scrub, I did not realize he was also a cuck, until I sat down to research this piece of writing.

The writer who is afraid to offend and eager to apologize is a pathetic writer. Sure, he might be a nice guy to have as a pedicurist, but he isn’t the impactful thinker who will say (or write) the things that need saying and that no one else dare write.

And that brings me to Candace Owens.

How I would love to dislike Owens.

But I would dismiss her at my own peril.

Candace Owens

As America comes to terms with what it means to get beyond the newsroom, and how to continue the important role of the Fourth Estate in American society, Candace Owens in the autumn of 2025 has played arguably the most important role of any journalist in this period by demonstrating an example of what that role of Fourth Estate could look like for an American journalist running a small media operation.

Who killed JFK?

Who killed RFK?

Who killed MLK?

Who killed Malcolm X?

Who did 9/11?

I don’t know any of these and neither do you, but I have my suspicions. Reality has been shaped by the time that has elapsed since these crimes without clear answers. And now I will ask a very different question: Who killed Charlie Kirk?

This question is different because time is not elapsing before effective non-governmental investigation.

The Fourth Estate has jumped into action to answer this question in a way that makes the event so much more positively consequential for the future of America than any of the other insufficiently solved crimes. It hasn’t jumped into action in the form of a newsroom. The newsroom is dead. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, CNN, AP, are irrelevant and growing more irrelevant by the day. A stay-at-home mom named Candace Owens and her largely pseudonymous internet friends are instead solving this crime.

And the methodology is worth noticing.

The Owens Methodology For Fourth Estate Renewal

Do not care what anyone thinks.

Do not be beholden to anyone.

Do not stop in pursuing the truth.

There is one goal: authenticity.

Treat all friends like suspects.

The most ugly thing that I have watched Candace Owens do was to coldly turn the spotlight on someone who approached her with an offer to help.

Let no allies publicly sway you. Go for the jugular in everything you say.

No one is promised tomorrow, yet so many people are saving their gunpowder for another day as if they were promised tomorrow. If Candace Owens died this very moment, I am convinced that she would die having said everything that she needed to say.

Have simple goals, staying true to core values.

Candace Owens is not doing rocket science. On a shoestring budget, with the will do her work, she is putting to shame much larger old media and new media entities. She is applying intuition, digging deeper around liars, openly sharing spotted lies, and inviting people to dig deeper as well. This is her main strategy that she is using to suss out the murderer of Charlie Kirk.

Openly make mistakes. Keep prayerful. Keep reading. Keep curious. Never think you have all the answers. Be ready to be swayed by better reason and better research. Marshall the resources of those around you.

The most dangerous aspect of Owens is what she calls the “CIA,” her “Candace Intelligence Agency,” a decentralized and amorphous group that are ready to go out and research simply because she is authentic about her pursuit of the truth.

Be transparent, show research, openly share the weakness in your research Be a voice of truth that others can rally around Use your platform for good as much as possible

Everyone has a platform of people who listen to them, whether that be 3 people in size, or 3 million people. Owens could sit around complaining, “Why don’t I have a bigger platform?” and waiting until she does, or she could be working with what she has. We are each called to do that. The best way to grow our influence among the right people is to do the most authentic work possible and to share it as authentically as possible.

The Greatest Heroes Have Not Yet Existed

The greatest heroes of this era have not yet existed. This post-newsroom era has not yet seen the most dramatic possibilities of how the Fourth Estate can be used to advance human freedom and to advance American ideals. Candace Owens is a powerful daily demonstration of what could be possible. I recommend that each one of her broadcasts be watched from September 10 forward, and one of the most important reasons for doing that is to observe her methodology and to grow yourself from that exposure to it.

She is more innovative than most and even on a small budget and with a small team she is more effective than many, incorporating so many varying techniques that are making her effective and hard to stop.

Please dear reader, do not miss that chance to witness this relevant, free, methodology training that Owens is unintentionally giving. I am certain the global media landscape will be powerfully changed for the better, the more this methodology is observed by those hungry to identify and share truth in the world around them.

