Roslyn’s Substack

Roslyn’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
3d

Peter Cohen

Cofounder at Humanity For Palestine

It’s important to remember that Zionist extremists have been using targeted assassinations to further their goals for more than a century.

Some of the people listed as terrorists by the British and responsible for some of these crimes rise to the highest political positions in Israel.

I’m starting to conclude that, even though not all Jews who went to Palestine were ideological Zionists, let alone extremists, the extremists have always had a certain hold over Israeli politics and society, including through assassinations but also through a strategy of indoctrination that gradually radicalized Israeli society across generations, so that any Palestinians resistance to Israeli brutality came to be understand by Israelis as confirmation of the anti-Palestinian propaganda they had been fed since childhood. The program of indoctrination also clearly extended to the US and other countries. And, as we’re seeing with the Epstein scandal, and other examples, so too may have targeted assassination, threats and blackmail.

The criminality and depravity of the Israeli State today, the level to which it reflects a sick society forged through generations of colonial conquest and racist oppression, and the degree of impunity afforded by its control over key Western centers of power has led us to this catastrophe.

Thanks to Joanne Erikkson for these examples…

June 30, 1924: Dutch Jew Jacob Israël de Haan was assassinated by Avraham Tehomi on the orders of Haganah leader Yitzhak Ben-Zvi for his anti-Zionist political activities and contacts with Arab leaders.

1937–1939: During the later stages of the 1936-1939 Arab Revolt in Mandatory Palestine, the Irgun conducted a campaign of violence against Palestinian Arab civilians, resulting in the deaths of at least 250. The group also killed a number of Jews it deemed guilty of "treason.”

July 15, 1938: A bomb left in the vegetable market in Jerusalem by the Irgun injured 28.

July 25, 1938: The Irgun threw a bomb into the melon market in Haifa resulting in 49 deaths.

November 6, 1944: Lehi assassinated British minister Lord Moyne in Cairo, Kingdom of Egypt. The action was condemned by the Yishuv at the time, but the bodies of the assassins were brought home from Egypt in 1975 to a state funeral and burial on Mount Herzl.￼

1944–1945: The killings of several suspected collaborators with the Haganah and the British mandate government during the Hunting Season.

1946: Letter bombs sent to British officials, including foreign minister Ernst Bevin, by Lehi.

July 26, 1946: The bombing of British administrative headquarters at the King David Hotel, killing 91 people — 28 British, 41 Arab, 17 Jewish, and 5 others. Around 45 people were injured. In the literature about the practice and history of terrorism, it has been called one of the most lethal terrorist attacks of the 20th century.

1946: Railways and British military airfields were attacked several times.

October 31, 1946: The bombing by the Irgun of the British Embassy in Rome. Nearly half the building was destroyed and 3 people were injured.

April 16, 1947: An Irgun bomb placed at the Colonial Office in London failed to detonate. The woman arrested for planting the bomb, alias "Esther," was identified as a Jewess claiming French nationality by the Scotland Yard unit investigating Jewish terrorist activities. The attack was linked to the 1946 Rome embassy bombing.

14 June 1947: The Reuters office in Tel Aviv was raided by "Jewish terrorists."

July 25, 1947: The Sergeants’ Affair. When death sentences were passed on two Irgun members, the Irgun kidnapped Sgt. Clifford Martin and Sgt. Mervyn Paice and threatened to kill them in retaliation if the sentences were carried out. When the threat was ignored, the hostages were killed. Afterwards, their bodies were taken to an orange grove and left hanging by the neck from trees. An improvised explosive device was set. This went off when one of the bodies was cut down, seriously wounding a British officer.

December 1947-March 1948 Numerous attacks on Palestinian Arabs in the context of civil war after the vote of the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine.

1947: Letter bombs sent to the Truman White House by Lehi.

January 5–6, 1948: The Semiramis Hotel bombing, carried out by the Haganah (or, according to some sources, Irgun) resulted in the deaths of 24 to 26 people.

April 1948: The Deir Yassin massacre carried out by the Irgun and Lehi, killed between 107 and 120 Palestinian villagers, the estimate generally accepted by scholars.

September 17, 1948: Lehi assassination of the United Nations mediator Folke Bernadotte, whom Lehi accused of a pro-Arab stance during the cease-fire negotiations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
3d

I would reiterate the point that COLONIALISM is a recently invented term applied to anglo-european colonisations in centuries past, with the goal of demonising them and ignoring all other colonisations done by Asians, Africans, Indians, Polynesians etc.

All humans have colonised and Israel as a colonial entity is unique in that it was conceived, founded and has functioned in a policy of genocidal ethnic cleansing of the native people based on their belief they are subhuman.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Roslyn Ross and others
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roslyn Ross
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture