A lot of people have pondered over the actions and statements of the Israelis in regard to their evil crimes and atrocities and wondered what is going on? What is wrong with them?

Are they all psychopaths, psychotic narcissists, cult-addled cretins, or simply clinically insane?

The answer may be yes and it may be no. There is no doubt that committing atrocities is horrific but gloating, boasting, cheering, promoting these crimes publicly, for world consumption is even more horrific. Who does that? Who commits shocking atrocities and then films them for public consumption along with salivating joyfully, on camera, about what they have done? Hell, one Israeli soldier even filmed himself masturbating over the destruction.

Who has not been shocked at videos of Israeli soldiers tying the toys of children they have killed to their tanks, or wearing the lingerie of women they have killed? Who has not been shocked by Israelis destroying food and encouraging their children to do the same? Who has not been shocked by the way Israelis and their politicians talk about the Palestinians in statements which make even the Nazis promoting genocide look considered?



Who has not been shocked at the intentional mass murder and maiming of children in ways never seen before? Who has not been shocked at the Israeli tourist boats and platforms which allow them to eat, drink, laugh while they watch the bombs drop on Gaza?

What sort of a society raises children to mock murdered and starving children and to destroy food which might save some of them? Well a society where the adults are so full of hate they can abuse their own children in the name of that hatred.

The actions, attitudes, statements of Israelis and their supporters, Jewish and Christian, would be seen as barbaric evil in times past and those admitting to such crimes and enjoying committing them would be judged to be insane. If Israel were an individual it would have been locked up long ago in an institution for the criminally insane to protect others and itself.

And perhaps even more shocking is that many Jews, not part of Israeli society, should demonstrate the same total lack of humanity and think this genocidal slaughter, particularly of children, is funny and to be applauded.

Does fear and hatred do that to people? Behind hatred there is always fear and fear does reduce the capacity for rational thought. Many people suffer fear and hatred of something but do not lose their capacity to act like normal human beings. Neither do they lose compassion and reason as Israelis and their supporters have done.

There is no doubt that Israel once gone as a State, will live on as a major study focus in universities where psychiatry and psychology students explore how humans and indeed an entire, society, culture and state can descend to such depraved levels they are devoid not just of humanity but of any ability to act like normal human beings.

Humans do have an innate sense of right and wrong unless they are mentally damaged and such a sense varies to lesser and greater degrees depending upon individuals and how they are brought up. If someone is brought up to believe that all others beyond the group are not truly human, but subhuman, then none of the rules of civilized behaviour would apply. Although quite how that would fit with how Zionists, Israelis and Jews treat their pets and other animals is the question. Do they commit atrocities on animals? I doubt it. Just those they consider to be subhuman which is non-Jews.

Or is self hate at work where, because we all have some conscience, many know that what they do and say is wrong and they hate themselves for it. This would explain the high rates of suicide, particularly in soldiers who physically commit the atrocities. And if Israelis are consumed by self-hate, do they publicly boast about their crimes because then the Goyim will hate them and they can fall back into the comfortable pillow of crying anti-semitism?

To believe that non-Jews hate Jews and that any criticism is anti-semitic makes it impossible for Zionists, Israelis and Jews to rationally assess their beliefs and their behaviour. The criticism of behaviour, regardless of how horrific the atrocity might be, is just a hatred of Jews. Problem packed away. This has nothing to do with anything I have done, it is just that they hate Jews.

It also needs to be borne in mind that Israel was founded on a policy and practice of terrorism, that anyone who challenged the State or Zionism had to be terrorised and treated with such savagery that it would terrify them and others into submission. This meant that Israelis had to continually increase the atrocity level and its capacity for terror in those they wished to make compliant.



“If attacked then destroy in response at levels which will render those challenging you into abject submission.” — that would be the Dahiya Doctrine[ explained here.

https://gilad.online/

https://imeu.org/resources/resources/explainer-the-dahiya-doctrine-israels-use-of-disproportionate-force/175#:~:text=What%20is%20the%20Dahiya%20Doctrine,This%20is%20a%20plan.

Their message from the start was this is what we will do to you if you dare to challenge us. Indeed there is an argument that the reason why the UN suggested the Ziojews get 53% of Palestine and the native people less, was because Jewish terrorist gangs from the 1920’s had created such fear, not just in Palestine and the Middle East but beyond, that they hoped it would placate them and slow them down. No such luck. In fact it brought the opposite result. Given more they simply intensified their efforts to take more and to occupy all of Palestine.



What the Ziojewraelis overlooked is that for many humans, perhaps most, the worse they are treated then the harder they resist. In other words, the greater the force the greater the force of the response. And that is because you cannot terrorise human beings into submission and compliance. Some yes, perhaps a lot sometimes, but never all. The worse you treat someone the greater their desire and determination to destroy you.

The following article explores another explanation, that such actions constitute Chutzpah in Judaic culture, which, in the vernacular means, Who gives a fuck what you think and Bugger off I can do what I like because I am superior.

Greta Thunberg said they were like five year olds in their enjoyment of sadistic cruelty toward the flotilla prisoners. That is probably unfair to most five year olds. But the immaturity in the culture reflects that of a small child who has never been disciplined, never called to account, never taught how to behave, never taught the difference between right and wrong, and given total freedom to commit any act, no matter how horrific and told it is okay. And they have in their hands these adults with the brain function of toddlers, massive weaponry and for too long, the support of the world. For that reason alone the culture/cult is a threat not just to Palestine and the Middle East but the entire world.

This spoilt brat of an undisciplined, fearful, angry child called Israel has nuclear weapons.



Patrick Lawrence: Against Chutzpah

Original to ScheerPost

I have been reading a lot these past days about how the Israelis treated those they detained when they illegally boarded the vessels that comprised the now-famous aid flotilla that never made it to Gaza’s shores. The Irish — naturally, given their bitter familiarity with imperial aggressions — gave fulsome accounts of the gratuitous brutality they endured while in Ktzi’ot Prison. Barry Heneghan, a member of the Dáil, the lower house of the Irish legislature, reported afterward that he was “treated like an animal.” Liam Cunningham and Tadhg Hickey, actors and activists, described how they were kicked, spat upon, slapped, zip-tied and left in the beating Negev Desert sun.

Nothing comes close to the account of her detention Greta Thunberg gave on Oct. 15 to Lisa Röstlund, a reporter for Aftonbladet, a Stockholm daily. This comes to me via Caitlin Johnstone, that Australian force of nature, who published machine-translated extracts in her newsletter the same day Röstlund’s interview with the courageous Swedish activist came out. I had already read of the dehydration, the purposely foul prison food, the bedbugs, the refusal of medical care. Now Thunberg gives the world a long list of “monstrous abuses” — Johnstone’s summarizing phrase — that is beyond infra dig.

Dragged by her hair, incessantly punched and kicked, stripped naked, wrapped in an Israeli flag, sexually humiliated in her own language (lilla hora, “little whore;” hora Greta, “Greta whore”), threatened with gassing (revealing detail, this), uniformed guards all the while taking “selfie” photographs as they stand next to her laughing and jeering: What is this about, what the purpose here?

“They’re like five-year-olds!” Thunberg exclaimed to Röstlund as she recounted all this. No, that’s not it, Greta. They’re like Zionists.

■

As I read Thunberg’s account of her surely criminal mistreatment, my mind went to what may seem the unlikeliest places. I thought of that racist rampage Zionist spectators set themselves upon when they were in Amsterdam a year ago next month to cheer on Maccabi Tel Aviv, an Israeli soccer club, as it faced off with Ajax. (The famous Dutch side trounced Maccabi, 5–0.) And then I thought of Bibi Netanyahu, who has the habit of boasting that he can control the United States and, lately and more specifically, Donald Trump. Al Jazeera reported on this 15 years ago. Max Blumenthal has more recently published various analyses to this effect in The Grayzone. And then I thought of all the terror Israeli soldiers and pilots have inflicted in plain view on the Palestinians of Gaza.

I described the treatment of Greta Thunberg and the other aid flotilla sailors detained at Ktzi’ot as “gratuitous brutality.” I take this back. There was nothing gratuitous in the conduct of Israeli prison guards in that case. Neither was there anything gratuitous about the frenzied riot of Israeli spectators in Amsterdam last November 8 and in days following. Nor in the Israeli prime minister’s more or less public boasts of the power he exerts over the White House. Nor, for that matter, in the stomach-turning spectacle of Israeli soldiers taking delight in their crimes against Gazans.

No, there is a public-display dimension to all of these cases of overreach and barbarism. The conduct of Zionists is meant to be seen — the more unacceptable it may be to civilized sensibilities the more this seems to be so. Those who tormented Greta Thunberg and her colleagues knew the world was watching and wanted the world to watch. When Maccabi spectators ran amok through Amsterdam’s streets shouting “Kill the Arabs,” “Fuck you, Palestine,” “There are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left,” “Let the IDF fuck the Arabs” and other such niceties, they wanted the world to hear them.

So far as I understand the term, these are examples — extreme cases, surely, but cases nonetheless — of what was known in ancient Hebrew as khátaf, later coming out in Yiddish as khutspe and then entered English (apparently in the late 19th century, just as the Zionist movement gained momentum) as chutzpah. This term describes a certain kind of conduct toward others and has lots of different definitions. Those possessed of chutzpah are variously impudent, brazen, audacious, abusive or, as the saying goes, have a lot of gall. Arrogance and the presumption of superiority are implicit in the term.

I will add another connotation for the sake of my point, although I think it holds up well beyond my point. To display one’s chutzpah is to display one’s impunity. By this I mean the person of chutzpah is indifferent to norms. And, just as there is no point to chutzpah if no one can see it — of what use would that be? — the implication here is that one’s impunity must be perfectly evident to all others and the person of chutzpah must be indifferent to what all others may think.

In history chutzpah has been variously cast as an admirable trait in the mode of “gotta be me,” and alternatively as an odious disregard for others. I have always been of the latter persuasion. I find chutzpah in any manifestation — whether it is a case of table manners, the conduct of public discourse, or any other small thing — repellent. It is one thing to liberate oneself from deadening orthodoxies. It is altogether another to hold oneself, garishly and abusively, above others.

There are many ways to think about what the Zionist regime has done these past two years, or about what prison guards did to Greta Thunberg, or how Israeli soccer fans behaved in Amsterdam or how Bibi shows off his power over the United States. There is history, there is politics, there is geopolitics, there is the inherent insecurity of a small nation in a region hostile to it since the violence associated with its founding. There is no dismissing any of this.

But I have been convinced these past two years that something larger is at issue. Israel proposes to live and act in the community of nations, I mean to say, not according to law or what we know as morality or common forms of decency but according to what amounts to a biblically authorized project of subjugation and domination in the name of a righteous presumption of superiority. And with Zionist-nationalist fanatics now in control of the country’s direction, Israel has chosen this moment to insist that the world beyond its borders swallow this project as legitimate in the 21st century.

This is the ultimate in chutzpah, in my interpretation, and as a psychological and characterological question we ought to understand it as such. This phenomenon cannot be understood as distinct from Israel’s idea of itself as exceptional and as the earthly expression of a chosen people. What we know as chutzpah reflects both.

In this connection, the events in Amsterdam a year ago confirmed for me what had been until then an inchoate judgment. As I wrote at the time (in the above-linked piece) of the Israeli soccer hooligans and the vigorous local demonstrations against them:

They were effectively an attempt to transport the extreme to which Israel has taken a premodern, even primitive ideology into a modern milieu and tell the world it must accept it. This is what makes the mess in Amsterdam significant. And it is why it is important that it turned out to be, indeed, a mess.

To bring the thought up to date, I view all the massive protests against Israel’s barbarous behavior, mostly but not only in Europe, as of like importance. May there be many more of them. Ditto the recent decision of Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s president, to refuse visas to Israeli gymnasts who had planned to compete in a championship event in Jakarta Oct. 19–25. Ditto again the announcement Thursday that Israeli spectators will be barred from attending a match on Nov. 6 between Maacabi Tel Aviv and Aston Villa, another English soccer club.

These are acts of refusal, acts of rejection in response to Israel’s genocide, yes. They are also replies to Israel’s utter indifference to law and the norms of humanity in the name of ancient barbarities — to chutzpah on a national scale, the ultimate in chutzpah.