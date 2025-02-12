https://johnmenadue.com/caged-and-dismembered-israels-unchilding-policy-for-palestinian-children/

The pattern has been established that whatever charge Israel makes against Hamas and the Palestinians, is something the Israelis are doing and have done for 76 years.

Rape, torture, murder, theft, humiliation, murder of children, human shields, turning schools and medical facilities into military bases….. all of it well documented as being done by the Zionists, Israelis and Jews.

Indeed they carry on a rich tradition. The Jewish terrorist gangs which began their rampage around Palestine in a bloody slaughter in the 1920’s hid weapons in kindergartens and medical facilities. Difference is the British had ethics and the Jews knew they would not attack such places. The Israelis have no such ethics which means the Palestinian Resistance would be absolute idiots to do, as Israel claims and keep weapons in such places.

The Israeli modus operandi is terrorism. Kill as many as you can and terrify the rest into leaving. It began that way and it has remained that way. The last 16 months are simply a ramping up of the same policy.

But never let facts get in the way of propaganda is the motto of mainstream media and The Israelian, sorry, The Australian in particular. They have vomited up another scrawl of childish propaganda, this time from Gemma Tognini.

The first thing which must be said in this shredding of yet more Zioraeli propaganda from The Israelian, sorry, The Australian, is that everything Israel does it does to maintain occupation and colonisation of Palestine and to pursue its policy of extermination and expulsion of the Palestinians because they are Muslims and Christians.

Everything the Palestinians do is done as part of a legally recognised right to take up arms against those who occupy their country and themselves. There are, as any lawyer would say, mitigating factors and this is not an equal battle between two sides. This is a colonial war waged by the Israelis who set themselves up in Palestine in a genocidal slaughter of ethnic cleansing in 1947 and the native people of the land to whom they have denied justice, freedom and human and civil rights while inflicting sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery upon the Palestinians for 76 years.

The article is by Gemma Tognini, described as a social and political commentator, columnist, writer, broadcaster and award-winning business owner. Gemma Tognini is the founder and director of gtmedia strategic communication. Ms Tognini was previously a TV journalist and chief of staff with the Seven Network. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism Politics from Curtin University, and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

As you can see she is clearly an expert in the Middle East and well qualified to comment on the issue. Yes, sarcasm. Gemma, can I call you Gemma, has put together a grab-bag from the Manual – How to Hate Palestinians Because They are Muslims and Arabs. All the little snippets we have grown to love about how resisting your occupier makes you a terrorist; the Arabs won’t take you as refugees because you are such low-lifes; Arab/muslim refugees are a threat to the civilized world; you make the Jews kill your children or variations on that theme.

Here we go into the Dark Heart of Gemma Tognini and other Israeli apologists which goes far deeper than you might have realised.

Dark heart of Gaza goes far deeper than West realised

Gemma Tognini

Freed hostage Yarden Bibas was kept in a cage underground. Like some kind of animal,

If he was and this is an Israeli claim then how would it be different to how Israel keeps its hostages? Israel has always had thousands imprisoned without charge, which is a hostage, hundreds of them children, kidnapped in the middle of the night to punish their parents and force them into compliance. Most of the kids are arrested and imprisoned for throwing stones. The fear levels for Israeli soldiers are very high in this regard and even a three-year old was arrested for the crime of stone-throwing.

As Gemma understands, a rock, or indeed even a pebble from a toddler can be deadly to a soldier sitting inside a tank.

At this point it is estimated there are around 14,000 Palestinian men, women and children many/most imprisoned without charge or trial.

Everytime Israel releases hostages it takes more. It has added to its hostage collection by about 5-6,000 since October 7.

But let us compare the claimed experience of Bibas and what has been documented for decades by Israeli and international human rights groups about the experiences of Palestinian hostages.

“Welcome to Hell” is a report on the abuse and inhuman treatment of Palestinians held in Israeli custody since 7 October 2023. B’Tselem collected testimonies from 55 Palestinians held during that time and released, almost all with no charges. Their testimonies reveal the outcomes of the rushed transformation of more than a dozen Israeli prison facilities, military and civilian, into a network of camps dedicated to the abuse of inmates as a matter of policy. Facilities in which every inmate is deliberately subjected to harsh, relentless pain and suffering operate as de-facto torture camps.

https://www.btselem.org/publications/202408_welcome_to_hell

And while the last three Israeli soldiers released did look thin, those released before including the Thais looked very healthy and were deemed to be so in medical terms.

Compare the often crippled, grey-haired wrecks Israel has released from its prisons. Most of the Palestinian hostages released were held without charge or trial. Some later releases have been convicted in a military court, and have not had a fair trial. Most are accused of the crime of Resistance against occupation, which Israel calls terrorism.

Quote: he was shackled and caged in one of Hamas’s many terror tunnels. Infrastructure built on the ignorance of the West, paid for with billions in stolen foreign aid.

Note the use of the hyperbolic terror tunnels. Israel actually built a lot of tunnels, particularly under hospitals, when it had illegal Jewish settlers and military bases in the Gaza region of Palestine. I have no doubt the Palestinian Resistance has extended that. Why would they not?.

As to paid for with billions in foreign aid, it is Israel which controls all funds which arrive for the Palestinians, takes a very large share, and doles out the rest where it chooses. It is Israel which decides what will be allowed into the Gaza concentration camp and indeed all of Occupied Palestine. It is Israel which steals the foreign aid. Indeed it was Israeli soldiers looting banks in Occupied Palestine after October 7. They filmed themselves doing that.

Perhaps the Palestinians did use some of their money to build tunnels but why would they not since it was their only way of remaining alive and maintaining resistance.

If you are upset about what you believe happened to an Israeli soldier taken hostage how sickened are you by what is done to Palestinian children?



The victimisation by Israel of Palestinian children is so profound that Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkain, a Hebrew University of Jerusalem law professor, has described it as “Unchilding,” that is, in order to “eliminate the next generation of Palestinians, Israel treats Palestinian children as both nobodies who are unworthy of global children’s rights and as dangerous and killable bodies needing to be caged and dismembered, physically and mentally”.

The object is to indoctrinate these children with learned helplessness. The military arrest and detention experience suffocates a child’s sense of agency. They can miss a school year, end up being in classes one year younger than their friends, and often have unhealed trauma.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have described this abuse of children as pursuing an “intent to dominate” and “systematic oppression” to maintain the system of Israels apartheid.

Save the Children Report 2023 noted that in the last 20 years, an estimated 10,000 Palestinian children have been held in the Israeli military detention system. And that approximately 500-700 Palestinian children experience military detention each year.

The Israeli occupying forces are working hard to ‘unchild’ Palestinian children.

From October 7th this year some 200 children have been taken mostly for alleged stone throwing, which is classed as a security threat and can carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. In detention the guards beat them, torture them and terrify them, working to “unchild” them. With a 94% conviction rate lawyers and children know that it is better to “confess” even if they are innocent. Military Court Watch has graphic videos showing Israeli soldiers beating, abusing, and tormenting children much of it going back for decades. Source: Pearls and Irritations.

Quote: Yarden was starved. Kept alone. Taunted regularly about the fate of his wife, Shiri, and their two small boys.

One must ask why Yarden was starved when the other Israeli soldiers released were clearly not starved? But then since Israel announced and put in place a starvation policy for all of Gaza, why would it be surprising if some hostages also starved along with their captors? If Israel had not starved the Palestinians then Yarden would have eaten.

And if Yarden was kept in isolation, claimed, not proven, how would that be different to Israel’s policy of keeping prisoner’s in isolation, sometimes for years. The longest recorded time a Palestinian prisoner has spent in isolation is over 30 years; this is attributed to Khalil Awawdeh. And they do it to kids. Israeli forces isolated 17-year-old Muhannad in solitary confinement for a total of 22 days in 2022. https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/a_palestinian_child_in_solitary_confinement_alone_depressed_and_anxious_for_22_days

All of which makes the Palestinian Resistance and Hamas look positively benign.

Quote: Others now freed from Hamas captivity have testified that to shut him up, Hamas first told Yarden that his wife and children were alive and in Tel Aviv. His captors tried to force one hostage to tell him that Shiri and the children were dead. After she refused, they coerced someone else and he told him, leading to Yarden’s emotional breakdown, which was then filmed and used as a propaganda video.

Unfortunately nothing which comes out of Israel can be trusted and certainly not from former hostages, particularly soldiers. It may well be true or it may not.

Hamas claimed in November 2023 that his family had been killed in an Israeli air strike. That is a month or so after October 7. Why did Tognini not cite sources for the video which could then be established had been taped in that period? One would guess that 4-6 weeks following October 7 would have been a time of such chaos that making propaganda videos was not a priority for Hamas. But if they did then let us see it and have a date.

Quote: It is the very depth of human depravity. And in terms of the detail of the past 15 months, we are only just scratching the surface.

Tormenting prisoners is cruel but hardly the very depth of human depravity. More so when we can assume that some, perhaps many, of the Palestinians looking after the prisoners, particularly if they were young men in their Twenties, were less than mentally healthy after a childhood and lifetime subjected to sadistic cruelty, bestial savagery and regular bombing and torture with sonic booms by their Israeli colonial rulers.

But, trawling the very depths of human depravity, I would humbly suggest to Gemma, is the Knesset debating and approving the anal rape of prisoners with metal rods and broom handles.

After that in terms of the very depths of human depravity comes Israeli snipers shooting children, including toddlers in the head and heart, documented by international doctors, including American and even one American Jew, Mark Perlmutter. 'No child gets shot twice by mistake,’ he said in many interviews. rance24.com/en/tv-shows/tête-à-tête/20241029-us-doctor-claims-israeli-snipers-target-child-in-gaza-no-child-gets-shot-twice-by-mistake

And since we are on a depravity roll, surely juggling for top spot is the practice by Israeli soldiers of driving their tanks and excavators over the bodies of Palestinian men, women and children, dead and alive. As stated and filmed by themselves.

And then they filmed themselves complaining that running over the bodies, dead and injured, of men, women and children, meant so much work afterwards removing the feet and hands from the tank treads. I can only conclude the little feet and hands of children just got into such tiny places it took forever to clean up. So they decided to stop doing it. Nothing moral in their decision, just too much work.

But wait, there’s more. They filmed themselves with the toys of children they had killed tied to their tanks. Is that depravity Ms Tognini or just a bit of sicko fun?

How about filming themselves wearing the lingerie of women they had killed. Not depravity in your book? Okay, how about defecating on the floor and in the cooking pots and bathtubs of Palestinian homes. Not depraved? Okay, thanks Ms Tognini, now we know your values.

Quote: Let me repeat this. Yarden and other hostages were kept in cages. Reading that, my chest tightened. Cages. A favoured tool of Islamic terrorists.

Yep, reprehensible. If it happened and they looked a bit too healthy to have spent 16 months caged. Is it also a favoured tool of Jewish terrorists when they do it to children? That made my chest tighten, doing it to children. How about you?

An Israeli human rights organisation has accused the government of torturing children after it emerged some were kept in outdoor cages during winter. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/israel-government-tortures-children-by-keeping-them-in-cages-human-rights-group-says-9032826.html

The Public Committee Against Torture in Israel (PCATI) published a report which claimed children suspected of minor crimes were subjected to “public caging”, threats and acts of sexual violence and military trials without representation.

But that was 2014 so it probably doesn’t count. Nothing counts prior to October 7, 2023 does it?

Quote: In 2015, ISIS filmed the killing of a captured Jordanian pilot. He was placed in a cage and set on fire. That same year in Nineveh, northern Iraq, five men were placed in a cage that was then lowed via crane into a lake.

But we are talking about Hamas and the Palestinian Resistance. You have something of a cage fetish. Oh, do you mean they are all Muslims and they all look the same and do the same things.

It is torture isn’t it? You condemn torture unless it is Israeli torture.

Strapped down, blindfolded, held in diapers: Israeli whistleblowers detail abuse of Palestinians in shadowy detention center. https://edition.cnn.com/2024/05/10/middleeast/israel-sde-teiman-detention-whistleblowers-intl-cmd/index.html

Quote: These horrific, terrifying murders were filmed and of course then broadcast to the world. Terror is their currency.

Oh you mean like Israelis taking photos and making videos of Palestinian prisoners, stripped, blindfolded and handcuffed? Or those stripped and handcuffed and pushed into pits where they are shot dead? Terror is the Israeli currency. The soldiers film all of this to terrorise Palestinians. They inflict the most terrible tortures on prisoners to terrify Palestinians into compliance. They always have done.

Quote: It’s true, Hamas is ISIS. It’s true, Hamas is still in control of the Gaza Strip. It still has the overwhelming support of two million Gazans. I’ve seen no evidence to the contrary.

Oh dear, the term Hamas does not conjure up enough horror in people now so you have to pretend it is Isis? Well, there are connections, Israel helped create both Hamas and ISIS and each are fighting against foreign occupiers.

Difference is Hamas is one of a dozen factions which make up the Palestinian Resistance and they are fighting the savages who occupy their country and inflict one of the most sadistically cruel and bestially savage military colonial occupations in history, denying them justice, freedom and human and civil rights.

And hate to burst your bubble, but under international law the Palestinians, including Hamas, have a legal right to take up arms against their oppressors and ISIS does not.

Quote: With all the atrocities Hamas has committed, self-documented, all the horrors, of all the lies it has told, all the evil it has employed and deployed,

A perfect description of Israel over 76 years and particularly in the last 16 months. Did you miss all those SSS, Sadistic Sicko Soldier, videos made by the poor kids murdering Palestinians where they self documented their cruelty, sadism, torture, murder, bestial savagery toward the Palestinians? Guess what, younger generations did not, including young Jews and quelle horreur, even 66% of young American Jews support Hamas and the Palestinian Resistance.

If you want to know about evil employed and deployed then please read Zionist and Israeli histories and decades of documented records from Israeli and international human rights groups. You don’t know the names? Try B’Tselem and Gush Shalom in Israel and then Amnesty International, Save The Children, Human Rights Watch, UNICEF, Defense for Children, World Organisation Against Torture …. Just for starters. You did not do any research on this did you Gemma? Was the copy handed to you from some Zionist or Jewish source? Probably.

Quote: with all the words written about Gazans deserving freedom, the images, footage and interviews coming out of Gaza since the ceasefire began two weeks ago show a strong and continued alignment.

Oh, this isn’t about Gazans, the people who live in the region of Palestine called Gaza, being free – this is about all Palestinians being free to live in their homeland. There are 6 million crushed under occupation, 2 million as second class residents, not even citizens in what is called Israel and 8 million in the Diaspora all of whom have Right of Return under international law. Neat trick hey, talk about Gazans as if Palestinians did not exist and Gaza was a country. Sloppy though Gemma. Because lots of us out here know the facts.

BUT YOU GOT ONE THING RIGHT, strong and continued alignment to fight for freedom in their homeland. Why not? The Israeli colonial rulers are murdering throughout all of Occupied Palestine but they have to hold off on the bombs outside of the Gaza concentration camp because there are too many illegal Jewish settlements and good heavens, if in killing Palestinian subhumans they also killed Jews, it would be a holocaust of unprecedented proportions. I am sure you agree.

Since peaceful protests get you killed and no protests get you killed, why would not every Palestinians show strong and continued alignment to fight their oppressors and support everyone who does, including Hamas?

You don’t get it do you? Israel and the gullible apologists who support it says Hamas are terrorists, well, they say every single Palestinian including babies are terrorists and should be killed, but most other people, the sane ones anyway, including lots of young people and a lot of Jews, do not believe it.

Quote: I have watched, in dismay to be honest, interview after interview of Gazan civilians – men and women – proudly boasting of some kind of “victory”, and that the next step is to wipe out Israel.

That must have been traumatic. So your message is civilians want Israel wiped out even though the Palestinians are incapable of achieving that and so it is okay to kill civilians? Understood, message loud and clear. Although a bit unnecessary as the Israelis have been killing civilians on purpose for 16 months.

It was a victory for the Palestinians crushed under brutal colonial occupation, The Palestinian Resistance/Hamas did win. A remarkable victory against an evil oppressor armed to the teeth using collective punishment, targeting civilians, looking to terrorise with maximum destruction and death. The Israelis failed to defeat them and the world is in awe of the courage, nobility of spirit and resilience of the Palestinians who, having already suffered the longest holocaust in history have now survived 16 months of genocide by a massively armed colonial ruler determined to exterminate every last one of them.

It is damned hard to exterminate humans and the Israelis, and you, must be feeling so frustrated. Trump gave the game away talking about 1.5 to 1.7 million left in Gaza in the blood-drenched, piss-filled, shit-covered, flesh-shredded rubble of destruction. There were 2.3 million living in the Gaza concentration camp before October 7 so that says between 600,000 and 800,000, nearly half of them children, have been murdered.

The official figure if 60,000 but that is only identified dead where there is a body which can be identified. Final numbers will have to include those shredded and never to be identified, lots of children; those evaporated and never identified, again lots of children as they shred and evaporate much more easily.

Given the bomb drops, greater than those used in any other war, including both world wars, in terms of the area subjected to bombing, it had to be close to the figures Trump suggested. Women and children make up 70% of the dead and dammit, Hamas has gained more fighters than have been killed. Guess that is what happens when you give people no hope and make it very clear you plan to kill every last one of them regardless of what they do.

So, there you go, well on the way to extermination but if that took 16 months, they have a long way to go to knock off the other 1.5 million, nearly half of them children. Particularly since the Israeli military is defeated by the Resistance fighters. But they have nukes. Maybe they can use nukes. Just as long as they can be sure those all important superior humans in what is called Israel are not also poisoned. Although they still would have 4 million in the rest of Occupied Palestine and 2 million in what is called Israel to eradicate. SO LITTLE TIME AND SO MANY TO KILL. OY VEY!

And, the Palestinians in Gaza have had a tough time of it locked in a concentration camp for nearly 20 years with the colonial rulers dropping bombs on them every couple of months, testing their weapons and mowing the grass as the Israeli military calls it, which means culling younger generations.

And now they have had 15 months of genocidal slaughter from their massively armed colonial rulers. Who would not want to wipe out the savages who occupy their country and work to exterminate them?

Hell, I bet if someone filmed the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto they would have said they wanted to wipe out the German Nazis and for the same reasons.

But to step lightly on reality, the Palestinians with no army, navy, airforce, no helicopter gunships, White Phosphorus, 2000 pound bombs, do not have the capacity to wipe out Israel which has the fourth largest military in the world and is backed by the biggest, the US.

Facts will ease your fears. Well, maybe since the Israelis are well on the way to wiping themselves out. Good riddance to bad rubbish.

Quote: Many stared defiantly into the cameras, boasting about how they hid hostages themselves. These innocent civilians.

All occupied people are innocent civilians. Did you not know that? I fail to understand why the French and Polish Resistance and the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto were heroes and the Palestinians are terrorists when they were all doing the same thing. Resisting their oppressors. Have you heard the maxim: One man’s terrorist is another’s freedom fighter? Memorise it.

Also remember, you can abuse humans just so much and they will stand up and spit in your face. A lesson the Israelis and their supporters failed to learn. Oh, and the Israeli hostages are not innocent civilians in the main but soldiers serving or who had previously served and who are legitimate targets for a Resistance fighting their occupiers.

Quote: Returned hostage Liri Albag was filmed, pale and swollen, wearing an ill-fitting pretend uniform and what looked like a dog collar in a Hamas propaganda video released on January 5. After 15 months as a hostage, she has told the world there are no innocent Gazans.

She looked pretty damn healthy though didn’t she? What looked like a dog collar? She was in a uniform because she is a soldier. Hers probably was not to be saved. Nice try. What she said after she returned to the hands of the Israeli hasbara machine should be taken with a grain of salt. Poor kid. Being held hostage would have been traumatic and then she gets home and she is still held hostage but by the State and used for propaganda.

There are no innocent Gazans, she said. Of course she did. Every single Palestinian in Gaza from a foetus to the truly old are evil terrorists and all must die. That is what she said. That is what you are saying. Shame on you. In no other war, at least in the last few centuries has anyone ever targeted babies, children, the old, the sick, everyone as you are advising. Shame, shame, shame on you and her.

Quote: “Dad, there are two million terrorists there, make no mistake. I sat with children aged eight and four who were cursing the Jews.”

That is what happens when you inflict sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery on the people whose land you have stolen. They hate you. And this is what brainwashed kids say when they are used to justify the murder of children.

You do know that Israel is the greatest intentional mass murderer of children in history? That is well documented. They know they are killing children, they say children are terrorists and should be killed, even babies and they drop bombs on them, shoot them in the head and heart, murder them trying to reach food and water…..where did we get to on DEPRAVITY? You just promoted that murder of babies and children.

Tell me, why do you think Israelis and many Jews curse Palestinian non-Jews and do so from childhood? Are the Israelis terrorists for doing that? Why do Israelis brainwash their children from birth to hate and want to kill Palestinian non-Jews? Is that not terrorism?

Quote: Is this a people radicalised ¬beyond redemption?

Radicalised yes in the same way the French and Poles were radicalised under German occupation and those under Japanese occupation were radicalised. That is what happens when you occupy someone else’s country and subject them to the most terrible cruelty and denial of their rights. Beyond redemption, probably not. The Palestinians are a patient, civilized, sophisticated and well educated people. They are more resilient from their suffering, more pragmatic and while many if not most hate their evil oppressors, there are also some who have compassion for Israelis who are truly mentally ill to the point of psychosis.

Quote: Is it a case, as journalist Douglas Murray has theorised, that in the 18 years since Hamas took control of Gaza, it created a generation, a people lost in sociopathy. A cult so deeply rooted in hatred that it cannot divorce itself from a fundamentalist identity whose sole reason for existing is the destruction of the Jews.

Well, Douglas Murray is a well paid propagandist and Israeli apologist. Is it sociopathic to want to free your country from occupation? If it is then why did we go to fight to help the French, Poles and others free themselves from German occupation? Were we sociopaths for doing that?

Out of the mouths of babes and apologists, you almost got this right. It needed a few words changed and it is spot-on.

A cult so deeply rooted in hatred that it cannot divorce itself from a fundamentalist identity whose sole reason for existing is a State solely for Jews in Palestine which requires the destruction of all non-Jews.

And you wonder why the Palestinians hate those who occupy them and treat them with such sadistic savagery that they are denied all rights and all hope.

Quote: So, what of it, Australia? As the post-ceasefire environment and its challenges begin to dominate the central point of focus for countries in the West, the conversation about what is a stark and obvious clash of values must be an honest one.

Well, Israel has never abided by the ceasefire, same for Lebanon. As for a clash of values, you touch upon a truth which you do not recognise.

The clash of values is in those who promote, support, excuse Israel’s 76 year occupation and colonisation of Palestine, the longest holocaust in history and the bestial savagery it has inflicted on the native people of the land it has stolen, culminating in one of the greatest genocides in all of history in the past 16 months and those who believe that human rights, justice, rule of law and common human decency matter will defend sanity and civilization to the end. That is the only clash of values. Israel and its apologists have no values and are clashing with those who do.

Those who try to defend the evil that is Israel are a disgrace and betray the civilized values for which millions have fought and died throughout all of human existence and for which Palestinians are still fighting today.

THE CLASH OF VALUES IS AGAINST THE EVIL YOU PROMOTE AND THOSE WHO DEFEND RULE OF LAW, DEMOCRACY, HUMAN RIGHTS, JUSTICE AND COMMON HUMAN DECENCY.

Quote: Our government has said Hamas can have no role in a ¬future Gaza. This is obvious and true.

Our Government has no right to say that. Hamas is a political party and a part of the Palestinian Resistance and it is solely up to the Palestinians who is in their government.

To test the waters of truth for you yet again, if Hamas, which Israel says is a terrorist group can have no part in Government if the Israelis are hauled into line and the genocide stops, then how was it that former Jewish terrorists became Prime Ministers of the new state of Israel? At least three of them were terrorists, real terrorists.

If real Jewish terrorists, who are fighting to take someone else’s country and dispossess the native people can become a part of Government then why not Hamas, freedom fighters called terrorists who are fighting to free their homeland from occupation.

Quote: But for now, at least, it may as well be saying Gazans can play no role.

You mean Palestinians. The real word is Palestinians. This is not just about Palestinians in Gaza because the Israelis are ethnically cleansing throughout all of Occupied Palestine, murdering, destroying homes and digging up roads, orchards, farmland to make life impossible. THE PALESTINIANS CAN AND WILL PLAY A ROLE IN THEIR HOMELAND WHEN IT IS FREE.

The Palestinians play the most important role of all, now, and will continue to do so, surviving and resisting the savages who occupy their country and the apologists who help them commit genocide.

Quote: Does the West think Hamas is going to politely step aside? Do they think Gazans are going to say: “Yes, you’re right, countries with Judeo-Christian values. We shall assimilate.”

I think I am going to vomit. Are you kidding us? Judeo fucking Christian values do not support genocide. Neither do they support the ethnic cleansing you promote. And those values do not support occupation, colonisation, rape, torture, murder, theft, sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery as inflicted on the Palestinians for 76 years. How do you sleep at night spreading this racist, hate-filled bullshit?

Hamas does not have to step politely aside. The Government of Palestine will be the business of the Palestinians.

Quote: Remember, not a single country in the Arab League will take Gazan refugees. Since this war began, Egypt has kept its border with Gaza sealed tight.

You mean Palestinian refugees. Cut the Gazan crap. You mean, that is because no-one wants Palestinians. Ignorance is obscene. Jordan and Egypt both have millions of Palestinians from when the genocidal ethnic cleansing began in 1947, with a second push in 1967. They have enough to deal with and why would they help the Israelis in their ethnic cleansing? More critical, taking millions more Palestinians driven out of their homeland would enrage Jordanians and Egyptians and possibly bring down their Governments.

Quote: I write this, of course, as the daughter of a migrant. Our family, like many of yours, proudly made Australian values our own, without abandoning our Italian heritage.

Your parents must be ashamed of you. What a disgrace you are promoting genocide and colonial ethnic cleansing for others when your family was accepted and embraced. Nothing you have said here represents any Australian values.

Quote: Not a single statement from Penny Wong or Anthony Albanese has acknowledged a clash of cultures. They were so quick to tell Israel, a sovereign nation, to ease up as its citizens were being slaughtered, abducted and held in underground cages.

The only clash of cultures is between those who defend civilized values and those like you who do not.

DO YOU TRULY REMAIN UNAWARE THAT ISRAEL OCCUPIES PALESTINE AND DOES SO WITH BESTIAL SAVAGERY AND SADISTIC CRUELTY AND DENIES THE NATIVE PEOPLE OF THE LAND IT HAS STOLEN JUSTICE, FREEDOM AND HUMAN AND CIVIL RIGHTS?

And what does sovereign nation even mean? The Palestinians have been a people, a nation of people for more than 5000 years. Israel was invented 76 years ago. The Palestinians have far greater sovereign rights to Palestine than Israelis can ever have.

That is why October 7 happened. All Israel’s fault. In the name of sanity, Israel has been slaughtering, abducting, holding Palestinians in cages, including children for 76 years.

Quote: The more we learn about the hostage experience, the more ashamed of our ignorant government I become. They cannot bring themselves to admit that some cultures and values are not aligned with our own.

How dare you even suggest that your values and culture have anything in common with Australian values and culture? You promote genocide. That is not a value, that is a crime. You promote injustice. That is not a cultural Australian trait.

Have they offered you a safe seat Gemma the apologist Liberals I mean? The more we learn about the 6 million hostages Israel holds in Occupied Palestine the more impressed most Australians are that the Labor Government has managed, albeit feebly, to challenge the Israelis. The Opposition are just genocidalists.

Quote: Here’s a simple example. In Iraq, as of January 21, it is legal for a man to marry a nine-year-old girl. Let’s reframe this: government-sanctioned child rape under the guise of “religious custom” is now legal in Iraq. The country’s religious authorities have the power to rule on family affairs including the marrying of children. This cultural norm is ¬incompatible with Australia’s values. If you disagree, thanks for self-identifying as someone who should be deported.

Oh, onto Iraq now. WTF does that have to do with Palestine? Another fact for you to chew and choke on. Iraqi women had the greatest freedom of any in the Muslim/Arab world under Saddam Hussein. The Americans invaded because the Israelis wanted them to, destroyed the country, killed millions, turned more millions into refugees, maimed tens of millions and voila! The fundamentalist came to power and women were repressed.

As to men marrying nine year old girls and being sexually active, it is not legal in Islam anyway. Do some fucking research.

Quote: The Hamas charter is quite specific around its view on women. Article 17 specifies that the primary role of women is to “manufacture men”.

Yeah, it doesn’t say that. Here is the full statement and this is from 1988.

The Role of the Moslem Woman:

Article Seventeen:

The Moslem woman has a role no less important than that of the moslem man in the battle of liberation. She is the maker of men. Her role in guiding and educating the new generations is great. The enemies have realised the importance of her role. They consider that if they are able to direct and bring her up they way they wish, far from Islam, they would have won the battle. That is why you find them giving these attempts constant attention through information campaigns, films, and the school curriculum, using for that purpose their lackeys who are infiltrated through Zionist organizations under various names and shapes, such as Freemasons, Rotary Clubs, espionage groups and others, which are all nothing more than cells of subversion and saboteurs. These organizations have ample resources that enable them to play their role in societies for the purpose of achieving the Zionist targets and to deepen the concepts that would serve the enemy.

The Hamas Charter which is relevant came out in 2017. Catch up.

From the updated 2017 Charter.

34. The role of Palestinian women is fundamental in the process of building the present and the future, just as it has always been in the process of making Palestinian history. It is a pivotal role in the project of resistance, liberation and building the political system.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/hamas-2017-document-full

Quote: Gazan women have one of the lowest ¬labour market participation rates in the world, at about 22 per cent; the global average is 50 per cent.

Can you rake up for us the labour market participation rates for German and Japanese concentration camps? You need to do that for an accurate comparison. Gaza is a concentration camp. It has been a prison for nearly 20 years. Israel regularly bombs anything the Palestinians build, try to grow or develop. FFS I would expect it to have a labour market participation rate of zero overall with that treatment from the colonial rulers.

Quote: None of these are observations about race or nationality; they are about culturally accepted norms, and it is relevant because Hamas “governs” Gaza, and too few have been clear-eyed about what this means for the ¬future there, and for any refugees our government might wish to welcome.

All of your observations are racist propaganda sourced in ignorance and bigotry. Pray tell me, if Hamas Governs Gaza why doesn’t everyone leave when Israel bombs it?

If Hamas governs Gaza how can the Israelis stop all power, water, food, medical aid, fuel etc?

If Hamas governs Gaza why do the Israelis issue ID cards to every single Palestinian, including those in Gaza?

So if we are clear-eyed about Palestinian refugees you are saying what? They are subhuman terrorists incapable of living normally with others? They are all, Christian and Muslim violent lunatics who if they come to Australia will turn it into Gaza? Oh, hang on the Israelis did that. What exactly do clear eyes bring when pondering refugees and people in desperate need?

Quote: Back to Yarden Bibas. In a statement this week his family said he is constantly asking where his wife and children are. They have no answers.

Back to the purple prose. It must be very hard for him but as I pointed out, Hamas announced barely a month after October 7 that they had been killed in an Israeli bombing raid. Why is that ignored? Because a couple of very cute kids and their mum is such a propaganda goldmine. You yourself said he was told they were dead.

Quote: Someone knows where Shiri and her babies are. The picture of Shiri, holding Kfir and Ariel close to her chest, a look of utter terror on her face as they’re dragged from their home at Nir Oz that morning; I’ve seen it a hundred times, maybe more. But this week, as I was doom-scrolling looking for updates on their fate, I noticed the way baby Kfir’s hand is clutching at his mother’s neckline. He’s held tight against her chest. Such an intimate, precious thing for a baby to do speaks to a sense of comfort and security. His little hand, clutching at his mum, Shiri’s face contorted in terror. A heart-rending juxtaposition.

Ahhhh, sniff, a bit of hyperbolic heart-wrenching writing there Gemma. Bullshit but it will appeal to the gullible and ignorant. They are dead. The Palestinian Resistance said they are dead. That is tragic but Israel killed them.

Did you see the pictures of the Palestinian babies shot through the head, little hands clutching at mum and mum’s face contorted in terror. A heart-rending juxtaposition which has happened thousands upon thousands of times, not once.

How about the little kids missing one, two, three, four limbs, amputated without anaesthetics thanks to Israel. Now that is a heart-rending juxtaposition.

At the very start Hamas said all hostages could be released and Israel chose bombs instead. October 7 would never have happened if Israel did not occupy all of Palestine and treat the Palestinians with such savagery.

Quote: I feel that something about their fate seals our own. Morally, I mean. The fact no country acted to secure their immediate release. The fact that the Biden administration, the British government and our own didn’t have the political will or capital to secure their release. It speaks to the extent of our own moral ¬demise – our pathetic weakness.

It certainly speaks to your moral weakness. In a way you are right, Hamas offered release at the start and the Israelis said no. Hell it was too good a chance to kill a heap of Palestinians to worry about hostages.

I guess you do not know that most of the dead Israelis on October 7 were killed by their own military and not the Palestinians? Under the Hannibal Directive where you kill your own to prevent hostages being taken Israel sent Hellfire Missiles into the fleeing music festival crowd and Kibbutz homes, incinerating everyone. Israeli survivors reported that. Oh you missed it. Pity.

The Palestinians do not have the weapons to incinerate people, cars, homes as happened nor the helicopters to deliver such missiles. All the work of the Israeli army recently confirmed. Former Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant admitted that the Israeli occupation forces were ordered to implement the Hannibal Directive—a controversial protocol that involves killing captives along with their captors—during the war on Gaza.

Quote: Australia is one of the few governments to have opened its doors to Gazan refugees. If and how well they have been vetted remains murky.

Full marks to Australia for accepting Palestinian refugees. See, not everyone is a Muslim hating bigot. Oh, did you know many Palestinians are Christians. What were you saying about Judeo-Christian values?

Quote: Again, no Arab nations will accept them.

For reasons explained above. Why would they help the colonial genocidalists ethnically cleanse Palestine. Nope, not because Arabs hate Palestinians. I know you want that to be the case but it isn’t.

Quote: Broadly, the region wants to go forward and without conflict.

Sure do and the best way to do that is dismantle Israel completely.

Quote: The Abraham Accords (legacy of Donald Trump’s first term in office) speak to this, as does this week’s announcement of $US10bn worth of trade and strategic deals between Italy and Saudi Arabia.

The Accords have long been dead in the water and Saudi Arabia has clearly stated there will be no accord with Israel until the Palestinians are free in their own state.

Quote: The challenges are legion. DeNazification of Germany took years after World War II. Even though most Germans were done with Hitler’s Third Reich by this time, nearly 10 million Nazis remained among a population of 70 million. The danger was they would regroup and re-emerge.

Well, Germany had a history before Nazism and Israel does not. That is why Israel cannot be denazified but must be eradicated. Israelis are incapable of reason or peace and are too mentally ill to be sensible. They will always be attacking others.

You do know the Americans uplifted a lot of those Nazis because they wanted their skills. Millions of Nazis became Americans. They can do the same with Israelis. Oh hang on, a lot of Israelis have dual American citizenship anyway. Problem solved.

Quote: History remains the very best of teachers, and the world, especially Australia’s government, would be wise to study hard.

And history shows that justice will eventually prevail and you cannot defeat a people fighting for justice and freedom in their homeland which is why the Palestinians will be free. The biggest military power in the world, the US failed in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq for those very reasons.

History says that evil will be destroyed and that means Israel will be eradicated and the State of Hate will remain only as a footnote in the pages of colonial history.

I would offer you some advice, drawing on those famed Judeo-Christian values you cited, look in the mirror and ask yourself, where in any civilized world does a sane human being try to defend occupation, colonisation, genocide, ethnic cleansing or a State which inflicts sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery on the native people whose land it has stolen as Israel does?

You can stand there and have a good laugh. Or you could reflect on the Christian values of Love Thine Enemy and Do Unto Others as You Would Have Done Unto Yourself.

Matthew 7:3-5

3 “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? 4 How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? 5 You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.