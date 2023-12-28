Roslyn’s Substack
Palestine aches
The Palestinians have suffered the longest holocaust in modern history.
Feb 13
Roslyn Ross
3
Children of Palestine
When death is your constant companion, You learn to…
Feb 11
Roslyn Ross
8
WHEN GOOD PEOPLE DO BAD THINGS
Or, how can ordinary, generally decent people commit great acts of evil?
Feb 10
Roslyn Ross
3
THE FEAR HORSEMAN OF THE APOCALYPSE
Why facing and transforming our fears can heal us and the world
Feb 1
Roslyn Ross
2
January 2024
The sex that dare not speak its name
What is a woman is a question which does not need asking.
Jan 23
Roslyn Ross
Racism is racism regardless of the focus.
Why it is not okay to discriminate against any group for any reason - there are no reasons for such actions, simply excuses.
Jan 13
Roslyn Ross
1
Beware good intentions
Why the best of intentions often create the worst of outcomes
Jan 8
Roslyn Ross
1
For genocide to happen we must make the enemy less than human
Why humans need to lie to themselves to kill.
Jan 4
Roslyn Ross
10
December 2023
We need religion and religion needs us
Meeting the innate spiritual needs of being human
Dec 28, 2023
Roslyn Ross
Know Thyself or Know nothing
Why the first step to understanding the world around you is gaining greater understanding of yourself.
Dec 15, 2023
Roslyn Ross
Madness rules when there are no boundaries
Why change should always be carefully considered
Dec 12, 2023
Roslyn Ross
1
When the shadow speaks.
How denial of our human capacity for evil brings destruction.
Dec 2, 2023
Roslyn Ross
2
