Diane Engelhardt
In the Shadow of the Holocaust: The Struggle between Jews and Zionists in the Aftermath of World War II by Yosef Grodzinsky documents how the Zionists selected and rejected Jewish survivors of the Holocaust for settlement of Palestine. What made them eligible for emigration, as reported in your post, was their fitness to fight in the IDF against the indigenous Arab population. Zionist complicity in the Holocaust and its aftermath have been very cleverly kept from public knowledge. As for the Master Race, what these Zionists have birthed is a nation of Master Murderers, Master Assassins, Master Torturers, Master Rapists, Master Manipulators, Master Liars, Master Thieves, Master War Criminals, Master Extortionists. In Menachem Begin's Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, 1978, he opened with this: "The ancient Jewish people gave the world the vision of eternal peace, of universal disarmament, of abolishing the teaching and learning of war." He then went on to quote from Isaiah 2:4: “And they shall beat their swords into ploughshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation shall not lift up sword against nation; neither shall they learn war any more”. The man should have choked on his words! To the above list of Masters, we can add Master Propagandist Bullshitters and Master Psychopaths.

Spunty
And their lack of principles has only gotten worse.

