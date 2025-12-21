

Another serve, a hearty dish, from The Israelian formerly known as The Australian.



To Wong, uni chiefs and all the rest, I say: How dare you

Janet Albrechtsen



She said: This week Laura Tingle, one of the ABC’s most senior journalists, said what happened at Bondi was not about religion. The same woman who sees racism everywhere – describing Australia as a racist country at a writers festival (where else?) – can’t see that these terrorists hid behind Islam, perverting it, to justify the cold-blooded murder of Jewish Australians, to massacre our people. How dare she.



Since we do not yet have clear facts about what Bondi was about or what the motives were of the gunmen, it is a perfectly valid comment.

She said: This is about religion. It is about being Jewish, about being a proud Jew, about celebrating ­Hanukkah in the open, by the ocean, on a summer’s night, in a free and democratic country.



Since we do not have the clear facts as yet as to what it was about this is pure conjecture on Janet’s part, otherwise known as propaganda.

She said: This is about religion because those inciting violence against Jews have made it about religion. Grab a crayon, join the dots, Laura.



When the crayon and the dots are supplied to journalists from Tel Aviv Hasbara central, joining the dots does not create anything of value.

She said: Has Tingle not heard about the hate-filled Islamic preachers in our own country condemning Jews to death? Did she miss the news about radical jihadist preacher Wissam Haddad, who is notorious for indoctrinating young people through the Al Madina Dawah Centre in Bankstown, the very same place where one of Sunday’s terrorists was filmed in 2019 proselytising and handing out pamphlets for the Street Dawah Movement, associated with Haddad?



Has Janet not heard the hate filled Jewish preachers in Australia and in Israel condemning Palestinian non-Jews to death, including babies? If some of it is wrong all of it is wrong.

She said”Did Tingle not read about one video where Akram urges: “Allah will reward you for whatever actions you do in his cause. Inshallah, this will save you on the day of judgment when everyone will be asking where’s the hope, this will come to you on the day of judgment.

Did Janet miss the constant videos out of Israel with Jews screaming, Death to the Arabs, there are no innocents, everyone must die, every baby, every child, every one must die.

She said: If Tingle cannot see that this is about religion, can’t say it out loud, then she is hardly worthy of her job. Alas, Tingle is the symbol of wilful blindness among so-called progressives. How dare they pretend to be so superior, so smart.



Well Janet, you might have a point in general that it is about religion because the Jewish State in the name of Jews is committing a horrendous genocide with nearly a million dead and most of them children.



BUT AT THIS POINT WE DO NOT HAVE THE FACTS TO KNOW WHAT BONDI WAS ABOUT. If you were half a journalist you would shut up until we do.

She said: Their politics are commonplace at the ABC. Josh Frydenberg was right to call out Sarah Ferguson’s deeply offensive charge on the 7.30 program that his outrage, his grief at the massacre of his ­fellow Jews, was designed to reignite his political career. Did she call the ALP dirt unit and ask “what’s the attack line to follow with Josh?” How dare she.



How dare she ask a perfectly valid question which any real journalist should ask in the situation and which few ever ask anymore. Sure, Janet, not what you would do but full marks to Ferguson. A dying breed.

She said: It’s Thursday evening as I write this, four days after two terrorists turned Bondi Beach into our October 7. Just as Jews were murdered in Israel on that darkest of days in 2023, Jews in Australia were gunned down on Sunday on Australia’s most famous beach.



Ah, the old hyperbolic purple prose drafted in Tel Aviv and emailed to Australian journalists.



By all means honour and remember Jewish suffering at Bondi and on October 7 in Palestine but you cannot do that without honouring 77 years of Christian and Muslim suffering in Palestine at the hands of Jews. And since October 7, in blood-drenched revenge, Israel has slaughtered nearly a million Palestinians most of them children. Should they not get a mention?



As Holocaust survivor, American Jew, Gabor Mate said:

“15 civilians were killed in the massacre targeting Sydney’s Jewish community. A day in which Israel massacres 15 Palestinian civilians in Gaza would be at the low end of the average in 2+ years of genocide.

“Israel’s atrocities and the impunity they receive are undoubtedly the number one driver of anti-Semitism worldwide. And to show how little Israel and its apologists care about anti-Semitism, many are exploiting the Sydney massacre to justify Israel’s rejection of a Palestinian state; baselessly blame Iran; and demand more censorship of anti-genocide protests.”

She said: Yet Penny Wong still hasn’t deigned to show respect to Jewish Australians by going to the heartbreaking makeshift memorials on the promenade at Bondi. We go there to honour the dead, to stand in solidarity with Jewish Australians, to lay flowers, to shed tears for others, and for ourselves because this is our home that terrorists desecrated with their bloodthirsty evil. Hopelessly small gestures, to be sure, but authentic ones, heavy with meaning. Not for Wong, seeing this grief in Bondi. Her chosen platform is 16,000km away at the United Nations in New York, advocating for Palestinian statehood.



Did you add a bit Janet? Talking about Palestinian statehood, which is actually far, far more important for 8 million in Occupied Palestine and another 8 million in the Diaspora, an ongoing crime for 77 years which needs to be rectified, and you just plumped it in the middle of Bondi. You might have a point. We can end the threat of Bondi’s by freeing Palestine.

She said: It’s true, if Wong turned up at Bondi, she would be booed and jeered and slammed for being part of the wicked problem that led to the massacre at Bondi. How dare she say, now, that more should be done to combat anti-Semitism. That’s pathetic.



Mate what is pathetic is you just said that demanding justice and freedom in their homeland for a savagely occupied people is wicked!!! How can justice be wicked?

She said: More than two years after October 7, our country’s Foreign Minister still has not bothered to visit the sites in southern Israel where Muslim terrorists launched the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. One hundred days after October 7, Wong travelled to Israel, only to avoid paying her respect to the victims of terrorism by visiting the places where it took place.

It is lines like this when you know this has been drafted in Tel Aviv:



Muslim terrorists launched the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust



MESSAGE IS CRITICAL, JEWS, HOLOCAUST.

Since Christians are also part of the Palestinian Resistance and it was the Resistance which broke out of a concentration camp on October 7 looking to target soldiers and police, which is legitimate, the claim of Muslim terrorists does not hold up.



And if the Occupied Palestinians are terrorists for resisting then you are saying so were the French and Polish Resitance and the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto resisting German occupation. Really? That is what the Germans called them but we ignored the occupier. Why would we believe the Israeli occupier.



But I understand, have to get the Muslim terrorist message spewed out.



Since all those with a modicum of intelligence and information know that the site of the October 7 tragedy is an Israeli film set, designed as propaganda, perhaps Wong though it was best avoided. But, since politicians usually do political things, maybe she just did not have time.

She said: She was shown up by her British counterpart who travelled to these communities in November 2023, and by our then opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham, who confronted the horror in these places in December.



Shown up by them or did Wong demonstrate professionalism in sticking to the job of talking to Israeli ministers, military and others and not wanting to waste time visiting a site which is and always has been, by its nature, pure propaganda exploiting the very real suffering of Israelis on that day.



Oh and since most of the 1,149 dead were killed by their own military, incinerated under the Hannibal Directive, perhaps Wong wanted to avoid being immersed in hypocrisy.

She said: When you lack moral leadership, you don’t deserve the privileged job of foreign minister.



But Wong does not lack moral leadership. She has had the courage not to be turned into a Zionist shill, to condemn Israel at times and to take a stand for the right of Palestinians to live in freedom in some of their homeland. Surely it is moral leadership to condemn genocide and the slaughter of innocent children and to defend justice and freedom for a savagely occupied people?

She said: When the shooters at Bondi pulled out their guns on a beautiful Sunday evening at 6.46pm, targeting our people on our beach, they tested the mettle of our Prime Minister.



Shooters, guns, beautiful, beach, yep we get the message. Sorry Janet I did not realise you were Jewish so I can understand it is hard for you. Or is ‘our people’ Australians? But you just said it was religious so they were not targeting Australians but Jews. Most Australians, by a vast majority are not Jews.



She said: Hours later a diminutive man stood in front of cameras, speaking to a nation in shock after suffering a religious pogrom. Albanese recited fluff, reading from written notes, likely workshopped by others. If, in that moment, the Prime Minister cannot string together words of his own, from his own heart and head, without notes, he doesn’t deserve the job of leading the nation.



Diminutive means small. Well, Albanese is not tall but he has shown himself big enough to stand up to the Zionist machine and defend justice for Palestine. Takes a bit of size to do that. Understand it does not resonate with you.



And then I laughed and I laughed and I laughed and I laughed. Come on Janet, you know PM’s are scripted most of the time. Hawkie might have been an exception and the brilliant Keating but most do read from written notes at times, AND ALL OF IT IS ALWAYS WORKSHOPPED BY OTHERS.



Boom, boom, then we get down to nitty gritty as your Zionist masters have decreed – ALBANESE MUST BE BROUGHT DOWN. Happy to destroy Australia’s democracy to punish our PM for daring to stray from Zionist notes. Not a mistake you would make Janet.

She said: Leadership is made up of small and large markers, simple decisions and complex ones, too. Albanese failed the simplest of things, unable to express himself, by himself. He is hopelessly out of his depth, controlled by people like Wong.



Well, good journalism is made up of small and large markers, simple decisions and complex ones and you have failed bigtime but still think you should keep your job. You are hopelessly out of your depth, controlled by Zionist, Israeli, Jewish agendas.



Do you not understand that more and more Australians, if they bother to read anything in your disgraceful newspaper just despise you all?

She said: This man who leads the nation had been warned violence against Jews on a grand scale would happen,



Yes and he brought in more legislation than previous Governments to address those warnings. Psst, most of them came from the Zionist, Israeli, agendas and were more maybes than realities.



She said: that actions that incite violence against Jews were happening under his nose. Cars set alight in Sydney. A synagogue set alight in Melbourne. Jews spat at.



OOOPS, did you miss the Judge’s ruling that the synagogue arson was not done by Muslims, was not anti semitic and the man who did it was mentally ill? Best ignored hey as it blunts the narrative.



She said: There was vile graffiti and even more vile protests where terrorists were openly celebrated. He failed us when we needed him.



Yep but there is far more vile graffiti against Muslims and they are not committing genocide.



And if protesting genocide makes people terrorists then we are all in a bad, bad way. Albanese failed the Zionist shills but he did not fail the Australian people.



She said: He tried to ride John Howard’s coat-tails by reforming gun laws. But as Howard himself pointed out, this was a distraction. Anti-Semitism is the problem, not gun laws. How dare he even try to steal a line from the Howard book of leadership. He shows not a sliver of Howard’s leadership mettle.



And John Howard just destroyed whatever credibility he carried over from his time as PM with that disgusting, opportunistic, childish, nasty, petty attack on our Prime Minister.

She said: When the shooters raised their guns and sprayed bullets on Jewish Australians,

Hey did you pick that up from Chris Uhlmann or did he get it from you or did you both get it from Tel Aviv?



She said: it was a reminder, too, of the pathetic leadership from the nation’s vice-chancellors. At a meeting last year, a group of highly educated university leaders couldn’t agree to condemn anti-Semitic protests and commit to suspending students for anti-Semitism. How dare they rake in huge salaries and be so weak.



Well I do not have a lot of time for our Woke academics but at least they held some moral ground on not playing the Zionist game.

She said: There was one exception. Jennifer Westacott, chancellor of the University of Western Sydney, said what every university leader should say, that universities are champions of free speech and places of intellectual challenge “but they must never be places of fear”.



Well tough mate, free speech can have no conditions and free speech will always frighten some people so you either have free speech and they suck it up or you have censorship.

She said: “The hate speech and anti-Semitism occurring on our campuses is a direct assault on Australia’s multiculturalism and its principles,” she said.



Oh please, Westacott is not an objective source for anything on Israel or Jews. She is on the board of the Dor Foundation. The Dor Foundation is a new Australian not-for-profit, non-partisan organization, co-founded by former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, dedicated to combating rising antisemitism and hate by fostering social cohesion, understanding, and tolerance across Australia, focusing on initiatives in universities and online spaces to build a more inclusive society. Its name, “Dor” (Hebrew for generation), signifies passing on values of respect and tolerance.

She said: By contrast, Melbourne University chancellor Jane Hansen settled on saying there are many forms of racism, and they are all bad.



Which is a perfectly sensible, true and valid comment and makes far far more sense given the persecution of Muslims in this age, constantly subjected to hate speech, particularly from mainstream media.



She said: Too many of our leaders ­conflate Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. It’s not surprising others play this perverse kind of both-sides-are-to-blame game. How dare they.



Sorry, what are you saying here that hatred of one religion is worse than hatred of another? Surely as a matter of principle hatred of Judaism and Jews is the same thing, and as bad, as hatred of Islam and Muslims? How can the same thing be different for different religions? That would be hypocrisy. Oh, can’t spell that word? Look it up.

She said: When was the last time we saw an extremist Jew kill civilians in a mosque in a peaceful country?



Neat trick. Qualifier is ‘peaceful country.’ Which means the constant slaughter of civilians by extremist Jews in Palestine does not count because Palestine is not a peaceful country but is crushed under brutal and savage military occupation.



She said: It’s no excuse to say Jews killed Palestinians in Gaza – since when does a war in a foreign land 10,000km away justify killing civilians at Bondi Beach? The Australian compact with our migrants is that when you come here, you leave your ancient hatreds behind you.



NOTHING JUSTIFIES KILLING CIVILIANS ANYWHERE. But since Australia continues to provide weapons parts so Israel can keep on murdering Palestinians civilians that genocide is our responsibility. No, not an excuse for violence in Australia but part of the explanation.

She said: When terrorists drove to Bondi armed with high-powered rifles and improvised explosive devices and handmade Islamic State flags to murder Jewish Australians, it was patently a terrible failure by our national securities authorities.



Lay it on thick Janet, said the Chief of Stuff having received more messages from his Tel Aviv minders.



Terrorists, high powered rifles, explosive devices, handmade Islamic State flags…..



Bit of a problem though Janet because Israel works with ISIS and has been accused of helping create it. ISIS fighters in Syria if wounded are treated in Israeli hospitals. Odd. And ISIS hates Hamas and Hezbollah and the Palestinian Resistance and opposes Palestinian Statehood. Weird hey, or convenient?



She said: The risks of terrorism have gone through the roof, yet, as this newspaper reported on Monday, a three-page report written in May 2024 by the three commanders of the Australian Federal Police Counter Terrorism Command outlined the potentially dis­astrously low staff levels within counter-terrorism. AFP leaders responded by doing nothing.



So if we had any real journalists left there would be an investigation into which agenda might be working to ensure we are poorly protected because a bit of terrorism goes a long way in helping their cause.



She said: We asked for detailed information from AFP leaders about the current staffing levels, funding levels and numbers of officers monitoring the national security watch list. They didn’t answer a single question. How dare AFP leaders hide from accountability at a time like this, days after Jewish Australians were slaughtered by terrorists who surely should have been monitored, deported if possible, jailed years ago for inciting violence. This evil surely festered for years before Jews were murdered and maimed in Bondi on Sunday.



Repeat, repeat, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, push the words Jewish, slaughter, terrorists. Repeat.

She said: Truth be told, I feel inadequate saying anything at all, the powerful and painful words of our Jewish Australians ringing in my ears all week. The families who lost the people they love. The communities who lost their rabbis.



Yes, all very tragic but did you wax lyrical when an Australian slaughtered 52 Muslims and injured 40 in New Zealand some years ago. Please can you repost that article so we can see you apply the same principles to all religions and all suffering.



She said: The young policeman too, from my local police station, barely four months in the job, just 22, protecting us, now severely injured. From the owner of a bakery in Surry Hills who has closed up shop, after years of anti-Semitic attacks, unable to ensure his staff are safe anymore, to Daniel Finkelstein in London writing in The Times this week that he is afraid when he lights Hanukkah candles. Jewish voices matter the most. They must be heard, taken seriously.



Quick flick to an injured young policeman and then back to the Jews. Well at least you admit Jewish voices matter the most, can you tell us why? What elevates followers of one religion above all others?

She said: However, one point must be made. To those people in leadership positions in this country, in the media, in politics, in our other so-called learned institutions, who still don’t understand the depravity of what happened, who now pretend to understand the pain and fear of Jews, I say, How dare you?



Yeah, Chris Uhlmann waved the HOW DARE YOU FLAG as have all the Zionist shills on Sky News. Do the Hasbara merchants in Tel Aviv think that works for Australians? It does not.



We resent foreigners bleating, HOW DARE YOU, particularly when they are committing genocide, and blaming us for something which was not the fault of Australians.



We resent even more those foreigners telling us that our defence of justice, rule of law, democracy, human rights and common human decency, and condemnation of genocide, ethnic cleansing and the intentional mass murder of children represents terrorism.



Go and blow your nose Janet, you are dripping snot all over this nation and we do not like it. The only consolation is that fewer and fewer Australians bother with mainstream media and particularly your immoral rag of a newspaper which needs to change its name to the State it really represents, The Israelian. You shame us all.





THE ORIGINAL ARTICLE.



To Wong, uni chiefs and all the rest, I say: How dare you

Janet Albrechtsen

This week Laura Tingle, one of the ABC’s most senior journalists, said what happened at Bondi was not about religion. The same woman who sees racism everywhere – describing Australia as a racist country at a writers festival (where else?) – can’t see that these terrorists hid behind Islam, perverting it, to justify the cold-blooded murder of Jewish Australians, to massacre our people. How dare she.

This is about religion. It is about being Jewish, about being a proud Jew, about celebrating ­Hanukkah in the open, by the ocean, on a summer’s night, in a free and democratic country.

This is about religion because those inciting violence against Jews have made it about religion. Grab a crayon, join the dots, Laura.

Has Tingle not heard about the hate-filled Islamic preachers in our own country condemning Jews to death? Did she miss the news about radical jihadist preacher Wissam Haddad, who is notorious for indoctrinating young people through the Al Madina Dawah Centre in Bankstown, the very same place where one of Sunday’s terrorists was filmed in 2019 proselytising and handing out pamphlets for the Street Dawah Movement, associated with Haddad?

Did Tingle not read about one video where Akram urges: “Allah will reward you for whatever actions you do in his cause. Inshallah, this will save you on the day of judgment when everyone will be asking where’s the hope, this will come to you on the day of judgment.”

If Tingle cannot see that this is about religion, can’t say it out loud, then she is hardly worthy of her job. Alas, Tingle is the symbol of wilful blindness among so-called progressives. How dare they pretend to be so superior, so smart.

Their politics are commonplace at the ABC. Josh Frydenberg was right to call out Sarah Ferguson’s deeply offensive charge on the 7.30 program that his outrage, his grief at the massacre of his ­fellow Jews, was designed to reignite his political career. Did she call the ALP dirt unit and ask “what’s the attack line to follow with Josh?” How dare she.

It’s Thursday evening as I write this, four days after two terrorists turned Bondi Beach into our October 7. Just as Jews were murdered in Israel on that darkest of days in 2023, Jews in Australia were gunned down on Sunday on Australia’s most famous beach.

Yet Penny Wong still hasn’t deigned to show respect to Jewish Australians by going to the heartbreaking makeshift memorials on the promenade at Bondi. We go there to honour the dead, to stand in solidarity with Jewish Australians, to lay flowers, to shed tears for others, and for ourselves because this is our home that terrorists desecrated with their bloodthirsty evil. Hopelessly small gestures, to be sure, but authentic ones, heavy with meaning. Not for Wong, seeing this grief in Bondi. Her chosen platform is 16,000km away at the United Nations in New York, advocating for Palestinian statehood.

It’s true, if Wong turned up at Bondi, she would be booed and jeered and slammed for being part of the wicked problem that led to the massacre at Bondi. How dare she say, now, that more should be done to combat anti-Semitism. That’s pathetic.

More than two years after October 7, our country’s Foreign Minister still has not bothered to visit the sites in southern Israel where Muslim terrorists launched the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. One hundred days after October 7, Wong travelled to Israel, only to avoid paying her respect to the victims of terrorism by visiting the places where it took place.

She was shown up by her British counterpart who travelled to these communities in November 2023, and by our then opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham, who confronted the horror in these places in December.

When you lack moral leadership, you don’t deserve the privileged job of foreign minister.

When the shooters at Bondi pulled out their guns on a beautiful Sunday evening at 6.46pm, targeting our people on our beach, they tested the mettle of our Prime Minister. Hours later a diminutive man stood in front of cameras, speaking to a nation in shock after suffering a religious pogrom. Albanese recited fluff, reading from written notes, likely workshopped by others. If, in that moment, the Prime Minister cannot string together words of his own, from his own heart and head, without notes, he doesn’t deserve the job of leading the nation.

Leadership is made up of small and large markers, simple decisions and complex ones, too. Albanese failed the simplest of things, unable to express himself, by himself. He is hopelessly out of his depth, controlled by people like Wong.

This man who leads the nation had been warned violence against Jews on a grand scale would happen, that actions that incite violence against Jews were happening under his nose. Cars set alight in Sydney. A synagogue set alight in Melbourne. Jews spat at. There was vile graffiti and even more vile protests where terrorists were openly celebrated. He failed us when we needed him. He tried to ride John Howard’s coat-tails by reforming gun laws. But as Howard himself pointed out, this was a distraction. Anti-Semitism is the problem, not gun laws. How dare he even try to steal a line from the Howard book of leadership. He shows not a sliver of Howard’s leadership mettle.

When the shooters raised their guns and sprayed bullets on Jewish Australians, it was a reminder, too, of the pathetic leadership from the nation’s vice-chancellors. At a meeting last year, a group of highly educated university leaders couldn’t agree to condemn anti-Semitic protests and commit to suspending students for anti-Semitism. How dare they rake in huge salaries and be so weak.

There was one exception. Jennifer Westacott, chancellor of the University of Western Sydney, said what every university leader should say, that universities are champions of free speech and places of intellectual challenge “but they must never be places of fear”.

“The hate speech and anti-Semitism occurring on our campuses is a direct assault on Australia’s multiculturalism and its principles,” she said.

By contrast, Melbourne University chancellor Jane Hansen settled on saying there are many forms of racism, and they are all bad. Too many of our leaders ­conflate Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. It’s not surprising others play this perverse kind of both-sides-are-to-blame game. How dare they.

When was the last time we saw an extremist Jew kill civilians in a mosque in a peaceful country? It’s no excuse to say Jews killed Palestinians in Gaza – since when does a war in a foreign land 10,000km away justify killing civilians at Bondi Beach? The Australian compact with our migrants is that when you come here, you leave your ancient hatreds behind you.

Pro-Palestine protest camp at Sydney University. Picture: Richard Dobson

When terrorists drove to Bondi armed with high-powered rifles and improvised explosive devices and handmade Islamic State flags to murder Jewish Australians, it was patently a terrible failure by our national securities authorities. The risks of terrorism have gone through the roof, yet, as this newspaper reported on Monday, a three-page report written in May 2024 by the three commanders of the Australian Federal Police Counter Terrorism Command outlined the potentially dis­astrously low staff levels within counter-terrorism. AFP leaders responded by doing nothing. We asked for detailed information from AFP leaders about the current staffing levels, funding levels and numbers of officers monitoring the national security watch list. They didn’t answer a single question. How dare AFP leaders hide from accountability at a time like this, days after Jewish Australians were slaughtered by terrorists who surely should have been monitored, deported if possible, jailed years ago for inciting violence. This evil surely festered for years before Jews were murdered and maimed in Bondi on Sunday.

Truth be told, I feel inadequate saying anything at all, the powerful and painful words of our Jewish Australians ringing in my ears all week. The families who lost the people they love. The communities who lost their rabbis. The young policeman too, from my local police station, barely four months in the job, just 22, protecting us, now severely injured. From the owner of a bakery in Surry Hills who has closed up shop, after years of anti-Semitic attacks, unable to ensure his staff are safe anymore, to Daniel Finkelstein in London writing in The Times this week that he is afraid when he lights Hanukkah candles. Jewish voices matter the most. They must be heard, taken seriously.

However, one point must be made. To those people in leadership positions in this country, in the media, in politics, in our other so-called learned institutions, who still don’t understand the depravity of what happened, who now pretend to understand the pain and fear of Jews, I say, How dare you?