Palestine aches
The Palestinians have suffered the longest holocaust in modern history.
  
Roslyn Ross
1
Children of Palestine
Children of Palestine

When death is your constant companion, You learn to…
  
Roslyn Ross
11
WHEN GOOD PEOPLE DO BAD THINGS
Or, how can ordinary, generally decent people commit great acts of evil?
  
Roslyn Ross
8
THE FEAR HORSEMAN OF THE APOCALYPSE
Why facing and transforming our fears can heal us and the world
  
Roslyn Ross

January 2024

The sex that dare not speak its name
What is a woman is a question which does not need asking.
  
Roslyn Ross
Racism is racism regardless of the focus.
Why it is not okay to discriminate against any group for any reason - there are no reasons for such actions, simply excuses.
  
Roslyn Ross
Beware good intentions
Why the best of intentions often create the worst of outcomes
  
Roslyn Ross
For genocide to happen we must make the enemy less than human
Why humans need to lie to themselves to kill.
  
Roslyn Ross
8

December 2023

We need religion and religion needs us
Meeting the innate spiritual needs of being human
  
Roslyn Ross
Know Thyself or Know nothing
Why the first step to understanding the world around you is gaining greater understanding of yourself.
  
Roslyn Ross
Madness rules when there are no boundaries
Why change should always be carefully considered
  
Roslyn Ross
When the shadow speaks.
How denial of our human capacity for evil brings destruction.
  
Roslyn Ross
4
