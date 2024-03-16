

The hardest part of being a human and the very best part about being a human is our capacity to care. That ability, gift, and curse, endows us with the capacity to love, to connect, to join with others in a union which makes us healthier, makes us happier and also makes us more vulnerable to pain, often unbearably so.



I have often said to my children – The good thing about family is they care; the bad thing about family is they care. It is a double-edged sword but it is part of our nature and our human condition for we are hardwired to connect with others, in order to survive and to thrive, and that is the source of caring.



For some the caring remains close to home and for others it reaches out in that impossible and often destructive task of caring for many, sometimes too many. We are after all mere mortals.



In 1990-91, Rachel Corrie wrote in her journal: “I guess people are happier not caring…Gee, maybe I should try not caring sometime. Then I’d be unstoppable, untouchable. What a blast! Or would it be?” (Let Me Stand Alone: The Journals of Rachel Corrie, 2008, pp. 12, 13).



For those who do not know who Rachel Corrie was, she was a young American who died fighting to help the Palestinians survive their cruel Israeli occupiers.



Rachel Corrie, an American Palestine-solidarity activist, was crushed to death by an Israeli bulldozer twenty years ago last year. She was murdered by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) while attempting to defend a Palestinian home from demolition in Rafah, a city in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

On March 16, 2003, a 60-tonne D9 bulldozer built by Caterpillar Inc. ran over her while she tried to protect a home. Not only did the bulldozer run over her when she fell, he reversed back over her body, crushing it into the bloody soil of Occupied Palestine.



You could argue that she put her life in danger by challenging the Israeli demolitions. She did, but she cared. And she was young enough and American enough to believe the Israeli Occupation Forces would not kill her. You could argue she could have cared from a safe distance and that would be correct. Except that she cared too much to do it safely, knowing that ‘feet on the ground’ really do count. The young Englishman, Tom Hurndall, a student photo-journalist died at the same age as Rachel, for the same reasons- he cared enough to be there, on the ground, to help defend the Palestinians against occupation forces. Tom was helping protect children from Israeli snipers.



He was a volunteer for the International Solidarity Movement, and an activist against the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. On 11 April 2003, he was shot in the head in the Gaza Strip by an Israel Defense Forces sniper, Taysir Hayb. Hurndall’s killer did serve six years of an eight year sentence.



Yet the Israeli courts ruled in 2012 that Rachel Corrie was herself to blame. The judge declared that this was “an accident she brought upon herself”. The Supreme Court of Israel upheld the ruling in 2015.



Murdered much too young, Corrie believed that a live well-lived involved living for a cause. Rachel Corrie cared, some would say too much because she died for it, although if the Israeli bulldozer driver had made a different choice and not run her down, she would still be caring today. And reading the words she wrote in her short life, there is no doubt that if she could speak today, she would not regret her actions nor the outcome.



The young feel everything with deep passion and great intensity, and perhaps never more so than in this age when younger generations have a heightened sense of injustice, not just in regard to humans, but for animals and the planet. While such passions require some tempering they still represent a vital quality inherent in our youthful humanity. Their capacity to care carries with it that other quality of youth – a belief in their own indestructibility. They are not of course indestructible as some learn at great cost, but would we want them to stop caring deeply, powerfully, passionately?



Caring is defined as displaying kindness and concern for others, which is of course, expressing love for others. All love, and it has varying forms of differing intensity, is about caring, and feeling for others. The evidence shows that a caring connection with others, brings lower rates of anxiety and depression, higher self-esteem, greater empathy, and more trusting and cooperative relationships. Strong, healthy relationships can also help to strengthen your immune system, help you recover from disease, and may even lengthen your life. All of this makes sense because the dangers and vagaries of life are such, and more so in the past, that we are better able to survive as a group than we are alone. To survive in a group, we need to connect with others and to form caring, supportive relationships. After millions of years of evolution such a need becomes hardwired into our human nature.



In times past the capacity to care, for all sorts of sensible reasons, was generally confined to the family, the clan, and the tribal community. It is in more recent ages and more developed societies, that we have been able to expand our capacity to care beyond such limits to the broader community. This community consciousness of caring is what has made our world a better place where citizens work for the good of all, particularly the old, young, sick, poor, and disabled. Our care capacity is triggered by the need of others.



The anthropologist Margaret Mead was supposedly asked by a student what she thought was the earliest sign of a civilized society. To the student’s surprise, Mead replied that the first sign of civilization is a healed human femur—the long bone that connects the hip to the knee.

Mead proceeded to explain, as the story goes, that wounded animals in the wild would be hunted and eaten before their broken bones could heal. Thus, a healed femur is a sign that a wounded person must have received help from others. Mead is said to have concluded, “Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts.”



The story has been challenged in recent times in terms of Mead being the source. However, whether she said it or not, as a premise it makes a great deal of sense. Logic decrees that a society which encourages caring for others is going to be a more civilized one, ranked above the ‘dog eat dog,’ ‘might is right’ and ‘winner takes all’ mentality of crude, base, desperate, instinctive life.



When we care about others and seek to care for others, we are raising ourselves beyond the most base levels of behaviour and bringing enlightenment and love to the way that we live. So, can we care too much? Not really. The problem is not in the depth or breadth of our caring but when we demand certain outcomes because we care. That is when our caring can become destructive. It really is enough to care and to work for a better world on every count, where compassion, love and civilized principles are applied and defended.



Our caring should mould us into being transformers not reformers, where, by our own actions and beliefs, we can be a force for transformation by inspiring others, as opposed to being a reformer who demands certain outcomes. Rachel Corrie was physically trying to stop cruelty created by a brutal occupation, and on that count she could only fail in material terms. It is deeply symbolic that a slight, young girl should be crushed into the earth by a machine, a man-made instrument of mechanical destruction employed by a powerful occupier to dictate their will on the native people of the land they have stolen. What crazy, even stupid courage made her stand up and face that bulldozer? We do not know. All we do know is that it was her depth of caring which made her stand there. For just over twenty years her sacrifice and murder have been largely forgotten although her parents continue their fight for justice.



But, her actions and her death, have been transformative as a symbol of caring against impossible odds and perhaps, now that the latest genocide in Palestine has brought her story back, will prove to be an inspiration to others. She died, as did Tom Hurndall, because she cared; deeply, passionately, powerfully but it was not too much. We can never care too much.





Photo – Rachel Corrie.







Photo – Tom Hurndall.