When death is your constant companion,
You learn to look fear in the eyes, and
Know that destiny cannot be controlled
In Palestine, only imagined, only coddled
Gently in dreams, stirred in deep whispers
And rocked in the tired arms of grief, as
Something precious and possible, even if
You do not live to see it. This is the hope
Which enables the persecuted and abused
To survive anything; which croons in deep
Tones, through days of blood and terror, and
Through nights of dark, unforgiving horrors,
Across generations, in those lands beyond
The known world, where anything is possible
And sanctuary beckons because evil cannot
Win always and because the dried throat of
Justice remains open, ready to speak, when
There are enough of those who can hear. And
You have learned enough to know that death
Is the least of your worries, for life brings far
Greater suffering and pain, making death a
Welcome friend, should it tell you it is time
To go home; to be free in a way long denied
To the children of ancient, bleeding Palestine.
Children of Palestine
Excellent.
I had to do something similar a while back, if you’ll permit a share….
I’m truly so sad.
I can’t wrap my head around how this is happening in front of the entire world.
Thank you for this, Roslyn. 😔