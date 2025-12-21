Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
1d

Absolutely excellent Roslyn . Australians are not going to brook this rubbish . Why should 0.46 % of the population be more important than all of us . I will never submit to Jewish propaganda, they are murdering Palestinians everyday … there is no creasefire… it never existed. Why are the deaths of Zionists more important than the children of Palestine ?? I cannot take anything from MSM as valid anymore . Thank you for your great work 👍⭐️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roslyn Ross
Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
4d

It is not just the Aussie press and the Aussie people. There are millions, more likely billions of others around the world; people who see through this crap, and are refusing to stay silent. The problem is that in these supposed "free" countries where the citizens have "free speech", this does not stop Zionist propaganda and governmental repression of anyone who rejects the Zionist narrative.

Here is the truth: Zionism ≠ Judaism; one certainly can be anti-Zionist and not anti-Jewish. I am fundamentally opposed to anyone or any group that refuses to live in peace.

As Caitlin Johnstone wrote in her SubStack - "If the right to free speech does not include the right to oppose an active genocide using strong and unmitigated language, then there is no freedom of speech."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Roslyn Ross · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture